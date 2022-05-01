By now, surely you know Giancarlo Esposito from something. Since the '80s, the guy has been knocking out iconic performances with an impressive consistency in quality. You've probably seen him in a handful of highly regarded television programs or Spike Lee joints, but you also may recognize him as Big Bird's shorts-wearing camp counselor from a few episodes of Sesame Street or as the guy that gets electrocuted in Steven King's wickedly terrible Maximum Overdrive​​​​​​ — to each their own.

Regardless of where you've seen him first, it's nearly impossible not to admire Esposito. He's got a tremendous range, playing everything from policemen to drug lords, and practically all that comes in between. He even landed a gig acting in a video game and another performing a voice role in Jon Favreau's The Jungle Book remake. You could spin a wheel of Esposito performances with the high likelihood of hitting a good one, but you don't have to: we've assembled a list of some of the most essential roles in the actor's career. Enjoy!

Buggin’ Out in Do the Right Thing (1989)

One of the most iconic performances in Giancarlo Esposito’s filmography is undoubtedly Buggin’ Out in Spike Lee’s 1989 masterpiece Do the Right Thing. A hip, angsty, and politicized young man, Buggin’ Out attempts to spark a boycott of Sal’s Pizzeria due to Sal’s (Danny Aiello) refusal to represent the restaurant’s black clientele amongst the numerous Italian-American portraits on the walls of his establishment. The amount of energy Esposito exudes is crazy — the guy is practically leaping off the screen whenever he shows up. Juggling the character’s plenty of memorable comedic quips alongside the somber, urgent tone the film takes in its third act is no easy feat, but the entire cast, and Esposito in particular, handles it with apparent ease. The stylish, spectacled Buggin’ Out storms about the film in an impassioned frenzy as a presence surely to be reckoned with. A searing document of contemporary race relations in America, Do the Right Thing is one of the greatest films of the modern era, and an excellent showcase of Esposito’s talent as a performer.

Left Hand Lacey in Mo' Better Blues (1990)

Shortly after stealing the show in Do the Right Thing, Giancarlo Esposito made an impression with a much smaller role in Mo’ Better Blues. Left Hand Lacey is the suave pianist in Bleek’s (Denzel Washington) band the Bleek Quintet. Dressed in a baggy suit and extravagant watch chain, Lacey is a sort of outcast in the band, a matter which is only made worse with the fact that he has a white French girlfriend. In a scene where the rest of the band berate Lacey after arriving late to a gig with said romantic interest, the camera lingers on Esposito as he sits before a mirror. His reactions, in what at least feels like improvisation is both comical and sympathetic. Sure, the scene is funny in its own way, but Esposito manages us to feel bad for him amidst the teasing. He’s articulate and charming in the role, a crucial part of the band, and thus the film.

Michael Giardello in Homicide: Life on the Street (1993-1999)

Although he didn’t appear until the show’s final season, Esposito leaves his mark in Homicide: Life on the Street. FBI liason and son to Al Giardello (Yaphett Kotto), Mike is a straight-laced agent of the law whose upbringing allows him to swap slang with civilians. He’s a character whose ambition occasionally outweighs his skills, and he becomes significantly affected by the mistakes he makes on the job. Esposito does so well in the role that it’s easy to forget that he was essentially cast to fill the void left by the departure of series regular Andre Braugher. They’re tremendously large shoes to fill, but he succeeds.

Gustavo Fring in Breaking Bad (2008-2013)/Better Call Saul (2015-Present)

If Giancarlo Esposito wasn’t already a household name, his terrifying turn in Breaking Bad as Gustavo Fring surely made him one. There’s a reason why Esposito has become essentially synonymous with villainy (hint: he’s really good at playing bad guys). With Fring, he’s able to bounce between sociopathic menace and chillingly polite professionalism in the snap of a finger. The man who in one moment might threaten somebody’s infant daughter, may in the next be smiling courteously to the hungry customers of his fast-food empire. Such is the nature of Fring: he’s a man of duality, one whose true identity is hidden deep below the glistening veneer of his public persona. This star-making role gives Esposito plenty to chew on, since being one of the greatest television villains of all time allows him the opportunity to intimidate and terrify. Thankfully for Fring-heads everywhere, the character made a much-welcomed return in the prequel/spinoff series Better Call Saul, in which Esposito is no less excellent.

YoYo in Night on Earth (1991)

One of Esposito's most golden comedic roles is in Jim Jarmusch's excellent anthology flick Night on Earth. As YoYo, a hip, young New Yorkian with no stomach for shoddy cab-driving, Espositio is an absolute riot. After getting picked up in a taxi by the East-German immigrant Helmut (Armin Meuller-Stahl), YoYo quickly commanders the cab, and the two men take off into the Brooklyn night. Esposito is both assured and charming, swapping dialogue with his co-star with excellent timing. When Helmut reveals his former occupation to the curious YoYo, the young man's reaction is truly something special.

Moff Gideon in The Mandalorian (2019-Present)

Returning to the seat reserved for antagonists, Esposito makes his debut in the Star Wars franchise as Moff Gideon. The primary antagonist in The Mandalorian, Gideon is a powerful and formidable commander of a remnant of the fallen Galactic Empire who aims to capture Grogu from the titular protagonist (Pedro Pascal). His power is apparent from the character’s first appearance, thanks to Espositio’s fearless portrayal. The actor has gone on record expressing reluctance to classify his character objectively as a villain—his actions, though brutal and often immoral, are rooted in the hope of restoring order to the galaxy. Of course, the Star Wars franchise features one of the most iconic villains in all of cinema, but Moff Gideon in his all-black armor makes his case for being yet another unforgettable antagonist.

Dean Big Brother Almighty in School Daze (1988)

Yet another collaboration with Spike Lee (actually their first together), School Daze features Esposito as Dean Big Brother Almighty, Dean of Gamma Phi Gamma Fraternity. Loud-mouthed, arrogant, and outspoken, the Dean takes his authority a bit too seriously. When he’s not shouting commands at the brothers in his fraternity, he’s able to intimidate with only a glance. School Daze is a madcap satire of the shallow nature of fraternity life, and Esposito’s performance creates a larger-than-life character who has plenty to learn, even if he doesn’t know it yet.

Antón Castillo in Far Cry 6

Perhaps it’s partly because of his uncanny likeness created via motion capture, or perhaps it’s because of the haunting performance itself, but Esposito’s stint in the Ubisoft video game Far Cry 6 is nothing short of terrifying. Antón Castillo, the ruthless dictator of the fictional nation of Yara, is a sadistic man capable of acts of unforgivable cruelty. Kind of riffing on his role as Gus Fring, Esposito gives a cultured brand of intelligence to the character, one who would be charismatic if he wasn’t so downright nasty. It’s a performance on par with some of the actor’s best, one impressive enough to be worth playing the game for in order to witness.

Sidney Glass/Magic Mirror in Once Upon a Time (2011-2018)

With the double-pronged roles of Sidney Glass and Magic Mirror, Giancarlo Esposito shines in Once Upon a Time. The series is set around the fictional town Storybrooke, ME, whose residents are fairy-tale characters that had been cursed and transported to the “real world”. It’s admittedly a confusing premise on paper, and even if it doesn’t always make sense, the series nevertheless features a double dose of high-quality Esposito performances. The real fun is his stint as Magic Mirror, or as others might know him, The Genie of the Lamp. It’s nice to see him having a bit of fun, after all.

