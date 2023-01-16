Since the release of the Godfather movies, the mob genre has become one of the most successful and popular among viewers. Despite the fact that many viewers may not condone criminal behavior in real life, they are drawn to the allure of movies that center around thugs, gangsters, and outlaws. These films offer a form of escapism, allowing viewers to indulge in the dangerous and exciting world of these characters without facing any actual risks.

It could be rebellious curiosity, the lavish lifestyles these characters lead, or the dominance and power they exude that leave many captivated by these gangster films. But one thing is certain: viewers often experience pulsating reactions as they navigate through the restless but fascinating worlds of these thugs and criminals, the rise and fall of their empires, and their never-ending quest for power. Through these best mob movies on Netflix, viewers can experience the thrill of being a gangster without having to get their hands dirty, all while comfortably watching on their couch.

11 'The Outsider' (2018)

Directed by Martin Zandvliet

Starring Jared Leto in a cold and calculated lead role, this stylized Martin Zandvliet film is set in post-WWII Japan and centers around Nick Lowell, an American soldier who joins the Yazuka after being released from prison. It delves into themes of loyalty, identity, and offers audiences a sneak peak into the brutal world of organized crime.

The Outsider is hardly a top-notch movie, and it has even received mixed reviews criticizing its character development and pacing. However, audiences who are on the lookout for stylish cinematography and atmospheric visuals may find it an appealing and moody watch. Plus, the way it immerses viewers in 1950s Osaka and its unconventional take on the gangster genre are part of its appeal to some.

10 'Black Mass' (2015)

Directed by Scott Cooper

Johnny Depp is real-life mobster James "Whitney" Bulger in this gritty 2015 Scott Cooper film. The story centers around his rise as he forms an alliance as an informant with the FBI to take down a Mafia family that has become his rival.

The great performances are definitely the highlight of Black Mass, with Depp sending chills down viewers' spines with his believable gangster portrayal. Benedict Cumberbatch and Joel Edgerton's efforts are worth a nod as well. If fans of the genre are in the mood to sit through a true-crime, thrilling gangster movie and haven't checked it out yet, Black Mass may be the right pick, as it delivers an intriguing character-driven narrative while also capturing the violent Boston underworld through its moody visuals.

9 'The Highwaymen' (2019)

Directed by John Lee Hancock

John Lee Hancock's The Highwaymen is a contemporary Western cop drama that offers a unique perspective while illustrating the untold true story of the legendary detectives who brought to justice Bonnie and Clyde. Kevin Costner and Woody Harrelson star in the lead roles.

From Costner and Harrelson's incredibly nuanced performances (and the rest of its talented cast, which also counts on Kathy Bates and John Carroll Lynch) to its captivating blend of historical events with thrilling, gripping action, The Highwaymen is a valuable addition to your watchlist if you're in the mood for a great gangster film. Viewers who enjoy historical crime dramas with a focus on the hunt rather than the prey should consider giving this fresh re-examining of the legend a watch.

8 'Emily the Criminal' (2022)

Directed by John Patton Ford

Starring Aubrey Plaza, Emily the Criminal is a John Patton Ford crime drama that centers around the titular character. When Emily gets involved in a credit card scam, it ultimately leads her to the criminal underworld scene of L.A.

Last year's feature may not be everyone's cup of tea, but it certainly makes for an engaging watch. The entertaining flick features social critiques, realism, and relatability, all of which are aspects that certainly appeal to modern audiences who are also fans of the genre. All in all, Emily the Criminal is a refreshing crime story that viewers haven't probably seen before.

7 'Ferry' (2021)

Directed by Cecilia Verheyden