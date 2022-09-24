Although the controversy around Don’t Worry, Darling has mostly been centered around Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles, the media cycle has done a disservice to some of the film’s supporting players. Among them is Gemma Chan, a bright young talent who has only been adding more impressive titles to her resume in the last decade. Chan has appeared in acclaimed television shows, major blockbusters, and underrated independent films. Hopefully, Don’t Worry, Darling will simply be a minor note in her filmography.

Some of Hollywood’s most exciting creators have taken note of Chan’s rising status. She is set to appear in True Love, an upcoming science fiction drama from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story director Gareth Edwards. She will appear alongside John David Washington, Alison Janey, Ralph Ineson, and Ken Watanabe. She has also been cast in one of the principal roles in Extraploitations, an upcoming Apple TV+ anthology series from The Report’s writer/director Scott Z. Burns.

As Chan continues her hot streak, take a look back at some of her best work thus far.

“The Blind Baker,” Sherlock (2010)

Sherlock may have declined in quality over time, but Chan appeared back in the first season, when the mystery season was actually as clever as it claimed to be. Chan is involved in the inciting incident of the second episode; her character, Soo Lin Yao, is alarmed by a frightening noise at the Chinese pottery shop she is working at. There’s an element of horror to “The Blind Baker,” and Chan helps to convey Soo’s terror when she’s questioned by Sherlock (Benedict Cumberbatch).

Submarine (2010)

Submarine is the type of coming-of-age movie that might make your skin crawl if you can relate to the main character. The British teenager Oliver Tate (Craig Roberts) suffers from every possible embarrassment as he tries (and spectacularly fails) to act like a grown up. Oliver is caught off guard when he realizes his mother, Jill (Sally Hawkins), has been having an affair with her ex-boyfriend Graham (Paddy Considine). Chan co-stars as Graham’s companion, Kim-Lin. She and Considine make an expert comedic duo. They both exude a confidence that makes Oliver feel even smaller in comparison.

The Double (2014)

If you like mind-bending science fiction mysteries, Richard Ayoade’s (who also directed Submarine) twisty doppelganger dark comedy The Double is the movie for you. The film stars Jesse Eisenberg as Simon James, a timid office worker who is caught off guard when a confident doppelganger takes over his life. As Simon tries to get to the bottom of the mystery, he’s caught within a surreal odyssey of various characters who do their best to humiliate him. Ayoade uses Chan in a similar capacity to the role she played in Submarine; her straightforward confidence makes Simon look even more pathetic in comparison.

Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit (2014)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Although most people have forgotten about the Tom Clancy prequel Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit, the origin story of Chris Pine’s iteration of the character is worth another shot. Chan fits perfectly within the film’s complex espionage storyline. Her character, Amy Chang, aids Ryan by transmitting critical information to Ryan while he is in Russia. Chan showed a preview of the action roles in her future; in an intense sequence, she’s forced to disguise herself as a civilian in order to sneak a file to Ryan.

Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them (2016)

While the Harry Potter prequel saga has been swept up in all of the controversy surrounding both J.K. Rowling and Johnny Depp, the first installment in the series actually showed some signs of ingenuity. Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them thoroughly explores the political infrastructure of the Wizarding World. Chan appears as Madam Ya Zhou, a representative of the Chinese Ministry of Magic who attends meetings in New York. While Chan does a great job handling the expositional dialogue, she sadly did not return for the sequels. The fact that the Chinese Ministry of Magic is not featured in the rest of the series speaks to some of the larger diversity issues within the Wizarding World franchise.

Crazy Rich Asians (2018)

Image via Warner Bros.

Crazy Rich Asians isn’t just a breakthrough moment of representation on film; it’s one of the strongest romantic comedies of the past decade. The film features moments of empathy that are often left out of modern rom coms. Chan has one of the most heartbreaking performances in the film as Astrid Leong-Teo, the cousin of Henry Golding’s Nick. She is forced to confront her husband, Michael (Pierre Png), who has been having an extramarital affair. Chan expertly handles the “confrontation” scene; she recognizes that they have been growing apart for quite some time.

Mary, Queen of Scots (2018)

Image via Focus Features

Director Josie Rourke helped Mary, Queen of Scots into a historical epic that reflected the modern social climate. While women in period pieces are often mistreated, Mary, Queen of Scots focuses on the difficulty that female rulers faced in a male-dominated environment. Although Elizabeth’s (Margot Robbie) advisor Bess was a white woman, Rourke insisted on casting Chan because she “would not direct an all-white period drama.” The film features empowering moments of female bonding; Bess is able to comfort Elizabeth as she navigates the difficult decisions she has to make.

Captain Marvel (2019)

Captain Marvel was the first of two Marvel Cinematic Universe performances for Chan. She co-stars as Minn-Erva, a Starforce soldier who detests Carol Danvers (Brie Larson). The role required extensive prosthetics work. Minn-Erva finally gets her chance to get revenge on her rival during the epic final battle, where she duels Danvers as she tries to transport the Skrulls off Earth. Since Minn-Erva is killed by Maria Rambeau (Lashana Lynch) in the firefight, Chan was able to later appears in Eternals as a different MCU character.

Let Them All Talk (2020)

Let Them All Talk is an underrated effort from Steven Soderbergh. The film follows author Alice Hughes (Meryl Streep), who spends a luxurious vacation aboard a cruise trying to finish her latest novel. Chan co-stars as her literary agent, Karen; she adds a tension to the film as Karen pries Alice for updates on her unfinished book. Things get even wackier when Karen attracts the interest of Alice’s son, Tyler (Lucas Hedges). Chan handles some of the film’s funniest moments during a series of very uncomfortable dinner conversations with the Hughes family.

Eternals (2021)

Image Via Disney

Eternals is certainly the most ambitious film within the MCU, even if it ended up being less than the sum of its parts. The moments in Eternals that really pop are the ones that highlight the characters’ struggles with their immortality. Sersi (Chan) is in a difficult position. She’s in love with the moral man Dane Whitman (Kit Harington), and struggles to confess her secrets. During one of the most riveting scenes in the film, Sersi is forced to confront Ikaris (Richard Madden) on his betrayal of the other gods.