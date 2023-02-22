While one would normally consider ghosts and other spiritual apparitions reserved only for the horror genre, we often see these incorporeal beings appear in various genres. The comedy genre, especially, is one where we've seen many different movies and shows gain a lot of mileage from the silly antics of the ghosts of past lives. Ghosts lend themselves to a comedy setting much more naturally and effectively than any other spooky Halloween creature.

Movies and shows like Netflix's upcoming We Have a Ghost, and CBS's Ghostsare great modern examples of how much ghost comedies have evolved and adapted over the years. However, these are simply the latest examples of the many different comedies that have used ghosts and spirits as a source for all sorts of hilarious moments.

1 'Ghostbusters' (1984)

The classic '80s phenomenon, Ghostbusters, follows a group of academics who start a business of "ghostbusters" who are paid to get rid of ghouls, ghosts, and pests that run amok. They soon end up much more successful than anticipated and way over their heads, as they soon face a powerful supernatural force. Complete with the iconic comedic trio of Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, and the late Harold Ramis; the original Ghostbusters left a massive cultural impact.

Ghostbusters is the quintessential example of a ghost-based comedic film and is most likely the first example that one would think of when thinking of ghost comedies. It's had a continuing legacy all these years later, not just because of its number of sequels and reimaginings over the years but also because of the pure quality of the original film. The series is even still getting new installments as recent as this year, with the upcoming Ghostbusters: Afterlife sequel.

2 'Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey' (1991)

The sequel to the cult classic Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure, Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey follows the titular duo as an evil villain from the future has murdered them. Now in the afterlife, our duo is on a quest to find their way back to mortality and challenge the Grim Reaper to a series of games and challenges to win their lives back. Bogus Journey takes a much more supernatural approach to the originally Sci-Fi-based Bill & Ted, creating a premise that, while completely different, feels fresh and fits the duo.

While not showing nearly as many actual ghosts, the afterlife makes for a classic backdrop for supernatural occurrences and comedy. Also, the design for the Grim Reaper as a whole fits well with the constant undead threat looming over the characters, with his design and concept clearly paralleling The Seventh Seal. Bogus Journey overall is able to accomplish the rare feat of being an effective and great comedy sequel that can arguably stand on its own merits alongside the original.

3 'Casper' (1995)

The live-action adaptation of the classic children's character, Casper, follows the story of a blossoming friendship between Casper, the friendly ghost, and a young girl named Kat. While Casper is kind and accepting of Kat and her father, who just moved into the mansion where he resides, Casper's uncles are not and begin doing all they can to drive them away. It becomes up to Casper and Kat to prove to Casper's uncles that there's more to humans than meets the eye and that Kat and her father are worth staying in their mansion.

Casper's classic cartoony antics work well for the premise of a sweet young and innocent ghost that contrasts with the standard presumptions about ghosts and the horror that surrounds them. While Casper has been a recognizable name for many years, he has rarely had many film and television appearances as one would think, with 1995's Casper being the primary exception. Although NBC is looking to bring the friendly ghost back to audiences with an upcoming live-action series for Peacock that takes inspiration from this 1995 family classic.

4 'Ghost Town' (2008)

Ghost Town follows the story of a snobbish people-hating dentist named Bertram Pincus (played by Ricky Gervais), who miraculously develops the ability to see and communicate with ghosts. Pincus soon grows to be incredibly annoyed by his new ability, as he soon becomes the center of attention for all ghosts in the era, being the only living person who can talk to them. The ghosts of the world all begin asking Pincus to do favors for them so that they can move on from their unfinished business, and Pincus soon gives in to the ghosts' demands.

While the concept of a singular person who can see ghosts has been done before, Ricky Gervais' deadpan lack of enthusiasm and interest in this ability brings the whole movie together. It's refreshing to have a movie concept where the main character wants nothing to do with being the main character, and would rather live in peace and solitude. The numerous silly moments from a large variety of deceased people clamoring for one person to fix their problems make this underrated comedy worth a watch.

5 'Coco' (2017)

One of the biggest critical and audience hits to come from Pixar in recent years, Coco follows the story of a young boy named Miguel, who miraculously finds himself in the Land of the Dead. There he meets and reconnects with his deceased family tree, who has been watching over him and his family all these years, on his quest to find his true grandfather. While on this journey racing against the clock, Miguel learns to accept and appreciate the effort put in by his family and grows and understands his cultural roots as a result.

