German Expressionism was a major artistic movement at the turn of the 20th century. It emphasized the artist's inner emotional struggles, prioritizing feeling instead of realism. German Expressionism outright rejected real-life situations, using over-the-top, close-up expressions and heightened emotional reactions.

The movement peaked during the 1920s in the last years of the Silent Era. Many of the most famous silent films come from German Expressionism, courtesy of directors like Robert Wiene and F. W. Murnau. Any self-respecting film lover must understand German Expressionism to appreciate the Silent Era fully; luckily, there are several films widely considered the all-time best productions from this famous artistic movement.

10 'The Hands of Orlac' (1924)

Robert Wiene's 1924 Austrian body horror silent film, The Hands of Orlac, is a remarkable exponent of German Expressionism. The plot centers on a renowned pianist who receives a murderer's hands as a transplant after he loses his own during an accident. However, the procedure has unexpected consequences.

Chilling and eerie, The Hands of Orlac is the perfect example of why German Expressionism lent itself so well to the horror genre. Conrad Veidt's intense, near-demented performance is incredible, taking the film into an oneiric state and creating a nightmarish experience that will surely stay with the audience after the credits roll.

9 'Waxworks' (1924)

Paul Leni's anthology film Waxworks juggles several genres throughout its three episodes. The plot follows a writer tasked with writing stories about the Caliph of Baghdad, Ivan the Terrible, and Jack the Ripper, exhibited as waxworks at a museum.

Waxworks uses its terrible real-life figures to tell an intense, almost delirious story linked by a nameless figure serving as the audience's stand-in. Powered by the larger-than-life shadows cast by its notoriously evil characters, Waxworks is an underrated entry into the German Expressionism movement that deserves a wider audience.

8 'Faust' (1926)

The last movie F. W. Murnau made in Germany before moving to Hollywood, Faust is a silent adaptation of Johann Wolfgang von Goethe's seminal play. The film tells the classic story of the doomed Dr. Faust, who makes a deal with the demon Mephisto and sells his soul in the process.

Faust is widely regarded as a classic of German Expressionism and silent film. Stylized, carefully constructed, and suitably augmented, Faust is an uneven yet fascinating adaptation of Goethe's masterpiece. More a wicked fairytale than an outright tragedy, Faust is beautiful and haunting, a prime example of everything German Expressionism came to be.

7 'The Man Who Laughs' (1928)

Paul Leni's melodrama The Man Who Laughs stars Conrad Veidt and Mary Philbin. Based on Victor Hugo's eponymous 1869 novel, the plot centers on Gwynplaine, a man disfigured as a child and forced to work as the star of a traveling freak show.

The Man Who Laughs blends several genres — drama, romance, a rather bleak comedy, and unexpected adventure. However, its depiction of Gwynplaine is so heightened and expressive that it comes across as profoundly unsettling and horrific. The Man Who Laughs famously inspired the Joker; more importantly, it's a crucial entry into German Expressionism and one of the most striking films of the Silent Era.

6 'The Student of Prague' (1913)

Paul Wegener stars in the 1913 German silent horror film The Student of Prague. Inspired by several works, the film follows a young man who makes a deal with a sorcerer to earn the love of a young woman whom he's become obsessed with.

The Student of Prague is a crucial film in understanding both German and film history. The film uses Expressionism's trademarks to capture the bleak atmosphere of the then-struggling Weimar Republic, with Wegener delivering one of the most committed and memorable performances of German silent cinema.

5 'M' (1931)

Fritz Lang's 1931 thriller M stars Peter Lorre as Hans Beckert, a child serial killer. The film follows different characters and their efforts to apprehend Beckert as he cleverly eludes them. M blended elements of drama and mystery to create one of cinema's earliest examples of a psychological thriller and, arguably, a noir film.

Arriving in the final leg of German Expressionism, M includes several of the movement's main traits. It's also one of the few German Expressionist films not to be silent, allowing for an interesting mix of sound and heightened dramatism, making it a unique entry into the classic movement.

4 'The Golem: How He Came Into the World' (1920)

Often considered the German Expressionist film by excellence, The Golem: How He Came Into the World is among the first of the movement's efforts. Directed by and starring Paul Wegener, the film adapts the iconic story from Jewish folklore about a Rabbi who creates a golem out of clay in 16th-century Prague.

The Golem: How He Came Into the World might be the first prequel in cinema, following Wegener's 1915 film The Golem. It imbues the classic folk tale with a palpable sense of dread, elevated by Wegener's firm subscription to Expressionist techniques, resulting in an unforgettable monster film that became one of the pillars upon which modern horror stands.

3 'Nosferatu' (1922)

The most famous and acclaimed horror film of the Silent Era, Nosferatu is F. W. Murnau's timeless masterpiece. Based on Bram Stoker's Dracula, the film stars Max Schreck as Count Orlok, a vampire who imprisons his estate agent and terrorizes the man's wife.

One of the most significant horror films in history, Nosferatu is a triumph of German Expressionism. Schreck's now-iconic performance as Orlok is a masterclass of Expressionism acting, with the film defining the borders under which the horror genre would operate for the next decades. Nosferatu was a game-changer, with its Gothic and disturbing imagery becoming synonymous with the Silent Era, German Expressionism, and the cinematic medium as a whole.

2 'Metropolis' (1927)

Fritz Lang is often considered one of the most influential directors in science fiction, thanks to his 1927 masterpiece Metropolis. Set in a seemingly utopian world unfairly divided between a ruling class and a long-suffering working force, the plot follows a privileged young man who falls for a teacher and joins a revolution to shift the societal balance.

Metropolis is among the first purely sci-fi films in cinema, famous for its Art Deco imagery and bold and ahead-of-their-time concepts. Metropolis is also one of the few sci-fi German Expressionist films, with Lang's palpable anger prompting a scathing critique of technology that greatly benefited from Expressionistic techniques.

1 'The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari' (1920)

If there's one German Expressionist film most audiences know, it's The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari. Starring Werner Krauss and Conrad Veidt, and follows Dr. Caligari, a deranged hypnotist who manipulates a somnambule man into committing crimes.

Famous for its distinctive visual style, gloomy atmosphere, and instantly iconic imagery, The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari might be the ideal example of a German Expressionist film. The movie heavily influenced future Expressionistic films, shaping the movement and establishing its major visual and narrative themes. Caligari is a thought-provoking horror movie that ranks among the most important films of the Silent Era, and its influence can still be felt today.

