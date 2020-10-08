Gerard Butler Movies Ranked, From Smoldering Vampires to Smoldering Dragon Hunters

When I naively boasted to Collider’s senior editorial staff that I could absolutely rank the shit out of Gerard Butler’s movies, I made one very important miscalculation – Gerard Butler has made no less than 78,000 films in the past fifteen years. And while nothing would more enrich my soul than hunkering down to watch several hundred hours of the Swole Scotsman, it’s simply not possible for me to do that and also meet my deadline. So what I’ve done is ranked 15 or so of Gerard Butler’s biggest movies, with the intention of adding more of his films to the list every so often. Think of this as a living document, the Constitution of the United Abdominal Muscles of Gerard Butler’s Filmography.