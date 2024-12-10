Gangster and mob movies are among the most compelling and interesting subgenres that film has to offer. Typically depicting street-level crime and centering around the rise and fall of morally flawed yet still sympathetic characters, gangster movies allow law-abiding viewers a window into a dangerous world of conniving and murder.

While gangster movies as a subgenre aren't as popular as they once were (gone are the days of Martin Scorsese and Brian De Palma's legendary back-and-forth of creating some of the most iconic mob movies of the '80s and '90s), the 21st century still has plenty of fantastic efforts for genre fans to immerse themselves in. This is a selection of the 10 best gangster movies of the last 25 years.

10 'Legend' (2015)

Directed by Brian Helgeland

Identical twins Reggie and Ronnie Kray (Tom Hardy) are London's most notorious gangsters. While they rise through the ranks of London's organized crime hierarchy together, their respective methodologies and moral compasses are vastly different. Ronnie operates through violence while Reggie looks to build legitimate business connections, spurred by a newfound love for a local girl. As similar as their appearances are, it's their clashing ideologies that threaten an entire empire.

Legend works almost entirely thanks to leading man (men in this case) Tom Hardy. As gimmicky as dual performances as a pair of identical twin mobsters may sound, Hardy embodies both characters with gusto. Each twin has their own quirks, vocal inflections and mannerisms—it's truly impressive work from one of Hollywood's most prominent talents. Legend is not flawless, but it's fun and full of energy.

9 'John Wick' (2014)

Directed by Chad Stahelski

Retired assassin John Wick (Keanu Reeves) is grieving the tragic loss of his wife. Just when he thought he had lost everything he cared about, Russian goons break into his house, steal his prized Mustang, and kill the puppy left by Wick's wife as a dying gift. Unbeknownst to the mob-affiliated miscreants, Wick is a force of nature not so easily stopped when he has absolutely nothing to lose.

A modern classic that's more influential than most give it credit for, John Wick is a masterwork of stylish action filmmaking and possibly the definitive entry to the one-man-army subgenre that's now more popular than ever. While primarily an action flick, John Wick's portrayal of a criminal underworld is a unique one—an aspect fleshed out even further in the series' later entries, but sometimes it's best to pay homage to where it all started. With John Wick, Reeves breathed life into a modern pop-culture icon and moviegoers worldwide should forever be grateful.

8 'Road to Perdition' (2002)

Directed by Sam Mendes

Set in 1930s Southern Illinois, Mike Sullivan (Tom Hanks) serves as a henchman to crime boss John Rooney (Paul Newman). Not only being his right-hand man, Rooney views Sullivan as the son he never had. Things grow complicated when Sullivan's eldest son inadvertently witnesses a mob hit carried out by his father. Rooney's true son, Connor (Daniel Craig), insists that there can be no loose ends, threatening the lives of Sullivan and his entire family and forcing him to become an enemy to the mob that once employed him.

Road to Perdition is an elegantly crafted, wonderfully performed and almost operatic gangster epic that packs a surprising emotional wallop. Director Sam Mendes cultivates fantastic performances from a stellar cast, further bolstering a screenplay with an emotional depth that other genre efforts could only dream of achieving. No matter which way one looks at it, the passion behind Road to Perdition is undeniable.

7 'Training Day' (2001)

Directed by Antoine Fuqua

Newly appointed Los Angeles narcotics officer Jake Hoyt (Ethan Hawke) is assigned his first day on the job where he'll be shadowing veteran L.A.P.D detective Alonzo Harris (Denzel Washington). While undeniably experienced, Harris' methods are unorthodox and his practices often call his morals into question. This will become all too apparent to Hoyt after a shady dealing goes horribly wrong.

A definitive cop drama and gangster movie classic, Training Day is a thrilling and engaging watch that finds two of the best actors of this generation pitted against each other in a smartly written war of ideology. Training Day is violent, exceedingly vulgar and immensely entertaining. This is a gangster movie that is unafraid to portray the ugly truth of battling street-level crime; sometimes, there are no good guys.

6 'Eastern Promises' (2007)

Directed by David Cronenberg

The operations of a Russian organized crime ring based out of London are flipped on its head following the death of a pregnant teenage girl. While doctors manage to save the baby, the circumstances surrounding the young girl's pregnancy are grim. Dark secrets are revealed that threaten the stability of a far-reaching criminal enterprise, while mob enforcer Nikolai (Viggo Mortensen) is left to search for answers.

Eastern Promises is one of the most oppressive and dark gangster movies that the genre has ever seen. The atmosphere is thick and the violence is shocking—so much so that it can be difficult to stomach at times, which isn't at all surprising coming from a David Cronenberg effort. Still, Eastern Promises is a consistently engaging genre movie that effectively depicts the dangers and horrors of organized crime.

5 'Snatch' (2000)

Directed by Guy Ritchie

Snatch is a crime caper that follows multiple crooks pursuing a stolen diamond. A pair of unqualified boxing promoters (Jason Statham and Stephen Graham) unwillingly become involved in a scheme to fix a boxing match. The pair are forced to wrangle the talented but rowdy fighter Mickey O'Neil (Brad Pitt). These events coincide with a massive diamond heist that will see both groups clash with severe consequences.

Snatch is a wildly entertaining and decidedly fun movie. Playful yet far from farcical, director Guy Ritchie infuses so much energy into every scene that the pace is almost overwhelming. Snatch offers entertainment value by the boatload; the banter is sharp, the characters are cooky and the direction is unabashedly inventive. This is a gangster movie that only Ritchie could pull off, and while he's had his fair share of successes since, Snatch will likely go down as the tenured director's greatest work.