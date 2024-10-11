Gangsters have been the subjects of some of the best movies ever made, but some gangster stories require more than what the big screen can offer. That’s where gangster shows come in, in all their glory and variety, from the gritty to the witty and everything in between. Combining the charisma and thrills of the classics with the scale and in-depth exploration of a television saga, gangster shows have become one of the most popular genres today. So, of course, Netflix has some amazing ones in its catalog. We’ve put together a hand-picked list of the best gangster shows you can watch now on the streaming service, from period dramas to biographical stories to comedic thrillers and more. Now, without further ado, read on to discover the best gangster shows on Netflix right now.

Disclaimer: These titles are available on US Netflix.

‘Peaky Blinders’ (2013 - 2022)

Rotten Tomatoes: 93% | IMDb: 8.8/10

Set primarily in post-WWI Birmingham, Peaky Blinders is a British period crime drama created by Steven Knight that takes inspiration from real people and events. Cillian Murphy stars as Tommy Shelby, a former soldier who takes up the reins of the titular street gang. The series follows Tommy’s rise to power, butting heads with dangerous criminals, ruthless policemen, and corrupt politicians as he brings wealth and influence to his family through blood and violence. The show features a talented ensemble cast that includes acclaimed actors like Paul Anderson, Sophie Rundle, Joe Cole, Sam Neill, the late Helen McCrory, Tom Hardy, Adrien Brody, Anya Taylor-Joy, and more. Peaky Blinders premiered in 2013 on BBC Two and has had six acclaimed seasons, the last released in 2022. The show has consistently garnered praise from both critics and fans with its iconic style, gritty narrative, and intense performances. Peaky Blinders has also earned numerous awards, and a movie set after the events of Season 6, reportedly titled The Immortal Man, is currently in the works, which will serve as the conclusion to this epic crime saga.

‘Gangs of London’ (2020 - Present)

Rotten Tomatoes: 91% | IMDb: 8.0/10

Gangs of London Release Date 2020-09-00 Cast Michelle Fairley , Colm Meaney , Adrian Bower

Created by Gareth Evans and Matt Flannery, Gangs of London is a British action thriller crime show based on the eponymous 2006 video game. The story kicks off with the assassination of the head of a powerful crime family, which sparks a massive power struggle between international gangs across London. The series features an enormous cast that includes Joe Cole, Lucian Msamati, Sope Dirisu, Michelle Fairley, Brian Vernel, and more. Gangs of London premiered in 2020 on Sky Atlantic and has aired two seasons so far, with a third one in the pipeline. The show has received favorable reviews from critics and fans, with praise for its performances, story, and action. Really, the only criticism the show has faced is that it might just be a bit too violent. Stylish, thrilling, and well-crafted, Gangs of London is an enthralling and gritty work of modern crime fiction that’s a genuine treat for fans of the genre.

‘The Brothers Sun’ (2024)

Rotten Tomatoes: 84% | IMDb: 7.6/10

The Brothers Sun Release Date January 4, 2024 Creator Cast Michelle Yeoh , Justin Chien , Sam Song Li , Highdee Kuan , Joon Lee , Alice Hewkin , Madison Hu , Rodney To Seasons 1

Created by Brad Falchuk and Byron Wu, The Brothers Sun is an action comedy-drama series that primarily follows Taipei-based gangster Charles Sun (Justin Chien) and his estranged Californian brother, Bruce (Sam Song Li). When a mysterious group attempts to kill their crimelord father, Charles heads to Los Angeles to protect Bruce — who has no clue about the family business — and their extremely resourceful mother, Eileen (Michelle Yeoh). The Brothers Sun premiered in January 2024 and was unfortunately canceled after just one season, which is a shame because it’s one of the best shows Netflix has done in recent years. The series presents a perfectly balanced mix of stylish action, goofy comedy, and heartfelt family drama, all further enhanced by its amazing performances, beautiful cinematography, and impeccable stunt choreography, the latter earning a Creative Arts Emmy nomination. The Brothers Sun has received generally favorable reviews from critics and an even better reception from fans.

‘Griselda’ (2024)

Rotten Tomatoes: 86% | IMDb: 7.2/10

Griselda Release Date January 25, 2024 Creator Eric Newman, Carlo Bernard, Ingrid Escajeda, Doug Miro Cast Sofia Vergara , Alberto Guerra , Juliana Aidén Martinez , Martin Rodriguez , Jose Velazquez , Orlando Pineda Seasons 1

Directed by Andrés Baiz, Griselda is a biographical crime drama miniseries starring Sofía Vergara as the titular Colombian drug lord Griselda Blanco. A cautionary tale about the destructive hunger for power, the series follows the true story (with some embellishments) of Blanco’s rise to the top of the Miami drug scene and her subsequent downfall that led to her losing everything and everyone she cared about. Besides Vergara in the lead role, the show also stars Alberto Guerra, Martin Rodriguez, Juliana Aidén Martinez, Vanessa Ferlito, Christian Tappan, and more. Released in January 2024, Griselda received a favorable response from critics and made quite a mark on audiences as well, debuting at number one on Netflix’s Global Top 10 TV lists in 90 countries. While the series takes some liberties with the facts of its biography, it’s a fascinating crime story that’s elevated by one of Sofía Vergara’s most impressive performances ever. While the actor is primarily known for her comedy work, her performance in Griselda is a true revelation and a perfect showcase of her abilities.

