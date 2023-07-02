Hollywood icon, Gene Kelly, was a legendary triple-threat who is remembered for his classic musicals including Anchors Aweigh, An American in Paris, and his most famous, Singin' in the Rain. Born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Kelly made his film debut with Judy Garland in the 1942 movie, For Me and My Gal and gained notoriety for his energetic steps and contagious charm in films like Out on the Town and Cover Girl with Rita Hayworth.

While Kelly's universally recognized as an unmatchable song and dance man, he also starred in several non-musicals that showcase his natural talent and impressive range as an actor. From Marjorie Morningstar starring Natalie Wood to Kelly's critically acclaimed performance in the 1960 courtroom drama, Inherit the Wind, these are 10 movies starring Kelly that are not musicals.

10 'Marjorie Morningstar' (1958)

Image via Warner Bros.

College student, Marjorie Morgenstern (Natalie Wood) spends the summer working as a camp counselor in the Catskills and meets a local entertainer, Noel Airman. As they start to fall for each other, Morgenstern becomes drawn to the stage, but her conventional Jewish family disapproves of Airman and their daughter's aspirations and tries their best to convince her to change her mind.

Marjorie Morningstar is a romantic coming-of-age film that explores the traditional social norms and religious expectations of Jewish families specifically women during the 1950s. Considering the entertainment setting, it's interesting that Marjorie Morningstar isn't more of a musical, but Kelly does sing a lovely melody, 'A Precious Love,' which earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Song.

9 'The Devil Makes Three' (1952)

Image via MGM

After the end of World War II, U.S. Air Force pilot, Captain Jeff Elliot, returns to Germany to thank the family who saved his life after his plane was shot down by the Nazis. Sadly, he discovers that they were killed during an American air raid and the only survivor was their daughter, Wilhelmina (Pier Angeli). Elliot begins to fall in love with Wilhelmina and in the process, he unknowingly befriends a comedian who happens to have ties to an underground Nazi movement.

Shortly after starring inthe classic Golden Age musical, An American in Paris, Kelly took on a more dramatic role in the complex post-WWII thriller, The Devil Makes Three. The movie was shot entirely on location in Germany and Austria and notably features a climatic chase scene which was filmed in the ruins of Adolf Hitler's home, The Berghof, in the Alps before it was completely demolished.

8 'Crest of the Wave' (1954)

Image via MGM

U.S. Navy scientist, Lieutenant Bradville and his team are assigned to join a small group of British sailors on a Scottish Island and assist them with top-secret research on a new type of torpedo. After numerous failed tests and several fatalities, tensions begin to grow among everyone and if Bradville can't win the doubtful British over and make the weapon work, the project will be shut down.

Crest of the Wave also known as Seagulls Over Sorrento, was one of three movies Kelly had filmed in Europe to utilize frozen MGM funds. The actor gives another overlooked dramatic performance but through the years, has earned more recognition from film critics and fans. The film also stars English actor, Bernard Lee who is best known for his role as the Chief of the Secret Intelligence Service, M, in the first severalJames Bond films.

7 'It's a Big Country: An American Anthology' (1951)

Image via MGM

Across the United States, several people from all different walks of life including a cowboy (Gary Cooper) and an Irish woman (Ethel Barrymore), must learn how to overcome the ups and downs that come with the ever-changing world. Through a commitment of understanding and heartfelt intentions, each one manages to somehow find a way to pursue or continue towards their American Dream.

It's a Big Country is a classic anthology film consisting of eight different stories with an array of stars like Van Johnson, William Powell, andAlfred Hitchcock's Scream Queen, Janet Leigh who appears as Kelly's love interest in the fourth segment, Rosika the Rose. While the movie was a loss for MGM, It's a Big Country is a vital film that showcases the melting pot of American society as well as the hardships and obstacles that many were faced with at the time.

6 'The Happy Road' (1957)

Image via MGM

Danny Andrews (Bobby Clark) and Jannie (Bridgette Fossey) are fed up with their stuffy Swiss boarding school and decide to run away together and head for Paris. The school notifies Danny's American father, Mike and Jannie's French mother, Suzanne (Barbara Laage) about their kids' disappearance, and despite their cultural differences, they set out in search of them and begin to fall in love.

