The words “gangster movie” are all but sure to conjure up images of tough guys in pressed suits, intimidating officials, cutting off body parts, and dumping bodies in a haze of cocaine dust and cigar smoke. But as the genre has evolved, the world of gangster movies has become a veritable tapestry of stories, ranging from the most absurd comedies to the most serious dramas. Appropriately, Netflix has a pretty varied selection of mobsters, mafiosos, and kingpins for your perusal. They range from mindless action flicks and darkly comedic thrillers to dry character dramas and cinematic masterpieces by legendary filmmakers. Below, we've put together a curated list of the best gangster movies you can stream on Netflix right now.

Disclaimer: These titles are available on US Netflix.

'The Irishman' (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes: 95% | IMDb: 7.8/10

Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman is an epic crime drama that stars Robert De Niro as Teamster and hitman Frank Sheeran. The film was directed and produced by Scorsese from a screenplay by Steven Zaillian, and it’s based on Charles Brandt’s 2004 book I Heard You Paint Houses. In the movie, Sheeran narrates how he went from truck driver to mafia hitman, becoming friends with mobster Russell Bufalino (Joe Pesci) and Teamster leader Jimmy Hoffa (Al Pacino). When Hoffa butts heads with the mob, Frank finds himself in a difficult position. The film’s ensemble supporting cast includes Ray Romano, Bobby Cannavale, Anna Paquin, Harvey Keitel, and more. A critically acclaimed film, The Irishman is more than a gangster movie. Sure, it’s got mobsters doing mobster things, but unlike films like Goodfellas or Casino, The Irishman looks at a gangster in his twilight years reflecting on the choices he’s made with regret. Powerfully acted and beautifully composed, the film has received a number of accolades, including 10 Academy Award nominations. At three-and-a-half hours long, the movie takes you on quite the journey, but it’s utterly cinematic from start to finish.

'The Gentlemen' (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes: 75% | IMDb: 7.8/10

An action comedy film written, directed, and produced by Guy Ritchie, The Gentlemen stars Matthew McConaughey as an American cannabis don in England who wants to cash out of the Underworld, a desire that sets off a chain reaction as rival gangsters swoop in, hoping to steal his empire. The movie also stars Charlie Hunnam, Henry Golding, Michelle Dockery, Jeremy Strong, Eddie Marsan, Colin Farrell, and Hugh Grant. With a narrative that’s Guy Ritchie at his best, The Gentlemen is exciting, slick, and darkly funny. The film is a rollercoaster ride full of eccentric characters, as told by a singularly unreliable narrator (Hugh Grant, not Guy Ritchie). The movie’s biggest strength is its ensemble cast, and even though McConaughey is the undisputed star, it’s the characters played by Grant, Charlie Hunnam, and Colin Farrell that really steal the show. Since its premiere in 2019, The Gentlemen has become both critically acclaimed and an audience favorite, grossing $115 million worldwide and spawning a spin-off Netflix series that has (mostly) nothing to do with the movie.

'Avengement' (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes: 84% | IMDb: 6.6/10

Avengement Run Time 1 hr 28 min Director Jesse V. Johnson Release Date May 24, 2019 Actors Scott Adkins, Craig Fairbrass, Thomas Turgoose

An action film directed by Jesse V. Johnson, Avengement stars Scott Adkins as a criminal who breaks out of a notorious prison to get revenge on the people who made him a killer. The film marks the sixth collaboration between Adkins and Johnson, who also co-wrote the film with Stu Small. The movie’s script was reportedly inspired by Masaki Kobayashi’s 1962 samurai film called Harakiri. Besides Adkins, the movie’s cast also includes Craig Fairbrass, Thomas Turgoose, Nick Moran, and more. An old-school actioner that’s almost grindhouse in its gratuitous violence yet maintains an emotional core, Avengement received generally favorable reviews from critics. The movie may not exactly break the mold of revenge flicks, but it’s a thrilling ride all the same, with brilliant cinematography and action sequences. Anchored by Adkins’ intense performance in the lead role, Avengment is an under-appreciated revenge story that never holds back. If you’re looking for a brutal, fast-paced gangster movie, then this is the film for you.

'The Equalizer' (2014)

Rotten Tomatoes: 61% | IMDb: 7.2/10

The Equalizer stars Denzel Washington as Robert McCall, a former Marine and Defense Intelligence Agency Paramilitary Operations Officer who returns to action to protect a teenage girl from human traffickers. Based on the 1980s TV series of the same name, the action thriller film was directed by Antoine Fuqua and written by Richard Wenk. Besides Washington in the lead role, the movie’s cast also includes Chloë Grace Moretz, David Harbour, and Bill Pullman. The Equalizer was a box-office success when it premiered in 2014 despite mixed reviews from critics, and it’s evolved into a franchise now with the release of The Equalizer 2 in 2018 and The Equalizer 3 in 2023. Criticism of the movie has been mostly focused on the weak plot, but you don’t watch an Equalizer film for the story. The movie has some superbly stylish action sequences and plenty of gratuitous violence, with Denzel Washington performing at the top of his game.

