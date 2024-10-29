Sweeping statements should generally be avoided, but not at all costs, because saying something like “Pretty much everyone loves a good ghost story” feels as close to a universal truth as things can get. Different cultures have told a variety of stories dealing with supernatural beings since well before cinema was a thing. Once cinema was a thing, of course, these stories were retold within films, with some movies also forging their own path and creating new supernatural-themed narratives.

Movies about ghosts often fall into the horror genre, but then there are also fantastical comedies and dramas that lack horror elements, but retain a focus on ghostly presences. Some of the best of these are ranked below, including films both old and (relatively) new, and from all around the world, emphasizing the inherent universal appeal of such tales.

25 'Ju-on: The Grudge' (2002)

Director: Takashi Shimizu

Close

There are a bunch of Ju-On/Grudge movies, with the originals being made in Japan and then a handful that were made in the U.S. Of the whole lot of them, 2002’s Ju-on: The Grudge is probably the best, though they can bleed together a little, what with haunted places, demonic possession, and paranoia surrounding ghostly figures all being common recurring elements.

Ju-on: The Grudge unfolds slowly but confidently, being small-scale but all the better for it. There’s an intimacy to the settings and the scope here that keeps things believable and genuinely creepy throughout. As a film that aims to get under the skin of the view, Ju-on: The Grudge is a pretty significant success, showcasing increasingly unsettling sights that all appear within locations that, at least initially, feel utterly mundane.

Watch on Criterion

24 'The Frighteners' (1996)

Director: Peter Jackson

Image via Universal Pictures

The Frighteners is super underrated as far as Peter Jackson movies go, lacking the full cult classic status his earlier movies (like Bad Taste and Dead Alive) have, while also not being as popular as his later blockbusters, like the films in The Lord of the Rings trilogy. Fittingly, though, it belongs quite snugly between these two stages of the director’s career, delivering some B-movie-ish quality thrills and wacky humor alongside having strong production values and impressive (for their time) special effects.

It also utilizes Michael J. Fox excellently, being perhaps his best lead performance of any movie that doesn’t belong to the Back to the Future trilogy. There’s more humor than genuine horror to the ghostly story at the center of The Frighteners, but it’s a fun time, and any chance that comes about to give it a shoutout is worth taking.

23 'Sleepy Hollow' (1999)

Director: Tim Burton