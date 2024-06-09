There's nothing like drawing the curtains, grabbing some popcorn, and watching a gangster movie. The guns, the one-liners, the angry stare from either De Niro or Pacino... the genre has it all. Gangster movies have been both publically and critically lauded since the dawn of cinema, with some even considered the greatest movies of all time. With that in mind, and with Max one of the most popular streaming platforms currently available, here is a look at the best gangster offerings the streamer has.

'American Gangster' (2007)

Rotten Tomatoes: 81% | IMDb: 7.8/10

Hailed as one of the best gangster movies of the 21st century, American Gangster is a classic cat-and-mouse tale of detective versus drug kingpin. Set in Harlem, the movie follows burgeoning drug lord Frank Lucas (Denzel Washington), who has managed to craft a product that is better and cheaper than anything else on the black market. In doing so, he has alerted the attention of the authorities, led by Russell Crowe's dedicated Richie Roberts. Based on a true story, a tagline that always makes a gangster movie more immersive, American Gangster is a brooding, action-packed drama that cares just as much about its thrills as it does the journey of its characters. Ridley Scott's underrated masterpiece was even the recipient of two Academy Award nominations for Ruby Dee's supporting role as Mama Lucas and Arthur Max's art direction.

'No Sudden Move' (2021)

Rotten Tomatoes: 92% | IMDb: 6.4/10

From acclaimed director Steven Soderbergh, No Sudden Move follows a trio of experienced criminals who have been hired to take on what should be a normal day on the job. When the simple hostage and robbery situation goes wrong, however, all hell quickly breaks loose, and lives are swiftly put in danger. Featuring an indulgent plot that bathes in the gangster genre, No Sudden Move is, unlike its title suggests, fast-paced and frantic fun. With a stellar ensemble cast that elevates the movie from good to great, Soderbergh does what he does best by crafting an immersive tale that never shies away from moments of innovation, neatly wrapped up in plenty of typical Dutch angle camera shots.

'Gangs of New York' (2002)

Rotten Tomatoes: 73% | IMDb: 7.5/10

Martin Scorsese is a master of the gangster genre, with Gangs of New York perhaps his most underrated work to date. Set in the hellish district of Lower Manhattan known as the Five Points, the movie follows a community run by Bill "The Butcher" Cutting (Daniel Day-Lewis), a man for whom ensuring the safety of his people is at the bottom of his to-do list. Sixteen years prior, The Butcher had killed a man in cold blood, leading to his son, Amsterdam (Leonardo DiCaprio), seeking vicious revenge. This blood-soaked wild ride has all the components of a Scorsese masterpiece, not least an iconic list of mesmeric performances highlighted by Day-Lewis. Despite being somewhat lost among the many movies in the acclaimed director's filmography, upon Gangs of New York's initial release, it was widely acclaimed — even picking up a whopping 10 Academy Award nominations.

'Killing Them Softly' (2012)

Rotten Tomatoes: 74% | IMDb: 6.2/10

Directed and co-written by Andrew Dominik, Killing Them Softly follows Brad Pitt's Jackie Cogan, a hitman hired to track down a trio of amateurs who foolishly robbed a Mafia card game. This action-packed gangster flick is just as interested in high-octane entertainment as it is in being politically provocative. Unapologetically brash with its social commentary, what Killing Them Softly lacks in subtlety it makes up for in thrills, with Pitt the perfect leading man. A film that has divided many critics, its shining triumph comes as being one of the nominees for Cannes' Palme d'Or in 2012 — a feat many movies aim for but few achieve.

'The Many Saints of Newark' (2021)

Rotten Tomatoes: 71% | IMDb: 6.3/10

The Sopranos is one of the best-loved shows of all time, and Tony is arguably its best character. Therefore, the chance to watch the events that made the Mafia man is irresistible. The Many Saints of Newark does just that, showcasing a young Anthony as he grows up in an increasingly divided Newark neighborhood. In a neat meta-twist, James Gandolfini's real son, Michael, portrays the teenage Tony, giving the performance the sort of familial edge a plot like this needs. Intriguing and tense, The Many Saints of Newark is a rollercoaster ride of edge-of-your-seat fun, highlighted by a stellar performance by Alessandro Nivola as Dickie. Indeed, this movie is not as enjoyable if you haven't seen The Sopranos... but who hasn't seen The Sopranos?