'The Highwaymen' (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes: 59% | IMDb: 6.9/10

A period thriller movie directed by John Lee Hancock, The Highwaymen stars Kevin Costner and Woody Harrelson as two former Texas Rangers in the 1930s who are trying to catch Bonnie and Clyde. Written by John Fusco, the film also stars Kathy Bates, John Carroll Lynch, Kim Dickens, Thomas Mann, and William Sadler. The story of the Bonnie and Clyde manhunt is a very familiar one, but The Highwaymen shifts the perspective to the other side of the line, focusing on two men who come out of retirement to join the chase. Though the movie received mixed reviews, the performances of its ensemble cast more than make up for the somewhat dry material. Costner and Harrelson deliver strong performances in the lead roles, and they share an easy chemistry that forms the main engine of the film’s narrative. Everything else is just the background for their story, including Bonnie and Clyde.

'The Mule' (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes: 70% | IMDb: 7.0/10

Directed by Clint Eastwood, The Mule stars the legendary actor and filmmaker as a World War II veteran in his 80s who becomes a drug courier. The film was written by Nick Schenk and is based on Sam Dolnick’s 2014 New York Times article "The Sinaloa Cartel's 90-Year-Old Drug Mule." Eastwood leads an ensemble cast that includes Bradley Cooper, Laurence Fishburne, Michael Peña, Dianne Wiest, and Andy García. The Mule was critically acclaimed and commercially successful when it premiered in 2018, with Eastwood receiving praise for his direction and acting. It’s a soulful film featuring an endlessly compelling performance by Eastwood, but The Mule is also a highly engaging crime thriller with plenty of suspense and action. The movie also boasts an excellent soundtrack that includes the theme song “Don’t Let the Old Man In” by the late Toby Keith. While the film isn’t without its flaws, The Mule is a beautiful and engaging story about the things that really matter when you’re at the end of the road.

'The Outsider' (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes: 17% | IMDb: 6.3/10

The Outsider Release Date March 9, 2018 Director Martin Zandvliet Cast Jared Leto , Tadanobu Asano , Kippei Shiina , Shioli Kutsuna , Emile Hirsch , Ray Nicholson Runtime 120

Directed by Martin Zandvliet and written by Andrew Baldwin, The Outsider is a Japanese-American film set in post-WWII Japan that stars Jared Leto as Nick, a Marine imprisoned in a Japanese prison who saves the life of a yakuza. In return, the man’s clan arranges for Nick’s release, and he subsequently ends up joining the gang. Besides Leto, the movie also stars Tadanobu Asano, Kippei Shiina, Shioli Kutsuna, and Emile Hirsch. Largely panned by critics but significantly better received by audiences, The Outsider is a flawed but entertaining movie. The script is hardly fresh material, and its characters easily devolve into stereotypes. However, the period setting, with its appropriate costumes and aesthetics, adds a certain appeal to the film, with impressive, well-composed cinematography that creates a dark and moody atmosphere. It doesn’t quite reach the heights of the Japanese yakuza films it emulates, but The Outsider is ultimately an enjoyable movie that doesn’t deserve the hate it gets.

'War Dogs' (2016)

Rotten Tomatoes: 62% | IMDb: 7.1/10

War Dogs Release Date August 19, 2016 Director Todd Phillips Cast Miles Teller , Steve Lantz , Gregg Weiner , David Packouz , Eddie Jemison , Julian Sergi Runtime 114 minutes

A black comedy crime film, Todd Phillips’ War Dogs stars Jonah Hill and Miles Teller as arms dealers who land a lucrative US Army contract. Phillips directed the film and co-wrote the screenplay with Jason Smilovic and Stephen Chin. The movie is loosely based on Guy Lawson’s 2011 Rolling Stone article, “Arms and the Dudes.” War Dogs had a rather mixed critical reception, but it performed quite well at the box office, and the movie has a lot going for it. It’s not a particularly truthful “true story,” but the film is hilarious and fun, anchored by Jonah Hill’s Golden Globe-nominated performance. It’s no Wolf of Wall Street, but it is one of Hill’s best roles to date, and he shares great chemistry with the equally impressive Miles Teller, who plays the conflicted protagonist who partners up with Hill’s character. On the whole, War Dogs is an entertaining movie about shady guys trying to take the government for a ride — and having some crazy adventures along the way.