‘Ozark’ (2017 - 2022)

Rotten Tomatoes: 70% | IMDb: 8.5/10

Created by Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams, Ozark is an award-winning crime drama series that follows a family that relocates to the Lake of the Ozarks region in central Missouri to set up a massive money-laundering operation. In the process, they find themselves entangled with local crime families, cops, cartels, and more. The series features an ensemble cast led by Jason Bateman and Laura Linney, with Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Julia Garner, Jordana Spiro, Jason Butler Harner, Esai Morales, Peter Mullan, Lisa Emery, and Charlie Tahan in important roles. Ozark premiered in 2017 and consists of four seasons, the last one released in 2022. The show was consistently one of Netflix’s most acclaimed and popular series throughout its run, with a huge impact on pop culture. The series has also garnered several awards, including four Primetime Emmy Awards out of 24 nominations. With complex plots, enthralling performances, and a powerful sense of drama, Ozark is a must-watch for fans of classic crime shows.

‘The Gentlemen’ (2024 - Present)

Rotten Tomatoes: 75% | IMDb: 8.0/10

Inspired by the eponymous 2019 Guy Ritchie movie, The Gentlemen is a spinoff crime comedy series created by Ritchie for Netflix. The series follows the story of a young aristocrat and soldier who unexpectedly inherits the family estate — only to find that his ancestral lands are part of a secret weed empire. The show boasts an ensemble cast led by Theo James as Eddie Horniman, Duke of Halstead, and Kaya Scodelario as enigmatic criminal mastermind Susie Glass, with Daniel Ings, Joely Richardson, Vinnie Jones, Giancarlo Esposito, and Ray Winstone in key roles. The Gentlemen premiered on Netflix in March 2024, receiving critical acclaim and an overwhelmingly positive reception from viewers. Bolstered by Theo James and Kaya Scodelario’s brilliant performances and effortless chemistry, the series is slick, zany, and thrilling, with an absurd sense of humor and amazing action sequences. A second season of the show is currently in the works.

‘Narcos’ (2015 - 2017)

Rotten Tomatoes: 89% | IMDb: 8.7/10

Narcos Release Date August 28, 2015 Creator Chris Brancato, Carlo Bernard, Doug Miro Cast Pedro Pascal , Matias Padin , Damian Alcazar , Alberto Ammann , Michael Stahl-David Seasons 3

Created by Chris Brancato, Carlo Bernard, and Doug Miro, Narcos is a crime drama series inspired by the true story of Pablo Escobar, the billionaire King of Cocaine. One of the most notorious figures in the history of Colombia’s illegal drug trade, the series follows Escobar’s rise and fall, as well as the world-shaking consequences of his inevitable death. Wagner Moura stars as Escobar, leading a stacked ensemble cast that also includes Boyd Holbrook, Pedro Pascal, Joanna Christie, Maurice Compte, and many more. Narcos premiered on Netflix in 2015 to positive reviews from critics. The show proved to be a massive hit with audiences around the globe, running for three seasons in total and spawning a spinoff series, Narcos: Mexico, which premiered in 2018. An endlessly thrilling show with solid performances, a well-crafted plot, and beautiful music, Narcos is a true-to-life crime story with the larger-than-life gravitas of classic gangster productions.

‘Lilyhammer’ (2012 - 2014)

Rotten Tomatoes: 65% | IMDb: 7.9/10

Lilyhammer Debut Date January 25, 2012 Genre Comedy-Drama Number of Seasons 3

Created by Anne Bjørnstad and Eilif Skodvin, Lilyhammer is a crime comedy-drama series starring Steven Van Zandt, who also co-wrote the show, directed an episode, and composed the theme music. The series follows a former New York-based gangster as he attempts to start a new life in Lillehammer, Norway. The show also stars Trond Fausa Aurvåg, Steinar Sagen, Marian Saastad Ottesen, and more. Lilyhammer premiered in Norway in 2012 on NRK1, bringing in a record audience. The show received fairly positive reviews throughout its three-season run and built up a dedicated fan following. Van Zandt’s character has been favorably compared to his role on The Sopranos, with the series putting a humorous and satirical spin on the world of gangster dramas. If you’re looking for a series with all the intrigue and drama of The Sopranos and a healthy dose of comedy, then Lilyhammer is definitely the show for you.

