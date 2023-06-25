Gargoyles was a Disney show that focused on a clan of gargoyles who awaken from a magic spell in New York City, which they vow to protect. It captivated audiences with its mature storytelling and rich world-building. Nearly thirty years later, it has found a new audience through Disney+.

One of the best elements of Gargoyleswas its characters, ranging from idealistic heroes and sinister villains. They had a lot of depth compared to most shows at the time, with many of them going through seasons-long arcs.

10 Matt Bluestone

After being shot in the episode "Deadly Force," Elisa Maza (Salli Richardson) is assigned a new partner, Detective Matt Bluestone (Thomas F. Wilson). A former member of the FBI, Bluestone lost his job due to his obsession with exposing The Illuminati. Over time, Elisa warms up to Bluestone and introduces him to the gargoyles.

Bluestone is a hard-working and dedicated officer, who will go to great lengths to prove one of his hunches. No matter how hopeless things might seem, Bluestone refuses to give up, which both leads him into trouble and big breakthroughs. When not on the job, he also spends a lot of time socializing with and standing up for the downtrodden folks of Manhattan.

9 Owen Burnett

Originally an employee at Cyberbiotics, Owen Burnett (Jeff Bennett) left the company and got a new position with its rival, David Xanaos (Johnathan Frakes). Taking a liking to Xanatos, Owen revealed his real identity as the trickster, Puck (Brent Spiner) and offered one wish or a lifetime of service as Owen. Xanatos chose the latter, and Owen has never left his side since.

Owen is the perfect assistant to a character like Xanatos: he is stiff, professional, and always ready to throw out a deadpan quip. This plays off of Xanatos' more eccentric and forward-thinking personality and makes for a beautifully unique friendship. His loyalty to his boss is so great that he has gone up against gargoyles and other creatures to protect Xanatos and his belongings.

8 Lexington

The smallest member of the gargoyle clan, Lexington (Thom Adcox-Hernandez) is the only gargoyle with unique wing membranes connecting his arms and legs. He gravitates towards technology and becomes the group's inventor, tinkerer, and hacker. This love of human technology leads him to advocate that the group should find more allies among humans.

Of all the gargoyles, Lexington is the one who is most eager to learn and grow. Sadly, his naive nature has led to him trusting the wrong people, and he has the capacity to develop a deep grudge against those who break his trust. This grudge can be so powerful that he gets overridden with rage and acts irrationally in battle with them.

7 Broadway

During his time at Castle Wyvern, Broadway (Bill Fagerbakke) preferred to spend his night eating all sorts of food. Coming into the modern world offered him even more food to sample, as well as films like Westerns and Crime Dramas. Broadway ingests this media with the enthusiasm of a child, which can sometimes lead to disastrous results.

Broadway goes through some of the biggest character development out of all the clan members. He goes from a goofy glutton playing a hero to a thoughtful individual who understands the responsibility that comes with protecting others. This is what eventually wins him the hand of Goliath's daughter, Angela (Brigitte Bako).

6 Brooklyn

If Lexington is the tech guy and Broadway is the foodie and movie buff, Brooklyn (Jeff Bennett) is the cool and cynical member of the trio. It was him losing his temper at some humans for treating him like a monster that got him, Lexington, and Broadway sent to the rookery, so they survived the massacre of their clan. Unlike his rookery brothers, he doesn't latch onto a hobby in the modern day, instead choosing to focus on his duty.

Brooklyn grows from a reckless and hot-headed youth into a worthy successor to Goliath (Keith David) as leader of the clan. Though reluctant at first, he slowly accepts this burden and proves to be a skilled tactician who can bring out the best in his teammates in battle. Sadly, he has terrible luck when it comes to romance.

5 Hudson

The oldest member of the clan, Hudson (Ed Asner) led Castle Wyvern until he lost his eye in a battle against the Archmage (David Warner). He continues to serve his clan by sharing his wisdom and experiences with the younger members and remains Goliath's most trusted advisor. Though his age and injury mean that Hudson stays at the gargoyle's home rather than going on patrol, he is still a formidable foe in battle.

Hudson's age and wisdom give him a unique perspective compared to the other gargoyles. He approaches life with a slow and steady philosophy, having made peace with his limitations while still changing and improving where he can. He also educates the younger gargoyles about their traditions and history.

4 Elisa Maza

The daughter of an indigenous and Nigerian-American, Elisa Maza followed in her father's footsteps and became an NYPD detective. She quickly learned about the gargoyles after their awakening and bonded with them after their shared values of protecting the innocent. This led to her becoming their guardian during the day and guide to the modern world.

Elisa embodies the best traits of a law enforcement officer: she is brave, selfless in the line of duty, and committed to upholding the law. She regularly goes up against threats more powerful than herself and never loses her sense of humor. At times, she can be quite stubborn, especially with her family members and sharing secrets.

3 Goliath

The only member of Castle Wyvern to have a name before coming to the present day, Goliath rules his clan with a stern but fair hand. Though his temper can be short, Goliath does all within his power to maintain peace between the human and gargoyle worlds. Woe to anyone who harms his loved ones, for though Goliath enjoys reading classical literature, he won't hesitate to neutralize a threat as quickly as possible.

Goliath is a character of strong convictions, both for good and bad. He can be slow to adopt new ideals, especially those from the modern era, but he's willing to make concessions if it's for the benefit of the group. He also values all life equally and tries to avoid killing others unless it is absolutely necessary.

2 David Xanatos

Born to a humble Greek fisherman, David Xanatos' life changed when he was given an antique coin in the mail. From there, he built a thriving industry and amassed a fortune. His interest in magic led him to move Castle Wyvern atop his New York skyscraper and awaken the gargoyles from their sleep.

There are few characters who can match Xanatos when it comes to complex planning. He is always one step ahead of the heroes, with his plans being engineered in a way that, if he fails his primary goal, he succeeds in another. He also rarely shows anger and speaks to his enemies with as much respect as his friends.

1 Demona

Originally Goliath's mate, Demona (Marina Sirtis) came to hate the humans of Castle Wyvern and joined a conspiracy to betray the defenders to Vikings so that the Gargoyles could live there alone. Unfortunately, the Vikings massacred the clan, and the survivors were turned to stone until the castle rose above the clouds. This hardened her heart towards humanity, and after gaining immortality, she made it her life's mission to kill them all.

Demona isn't just the best character on the show, but also one of Disney's best television villains. Beneath her spite, Demona knows that she is responsible for her own misery and longs to be with Goliath again. Sadly, she can't admit her fault and so puts all of her efforts into eradicating humans through powerful sorcery, though many of her plans fail due to her inability to adapt and change.

