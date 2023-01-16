Since the release of Godfather the mob genre has become one of the most successful and popular among viewers. Despite the fact that many viewers may not condone criminal behavior in real life, they are drawn to the allure of movies that center around thugs, gangsters, and outlaws. These films offer a form of escapism, allowing viewers to indulge in the dangerous and exciting world of these characters without facing any actual risks.

RELATED: 10 Best Movies Set In Italy

It could be rebellious curiosity, the lavish lifestyles these characters lead, or the dominance and power they exude that leave many captivated by these gangster films. But one thing is certain: viewers often experience pulsating reactions as they navigate through the restless but fascinating worlds of these thugs and criminals, the rise and fall of their empires, and their never-ending quest for power. Through these films, viewers can experience the thrill of being a gangster without having to get their hands dirty, all while comfortably watching Netflix on their couch.

10 ‘Ferry’ (2021) IMDb Score: 7/10

A Ruthless gangster, Ferry Bouman (Frank Lammers) is sent to his native region of Brabant by his boss Brink to avenge an attack on their gang.

Ferry isn’t just about a cold-blooded killer, but it also delves into a gangster’s captivating love story. Fans of the Undercover series will undoubtedly be thrilled to see the origin story of Ferry's involvement in the ecstasy trade. Even as a standalone film, "Ferry" is a solid and entertaining choice for audiences, featuring a mix of humor, love, violence, suspense and a talented cast. This crime thriller has something for everyone.

9 ‘The Raid: Redemption’ (2011) IMDb Score: 7.6/10

Image via PT Merantau

A SWAT team becomes trapped after their team’s cover is blown while invading the safe house of a powerful and dangerous drug lord Tama and his gang. Now, the surviving members must now engage in a fierce battle with limited ammunition to complete their mission.

With brutal and bloody fight scenes, this Indonesian action thriller provides maximum entertainment every step of the way. Featuring gruesome deaths and expertly choreographed brawls, it is certain to leave viewers feeling like a badass after seeing it. The incorporation of Indonesian martial arts also adds to the overall appeal of this action-packed film.

8 ‘The Irishman’ (2019) IMDb score: 7.8/10

Image via Netflix

This epic gangster film directed by Martin Scorsese follows a truck driver’s rise to become a top hitman and a loyal member of the Bufalino crime family. Now the last man standing, Frank Sheeran (Robert De Niro) recounts all the nefarious activities he participated in as a member of the gang.

Despite the fact this mafia film has a great storyline and fabulous actors, some viewers may find it rather long. However, this doesn’t change the fact that Martin Scorsese has masterfully created an unforgettable and passionate story about the impact of the life of crime. It offers the thrills of a mobster film along with valuable lessons and of course, a mind-blowing conclusion.

7 ‘American Gangster’ (2007) IMDb score: 7.8/10

An incorruptible detective, Richie Roberts, is charged with the responsibility of taking down a drug empire led by Frank Lucas, a notorious heroin kingpin who smuggles drugs into the country using the coffins of soldiers returning from the Vietnam War.

Based on the true story of Frank Lucas, this underrated gangster flick sheds some new light on drug trafficking while staying true to the original story. With its gritty and intense tone, the film showcases gripping characters and outstanding performances by Denzel Washington, Russell Crowe, Ruby Dee, Idris Elba, Carla Gugino, Lymari Nadal, Cuba Gooding Jr. and many others, making it a rather enticing package.

6 ‘Road to Perdition’ (2002) IMDb Score: 8/10

Mike Sullivan (Tom Hanks), a henchman for John Rooney (Paul Newman) becomes an enemy of the mob he works for when his son witnesses one of his father’s killings. To protect them, Sullivan takes his son on a journey to find the one man who can help him take down Rooney and avenge his family.

This crime thriller grabs viewers by the neck from the start and doesn't let go until the very end. There may be varying opinions about this film, but the truth is that it becomes increasingly intense as the story progresses. Aside from the outstanding directing, the thought-provoking plot, tense atmosphere, and chemistry among actors contribute to its beauty.

5 ‘Scarface’ (1983) IMDb score: 8.3/10

Directed by Brian De Palma, this American crime film tells the story of a Cuban refugee Tony Montana whose insatiable desires lead him to become one of Miami's most influential and ruthless drug lords.

RELATED:10 Supporting Actors Who Shined In a Lead Role

This thrilling crime story has a unique charm that makes it hard for viewers not to root for the brutal, yet fearless criminal and villainous protagonist. Tony Montana’s story is quite relatable as he goes from nothing to a feared figure. While there may be mixed feelings about this film, fans of gangster films will have a great time seeing it on Netflix. Al Pacino’s outstanding portrayal of Tony Montana undoubtedly makes this flick deserving of even more accolades.

4 ‘The Departed’ (2006) IMDb Score: 8.5/10

In this thrilling crime tale on Netflix, an undercover cop, Billy Costigan (Leonardo DiCaprio) and a mole (Matt Damon) in the police find themselves in a confusing situation where their loyalties are torn between serving two masters—the drug cartel and the police. Their predicament is further complicated when they realize they are being watched by the enemy.

RELATED: Top 10 Movies of 2022, According IMDb

The Departed offers a captivating mix of twists, suspense, and tension that will keep even non-fans of gangster films on the edge of their seats. There’s no denying that this crime thriller has great entertainment value thanks to its well-written character, superb cast, well-paced dialogue, great soundtrack and loads of surprises. For many, this Martin Scorsese's gangster/detective flick never gets old, no matter how many times it is viewed.

3 ‘Goodfellas’ (1990) IMDb score: 8.7/10

Image via Warner Bros.

Based on Nicholas Pileggi's book "Wiseguy", this story follows Henry Hill as he rises through the ranks from petty criminal to a big-time mobster and middle-aged cocaine addict and his eventual downfall.

There have been many films about gangsters, but Goodfellasmanages to bring a fresh perspective to this over-used storyline. As it portrays the enticing yet filthy life of gangsters, it draws both the main character and viewers until the very end when the life no longer appeals to either. The writing, acting, editing, storyline and all-star cast, including Robert De Niro, Ray Liotta, and Joe Pesci, contribute to its status as a cinematic masterpiece.

2 ‘Godfather II’ (1974) IMDb Score: 9/10

Francis Ford Coppola's American epic crime film tells the story of Vito Corleone's rise from a small-time criminal to a powerful mafia don in New York, as well as Michael's efforts to expand his empire and his descent into greed and brutality in order to maintain his family's business.

There may be arguments about the first installment being better than the second one in this collection of brilliant epic sagas. But the truth is that these stories are all amazing in their own ways. The second installment stands out for its ability to function as both a prequel and a sequel without ever becoming boring. With a combination of great directing, a well-written script, and a stellar cast, this film is widely regarded as one of the best ever made.

1 ‘Godfather’ (1972) IMDb score: 9.2/10

The aging Don of the Corleone mafia family, Vito Corleone (Marlon Brando), transfers control of his empire to his reluctant youngest son, Michael (Al Pacino) who is determined to live life on his terms. Despite being reluctant, Michael must protect his family legacy when tragic circumstances hit his family.

With its perfect blend of characters, directors, and storylines, this American crime drama directed by Frank Coppola is regarded as one of the greatest films ever made by many viewers and critics alike. Considered a masterpiece, Godfather paved the way for many more gangster films. As the scenes slowly unfold over the course of the film's three hours, viewers are left wanting more of the aesthetic and the intriguing storyline. Thus, it is no surprise that it received multiple Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Adapted Screenplay.

Keep Reading:The Best Psychological Thrillers on Netflix Right Now