At the time, the Hollywood musical was starting to fade out and with two more years on his MGM contract, Kelly was crawling the walls with no work. According to Turner Classic Movies, Kelly agreed to produce, direct, and star in his final two films; Invitation to the Dance and the romantic comedy, The Happy Road. Despite being a loss at the box office, critics still noted The Happy Road to be a lovely film and praised Kelly for his, as always, charming and upbeat performance.

5 'The Cross of Lorraine' (1943)

Image via Loews

In 1940, German Nazi troops successfully invade the country of France and force the commander of the French Army to surrender. Despite the agreement, French soldiers, Paul (Jean-Pierre Aumont), Victor, and their comrades are taken to a German concentration camp where they struggle to survive their brutal tormentors and plan to escape in order to join the French Resistance.

Directed by Tay Garnett, the early WWII drama, The Cross of Lorraine, pushes the censors with a gruesome but authentic view into occupied Europe after the fall of France and is based on the novel, A Thousand Shall Fall by German refugee, Hans Habe. The Cross of Lorraine marked Kelly's third wartime film in a row and is considered by many to be one of his best non-musical performances.

4 'Christmas Holiday' (1944)

Image via Universal Pictures

On Christmas Eve in New Orleans, an Army lieutenant meets an attractive hostess named Jackie (Deanna Dubin) who tells him about why she ran away from her toxic marriage to a Southern aristocrat, Robert Manette, and his dysfunctional family. Through a series of flashbacks, Jackie recalls the events leading up to her husband's demise, but just when she thinks she has finally started over, her past catches up to her.

Christmas Holiday is a film noir and adaptation of the 1939 best-selling novel by W. Somerset Maugham that was intended to be a vehicle for Dubin's career. Unfortunately, the film received mixed reviews, but despite critics' qualms, they still found Kelly to be as alluring as ever even as a no-good murdering husband. Today, Christmas Holiday has earned more positive reception and is regarded by some as an essential film noir.

3 'Black Hand' (1950)

Image via MGM

In 1908, Giovanni Colombo returns to New York City to track down an Italian extortion ring known as the Black Hand and find those who are responsible for the vicious murder of his father. Colombo learns that his father's killer is already 6 feet under, but with the help of local authorities, Colombo makes it his mission to shut down the Black Hand and put the gangsters behind bars.

Kelly took on his first serious role in the film noir, Black Hand, and gives an exceptionally forceful performance that proves his immense capability and range as an actor. The movie was inspired by the true story of NYPD lieutenant, Joseph Petrosino, who investigated the real-life Black Hand criminal syndicate and even traveled to Italy to investigate the Mafia.

2 'The Three Musketeers' (1948)

Image via MGM

A talented but inexperienced young swordsman, D'Artagnan, travels to Paris with the hope of joining the royal guard and becoming one of the King's Musketeers. Initially, he clashes with three of the Musketeers, Athos (Van Heflin), Porthos (Gig Young), and Aramis (Robert Coote), but they eventually put aside their differences and join forces to defeat the corrupt clergymen, Richelieu (Vincent Price).

Kelly plays the charismatic literary hero, D'Artagnan, in The Three Musketeers, which also stars Frank Morgan, June Allyson, and Angela Lansbury as Queen Anne. Even though Kelly may have not been the studio's first choice, his dance experience proved to be valuable in the duel and fighting scenes which were essentially basic choreography.Parts of the film were used as footage of a Lockwood and Lamont production, The Royal Rascal, in Singin' in the Rain.

1 'Inherit the Wind' (1960)

Image via United Artists

Tennessee school teacher, Bertram Cates (Dick York) is put on trial for violating the Butler Act, a state law of teaching the theory of evolution in the classroom. Thanks to a reporter, E.K. Hornbeck, the case ends up gaining national attention and draws two of the country's top-leading attorneys, prosecutor, Matthew Harrison Brady (Fredric March) and defense lawyer, Henry Drummond (Spencer Tracy) go head-to-head in the small-town courtroom.

Based on the 1925 Scopes "Monkey" Trial, Inherit the Wind is an essential courtroom drama riddled with phenomenal performances by the overall cast and earned Kelly universal praise for his portrayal as the humorous Hornbeck. The movie earned several Academy Award nominations including Tracy for Best Actor, but many believe Kelly should have received a nomination for Best Supporting Actor, and today, many credit Inherit the Wind as one of the actor's finest performances.