Coco is one of the most well-regarded and beloved original films to come from the latter half of Pixar's catalog, and that's in part of the film's depiction of the Land of the Dead. It's a setpiece that is filled to the brim with color and personality, as well as countless mesmerizing and beautiful character designs that fill the world as they celebrate the Day of the Dead. Coco's legacy and status as one of the best film portrayals of the Land of the Dead have only grown more and more since its release, and it will only continue to grow over the years.

6 'R.I.P.D' (2013)

One of the many abstract buddy comedies drawing inspiration from the Men in Black films, R.I.P.D. follows the 'Rest in Peace Department', which deals with crimes and issues of the afterlife. A recently deceased cop (played by Ryan Reynolds) soon finds himself working with the department under the wing of an expert (played by Jeff Bridges) as they work together to find his killer. What ensues is a classic buddy cop comedy with a rookie and an older expert who hate each other at first but grow to respect one another.

While not as effective as the films it was inspired from, applying the afterlife and supernatural oddities to a buddy cop comedy makes for an engaging and interesting premise. Complete with the likability of having Reynolds and Bridges as the key duo; it makes for an effective in-the-moment action comedy that has its moments.

7 'Beetlejuice' (1988)

Tim Burton's classic Beetlejuice follows a young newlywed couple who find themselves stuck haunting their home after they become deceased by drowning. After failing to scare the new residents out of their homes, the couple turns to a last resort and hires Beetlejuice (played by Michael Keaton) to scare them off for good. Although soon enough, things don't go according to plan, as Beetlejuice devises a plot to finally escape from the afterlife, while the couple starts to grow a connection with the residents.

Beetlejuice is one of the most iconic, off-the-wall, supernatural comedies from the '80s, thanks in part to Burton's masterful directing and the iconic Keaton at the titular Beetlejuice. He absolutely steals the show every time he's on-screen, bringing an array of zany self-aware Looney Tunes-style comedy that works great in a Burton-style setting. Even nowadays, the practical effects on display still hold up and make Beetlejuice a hilarious watch decades later.

8 'The Frighteners' (1996)

Coming out five years before the start of his iconic Lord of the Rings trilogy, Peter Jackson's The Frighteners is a much more zany and comedic film than one would expect from the filmmaker. The film follows Frank Bannister (played by Michael J. Fox), who has the uncanny ability to see spirits and boasts this ability by presenting himself as an expert exorcist. In reality, he works alongside the spirits to lie and con people out of their money. He soon ends up well over his head as a number of actual deaths begin accruing in a small town, so he'll have to find out what's really happening in this small town.

The Frighteners works surprisingly well as a horror comedy that delivers on both the hilarity of the concept and the actual scares when it comes to the true evil behind it all. It has a lot of comedy riffing on the tropes and styling of exorcism popularized by The Exorcist, as well as having its moments to have some actual horror moments mixed in as well. It makes for one of the most underrated and underappreciated films in Jackson's filmography.

9 'Heart and Souls' (1993)

Heart and Souls follows a young businessman named Thomas Reilly (played by Robert Downey Jr.), who is soon reunited with his four guardian angels from childhood. Although these angels aren't literally angels, instead lost souls of average people whose deaths have become linked with the life of Reilly. As these four lost souls finally decide to reconnect with Reilly, they learn that they left their lives unfulfilled and unfinished, so it becomes up to Reilly to help his spirits' final wishes.

One of the underappreciated films from Downey Jr.'s early career, Heart and Souls is an effective rom-com that uses the premise of lost souls and guardian angels exceptionally well. While it may initially seem like a mismatch to tell a heartfelt romantic story revolving around spirits and ghosts, the film pulls it off in a way that is highly commendable. It makes for a sentimental story that brings a much more kindhearted and empathetic approach to a ghost-centric film that is rarely seen.

10 'ParaNorman' (2012)

ParaNorman is a stop-motion animated movie that follows the story of young Norman Babcock, who was born with the ability to see and speak with the dead. While the majority of the citizens of his small town write off his ability as part of his imagination, Norman still finds solace and friendship with both his close friends and the spirits of the town. Norman is soon thrust into the spotlight when the town is threatened by a centuries-old curse raising the dead from their graves.

ParaNorman is one of the most creative and visually enthralling animated movies from the 2010s, pulling off a visual style and comedic tone reminiscent of early Tim Burton. A major strength of the film comes from Norman's character and evolution, as we see the rare case of someone who has grown up talking to and communicating with ghosts. We see just how kind and caring Norman and the town's spirits are to each other, treating each other simply as neighbors would, creating a dynamic rarely seen within these concepts.