'Lawless' (2012)

Rotten Tomatoes: 67% | IMDb: 7.2/10

Directed by John Hillcoat, Lawless follows the three Bondurant brothers in Depression-era Franklin County, Virginia. Owners of a distillery and bootlegging business, the brothers refuse to pay a bribe to the authorities, which leaves them with no choice but to go on the run. Beyond its tense plot and fast-paced action, Lawless is best remembered for its performances, with the central ensemble brimming with high-profile names. This includes the likes of Tom Hardy, Shia LaBeouf, Guy Pearce, Jessica Chastain, and more, making it one of the most name-heavy gangster movies available on Max. Its central tale is one actually somewhat true, with the story of the three brothers inspired by true events, making the plot all the more enticing.

'Pulp Fiction' (1994)

Rotten Tomatoes: 92% | IMDb: 8.9/10

Considered one of the greatest movies of all time, Quentin Tarantino's Pulp Fiction follows the lives of various individuals, from a boxer to a gangster, who are all somehow involved in the case of a stolen suitcase. Front and center of this investigation are hitmen Vincent Vega (John Travolta) and Jules Winnfield (Samuel L. Jackson), who have been hired to find the stolen goods no matter what the cost. Famously, Pulp Fiction plays with the concept of narrative, blending the avant-garde with the formulaic to create a storytelling experience like no other. Perhaps the most famous winner of Cannes' Palm d'Or ever, the movie is widely regarded as Tarantino's magnum opus, which says a lot considering his stunning filmography. Action-packed, innovative, and timeless, Pulp Fiction is simply a movie everyone must see.

'Internal Affairs' (1990)

Rotten Tomatoes: 79% | IMDb: 6.5/10

Internal Affairs Release Date January 20, 1990 Director Mike Figgis Run Time 1 hr 55 min Actors Richard Gere, Andy García

Set inside the walls of the LAPD, Internal Affairs follows Andy Garcia's Raymond Avilla, a budding young addition to the Internal Affairs Department who soon becomes suspicious of veteran officer Dennis Peck (Richard Gere). Alongside his partner, Amy (Laurie Metcalf), Raymond becomes obsessed with Peck and his financial misdealings, trying with all his might to bring down a man with a squeaky-clean reputation. Unlike other gangster movies, Internal Affairs is a much more introspective flick. Mike Figgis' thriller does have plenty of action, but it thrives in its slower moments, indulging in the nail-biting tension it so artfully crafts. Highly intelligent and bolstered by Henry Bean's marvelous script, Internal Affairs is well worth a watch.

'The Family' (2013)

Rotten Tomatoes: 27% | IMDb: 6.3/10

Despite its lack of critical success, Luc Besson's The Family is still an enormously fun crime thriller. The movie stars Robert De Niro as Mafia boss Fred Manzoni as he and his family are relocated to France as part of the witness protection program. Struggling to settle into their new life, the family soon alerts the Mafia to their presence, resulting in them being put in grave danger. Featuring an eye-catching central cast, from the aforementioned De Niro to the brilliant Michelle Pfeiffer, The Family is a gangster film by every metric. However, it is also a doting family drama, with the central relationships of this unconventional clan making for just as enticing viewing as the gun-heavy action scenes. Fast, thrilling, and often witty, The Family makes for a thoroughly enjoyable watch.

'Get Shorty' (1995)

Rotten Tomatoes: 89% | IMDb: 6.9/10

This glorious blend of action and comedy follows John Travolta's Miami mobster Chili Palmer. While taking on an everyday job in Hollywood, Palmer accidentally becomes involved in a feature film production, which quickly teaches him that there may be more similarities between the world of crime and the world of film than he first realized. For fans of gangster movies, this ticks all the boxes. Equally, for fans of movies about movies, this has plenty to enjoy, too. Based on the novel by Elmore Leonard, this laugh-out-loud satire is brimming with quotable moments, especially from Dennis Farina's Ray 'Bones' Barboni. To this day, Get Shorty stands as director Barry Sonnenfield's best work.

