George Clooney-Directed Movies Ranked from Worst to Best

A beloved movie star, a member of Hollywood royalty, and a lover of all things Nespresso. George Clooney was born in Kentucky to a family of folks used to being seen: His mother was a politician and beauty queen, his father is a television anchor and host, and his aunt was friggin’ Rosemary Clooney. Clooney broke through as an actor thanks to his intensely watchable starring role in influential NBC drama ER, and he left the show in 1999 to keep fostering his intensely watchable movie star career. Clooney carved out an on-screen career of prestigious but entertaining adult-oriented works, earning accolades for films like Three Kings, Syriana, Michael Clayton, Up in the Air, The Descendants, Gravity, and many more, while also fostering collaborations with celebrated filmmakers like Steven Soderbergh and the Coen Brothers. Oh, and somewhere in there, he played Batman, but we don’t have to talk about that.

In the middle of becoming a true screen icon, Clooney also cultivated himself a helluva directing career, too. Critical reception on his overall output as a director has been somewhat mixed and inconsistent, with one of his films being widely seen as a masterpiece and the rest earning all kinds of critical ranges. But I have always been fond of and intrigued by Clooney the director, from his startling debut Confessions of a Dangerous Mind to his most recent, and still startling, Suburbicon (and his upcoming The Midnight Sky looks pretty startling, too). I find his command of, and willingness to experiment with, the language of cinema to be impeccably crafted and courageous, and I find his topics of interest to be consistently important to our modern American society (even as his films tend to examine the American society of the past), delivering a wide swath of complicated theses in methods that toe the line between filmic complication and accessibility.

In celebration of the 15th anniversary of Good Night, and Good Luck, we’ve ranked every George Clooney-directed movie from worst to best, and hopefully made the case for him being an American auteur worth paying attention to. And for more on what he’s up to as a filmmaker, here’s the intel on his forthcoming adaptation of a John Grisham novel.