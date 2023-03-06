10 Best Gangster Movies of the Last 5 Years To Add to Your Watchlist

Gangster movies are about as old as Hollywood itself, and quite a few of them are held up as award-winning, must-see classics. But there are plenty that have flown under the radar, particularly over the last few years, from action-packed movies about gangs and drug lords to character-driven dramas, even some biopics about famous criminals and thrillers full of plot twists.

While American cinema has plenty of gangster films to offer--and filmmakers who are known for making some great ones--the genre has been tackled wonderfully in foreign films, as well, with offerings from Korea, Spain and Hungary.

10 'The Outlaws' (2017)

Released in the fall of 2017, The Outlaws is a South Korean film based on a true story about Ma Seok Do, a detective trying to end a turf war in Seoul between two Chinese-Korean gangs, set in 2004. It’s the first in a series of three films.

The Outlaws has moments of intense confrontations and violent fights with menacing characters that make for a great gangster movie, plus a little bit of humor from Ma Seok Do. It’s been quite well-received, with a rating of 91% on Rotten Tomatoes.

9 'American Made' (2017)

Tom Cruise stars in American Made, released in the fall of 2017 and based on the true story of Barry Seal, a former TWA pilot in the 1980s who became a drug runner for the CIA in what would become known as the Iran-Contra Affair.

With voiceover narration from Cruise’s Seal, American Made takes a sort of fun, lighthearted approach to its subject, but that isn’t necessarily a reflection of the film as a whole. Seal’s interactions with cartels can be tense, to put it lightly, especially when he's forced to play it cool at the sadistic whims of unpredictable, violent characters like bosses Pablo Escobar and Jorge Ochoa.

8 'Ash Is Purest White' (2018)

Chinese film Ash Is Purest White is the story of gangster Bin and his girlfriend, Qiao, who, in order to protect Bin, fires a gun during a fight between two rival gangs and is sent to prison for five years. When she is released, she hopes to resume her relationship with Bin.

The film is largely character-driven and deals with the theme of loyalty. It received critical praise and was chosen to compete for a Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival in 2018. It holds an impressive 99% on Rotten Tomatoes.

7 Gun City (2018)

Spanish-French film Gun City was released through Netflix alongside its theatrical release in Europe. Set in Barcelona in 1921, it tells the story of a cop tasked with arresting those responsible for stealing military weapons. At the same time, a group of anarchists has a problem with the police.

Gun City wastes no time getting to the heart of its plot, kicking off with the weapons theft in an opening scene that’s tense and violent. It’s also a beautiful film to watch, with great cinematography and style.

6 Ruben Brandt, Collector (2018)

In Hungarian film Ruben Brandt, Collector, a psychotherapist is haunted by nightmares in which characters from 13 famous paintings attack him, so he enlists four expert thieves—his own patients—to assist him in stealing them from famous museums, including the Louvre, Tate, MoMA and more.

Ruben Brandt, Collector puts a new twist on the typical heist film, but what really sets it apart is the fact that it’s animated with a very distinctive art style. We get to see Ruben’s nightmares, as well as scenes like car chases and thefts.

5 The Irishman (2019)

The Irishman was directed by Martin Scorsese and features a star-studded cast that includes Robert de Niro, Joe Pesci, Al Pacino, Harvey Keitel and Anna Paquin, among others, with the story of a hitman looking back at his time as a member of a crime family, including his involvement in the disappearance of Teamsters labor union president Jimmy Hoffa. It is based on the nonfiction book I Heard You Paint Houses by Charles Brandt.

The Irishman is noteworthy for some technical reasons—in flashbacks, its stars are deaged—but beyond that, it's a compelling story of a life of crime. It was nominated for 10 Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

4 'The Traitor' (2019)

Set in the early 1980s, Italian film The Traitor is the story of the first mafia informant in Sicily in the midst of a war between two bosses over the heroin trade. It was directed by acclaimed Italian filmmaker Marco Bellocchio.

The film is, in part, a story of family and revenge, with the sort of violent sequences one can expect in a film centered around the Mafia but with a different perspective. It premiered in competition at the Cannes Film Festival in 2019.

3 'The Highwaymen' (2019)

Movie audiences are familiar with the famous gangster story of Bonnie and Clyde, but in The Highwaymen, we see it from another perspective—that of the Texas Rangers called out of retirement to track down the couple after they escape from jail. The film, released on Netflix, boasts a cast including Kevin Costner, Woody Harrelson and Kathy Bates.

The film received mixed reviews, but critics praised the acting of the cast. Indeed, it’s a fun watch, particularly because of Harrelson’s performance—and his chemistry with Costner. Bates, as always, is also a delight to watch.

2 'Lansky' (2021)

In the biopic Lansky, Harvey Keitel stars as Meyer Lanksy, AKA “The Mob’s Accountant” and the inspiration behind numerous mob characters over the years. In the midst of an FBI investigation, he decides to tell his life story to a financially struggling writer—under the condition that he does not publish anything until after Lansky dies.

The story is based on actual interviews with Lansky, and the film’s flashbacks show the kind of violence and brutality that are typical in mob movies. Critics praised Keitel’s performance, and that alone makes Lansky worth the watch.

1 'The Outfit' (2022)

Oscar-winner Mark Rylance stars as a tailor named Leonard in The Outfit, set in 1950s Chicago and inspired by real events. A network of mobsters uses Leonard’s store as a drop-off site, culminating in a night in which the store serves as a sort of battleground for warring gangs and Leonard is forced to use his skills in other ways.

But The Outfit isn’t just a simple, straightforward gangster movie—it’s full of tension and plot twists that keep audiences guessing. It’s also a visually stunning film, and the cast delivers great, compelling performances which have earned them award nominations.

