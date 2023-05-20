Throughout Gene Kelly’s career, he mesmerized audiences with his dancing prowess. What made him a mastermind was the way he incorporated dance to feel as a whole with the movie. His dancing affected his acting and singing, and made him a revolutionary director. Coming in after the days of Bing Crosby and Fred Astaire, Kelly had to invent himself differently.

Kelly created some of the essential dance films of the era which were superior to those before him. The majority of the films he worked on he choreographed and painstakingly rehearsed to perfection. His style was fun, athletic, yet had a simplistic balletic nature that only Kelly possessed. Just like the camera, he glides and sweeps through scenes, always at his peak.

10 'The Pirate' (1948)

Image via Loew's,Inc

A wandering singer meets a girl who is married to a rich man she has no desire to be with. Instead, she dreams of the Pirate Macoco, alas the closest she gets is an alluring Gene Kelly as a traveling singer. He pretends to be the pirate, so he can be with her.

A strength Kelly possessed was his athleticism. He was able to maneuver the intricacies of ballet but also the swashbuckling jumps of a pirate. In character Kelly is able to bring anything to life through his movement, his endurance allowed him to get long takes that shows the immense work put into the different high stakes numbers of being on high platforms and big sets.

9 'Living in a Big Way' (1947)

Image via Metro-Goldwyn-Meyer

In the heat of romance, a man marries a woman before he leaves for war, though when he returns his wife seems to be a different person. In the midst of a speedy divorce, they must find where their passions truly lie. In this role, Kelly plays a character that is confused about the society he has entered back into.

Living in a Big Way shows the ways Kelly would use the objects and scenery around him to influence a routine. Kelly is light on his feet, in a scene of chaos on a construction site he uses the surrounding materials to make kids laugh, the number ends in a Buster Keaton move where he uses a piece of wood to shoot himself into the air balancing for his life.

8 'For Me and My Gal' (1942)

Image via Loew's,Inc

Kelly and Judy Garland create wonderful chemistry as two down-on-their-luck vaudeville performers who fall in love during World War I. This was Kelly’s debut film upon coming to Hollywood from Broadway.

For Me and My Girl was Kelly and Garland's first film together, but you may not realize that based on the chemistry the two have. In their dancing numbers, the two play off of each other and keep up with every tap, step, and twirl needed. They also have fun with breaking away from the old moves of the past, often changing the rhythm or the tempo of the song.

7 'Anchors Aweigh' (1945)

image via Loew's,INC

Two sailors, played by Gene Kelly and Frank Sinatra, are on leave in flashy Los Angeles when they get entangled with two women. Together they try to help her become a singing star.

The big attraction that has left impressions in audiences' minds is the fantasy sequence where Kelly dances with Jerry the mouse. Kelly teaches the mouse to not be so fearful, helping give him a lesson, which inevitably leads to a seamless dance between the two that has them tapping and interacting with each other.

6 'An American in Paris' (1951)

Image via loew's inc

An ex-military man that has stayed in Paris since the end of the war struggles to find work, but things become even more complicated when one of his buddies falls for the same girl.

Kelly always spruced up the ordinary in some king of way, the opening sequence in An American in Paris shows Kelly in his morning routine, though it is more than that. His movement is fluent and perfectly placed, carrying the characters emotional weight. The film also gives a more artistic approach to his style, as the addition of large sets and lighting help to create the Hollywood feel of his other films.

5 'On the Town' (1949)

Image via Loew's,inc

When three sailors are put on leave for 24 hours in New York City, the only thing on their minds is love. Alongside Frank Sinatra and Jules Munshin, the possibilities in the big city are endless as their jovial actions dictate the tone of the film.

On the Town’s choreography is more relaxed though it fits to the character that is falling in love even though he knows that it may never lead to anything. Kelly shows a wide variety of dances as he goes from intimate duets on a ballet barre to group numbers dances with his pals.

4 'The Young Girls of Rochefort' (1967)

Image via Comacico

One of the few films that doesn’t have Gene Kelly lead but shows his incredible ability is within the story of two small seaside town girls that go off to search for romance. Kelly always had an affinity for French audiences, and they always adored him back. His performance in Jacques Demy’s The Young Girls of Rochefort as an American musician gives a new breath to the genre

The dance numbers are full of life as the dreams and wishes of the town come alive in song and dance. Kelly creates romantic tension through dance, admiring the beautiful Solange. The use of real locations makes the piece feel lived in. As a representation of Hollywood's ideals and optimism, Kelly's character shows the star still had it, even in his later years.

3 'Take Me Out to the Ball Game' (1949)

Image via Loew's, Inc

Frank Sinatra and Gene Kelly are two baseball players that tour on Vaudeville in the Summer. When they return they must contend with the new owner and a gambler who places a big bet on them to lose.

In Kelly's performances with Frank Sinatra, there is often a balance that the two share with each other. While Frank can be more dominant in his vocals, Kelly was more dominant in his dancing and emotional expression. In the song “Yes, Indeedy” Kelly emotes what Frank beautifully sings. This is one of the best performances Frank and Gene have together.

2 'It's Always Fair Weather' (1955)

Image via Metro-Goldwyn-Meyer

Three soldiers get out of the war and go back to their hometowns with praises and expectations to carry on their friendship. Though ten years have passed, and the boys get together for the first time only to discover they may not have much in common anymore.

This movie is an example of how Kelly brought comedy into his dance numbers. Kelly’s best moment is when he is emphasizing the feeling of first falling for someone. His way to personify this feeling is with roller skates. He glides past the others in content oblivion, but it isn’t until he realizes he has them that he puts on a beautiful performance. His ability to maneuver is truly uncanny, especially to tap on them as well.

1 'Singin’ in the Rain' (1952)

Image via Loew's Inc.

The most notable of the Kelly/Donen films is the meta, self reflexive musical that takes us through the lives of three vaudeville stars in the turn of a new era. As sound becomes popular in the motion pictures, they must figure out a way to stay relevant as their audiences decline.

Kelly emits pure emotion as a kiss from the woman he loves sets him on a spiral to dance in the streets while it is pouring down rain. An iconic set for Hollywood history that had Kelly with a fever performing the number. The movie is filled with comedic and romantic routines that were painstakingly rehearsed by the crew.

