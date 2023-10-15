When it comes to iconic giant monsters from the history of cinema, few come close to either Godzilla or King Kong. The latter came first, with the original King Kong being released in 1933, though the titular giant ape hasn't appeared in as many movies as his fellow gigantic monster (or kaiju), Godzilla. There have been close to 40 live-action and animated films featuring Godzilla, with that titan (and arguable king of the monsters) first debuting in a movie back in 1954.

The Godzilla and King Kong film series have even crossed over with two versus movies; one in 1962, and the other more recently, in 2021. But giant monster/kaiju movies go further than just these two cinematic giants, especially when looking at works of classic science fiction, and various monster movies from Japan that were made after the Godzilla series exploded in popularity. The following giant monster movies all demonstrate this well, and feature an emphasis on the "giant" part of "giant monsters."

10 'Gamera: Guardian of the Universe' (1995)

The Gamera series began in the 1960s and continued into the 1970s, at its best functioning something like a knock-off version of the Godzilla series (but its goofiness could be very entertaining). Instead of a giant lizard initially causing havoc but then becoming a protector of the Earth, the Gamera series had a giant flying turtle serve as a destructive force of nature turned unlikely hero.

RELATED: The Best Movies That Blend Sci-Fi, Action and Horror

After a considerable hiatus, the Gamera series was revived in the 1990s for a new trilogy, and it's surprisingly great. The first of the bunch is 1995's Gamera: Guardian of the Universe, which reintroduces the titular monster and successfully sets up plentiful characters and threats to explore in the subsequent two movies.

9 'Them!' (1954)

Image via Warner Bros.

Released the same year as Godzilla, Them! didn't quite have the same cultural impact or legacy, but it stands to this day as a fairly fun sci-fi B-movie. It's a movie about people being pitted against giant mutated ants, with its relative success perhaps having some influence on other American B-movies of the 1950s, like Tarantula, which is about a - you guessed it - tarantula growing dangerously large.

Perhaps the beauty of Them! is that it really is as simple as: "Oh no! There are giant ants. Let's not get killed by them." Also to its credit is the fact that it holds up better than many similarly themed sci-fi movies of its time, with technical wizardry on offer that can still be appreciated as good for its day.

8 'Mothra' (1961)

Image via Toho

Of all the monsters to appear in the Godzilla series that aren't Godzilla, Mothra might well be the most famous... or at least would be a tie with the similarly legendary King Ghidorah. The character of Mothra was originally introduced in 1961, in a movie that didn't have Godzilla. The pair first appeared together in a movie three years later, with 1964's understandably titled Mothra vs. Godzilla.

Mothra is a pretty good old kaiju movie, all things considered. The titular character crossing over with Godzilla eventually does perhaps put Mothra in the same universe, and if so, it's significant for introducing more fantastical elements to the overall franchise, putting it in contrast with their earlier Godzilla movies that had a sci-fi slant.

7 'Pacific Rim' (2013)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

When it comes to assessing disturbing Guillermo del Toro movies, Pacific Rim is ultimately one of the milder ones. Despite the idea of giant monsters wreaking havoc and trying to wipe out life on Earth being on some level frightening, Pacific Rim is more of a giddy action/adventure movie, and is centered on delivering over-the-top spectacle more than twisted horror or dark fantasy.

RELATED: The Best Villains from Guillermo del Toro Movies, Ranked by Evilness

It's hugely successful as a throwback to classic kaiju movies, and adds giant robots fighting these giant monsters for good measure, making it sure to please any fans of mecha anime. It's perhaps the best giant monster movie of this kind made outside Japan, and also arguably the best giant monster movie of the 21st century so far.

6 'Gamera 2: Attack of Legion' (1996)

Image via Daiei

Following on from the 1995 Gamera film, Gamera 2: Attack of Legion is even better. While the alliance between Gamera and humanity was well-established in the first of these Gamera reboot movies, the central threat in this sequel puts that bond to the test, with the titular villain actually being a swarm of interconnected monsters that come to Earth via a meteor.

It's an example of a sequel that truly increases things in the action department. While no one could call Gamera: Guardian of the Universe lacking when it came to action sequences, the ones in Attack of Legion feel non-stop in the best way possible, making this sequel exciting, very entertaining, and packed with plenty of great monster-heavy scenes.

5 'Frankenstein Conquers the World' (1965)

Of all the old-school Japanese monster/kaiju movies, Frankenstein Conquers the World is one of the weirdest. While Frankenstein's monster is big compared to most people, he's not usually depicted as a giant that appears many times bigger than your average person... but this 1965 film asks the question: "What if he really was that big?"

The plot involves the heart of Frankenstein's monster being affected by the nuclear attacks on Japan at the end of World War II, with this leading to a boy growing to a greater size and taking on another monster. This monster, funnily enough, also showed up in the Godzilla series after this film, and is included in this film's alternate title: Frankenstein vs. Baragon​​​​​.

4 'Gorath' (1962)

Image via Toho

Admittedly, Gorath doesn't have a ton of giant monster action in it, with the kaiju stuff probably being emphasized because of how popular that genre was becoming in Japan in the early 1960s. Gorath is actually the name of a drifting star in this movie, with the plot revolving around humanity's attempts to stop it from colliding with Earth.

RELATED: Every Godzilla Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best

There is a monster named Maguma that briefly shows up. Maguma emerges from Antarctica, because there's a mission to move the Earth away from the path of Gorath using huge thrusters built on the icy continent. It's all a bit silly and over-the-top, but it works as a fun old-school disaster/sci-fi movie, and throws in a little kaiju content as icing on the cake.

3 'Big Man Japan' (2007)

Before hosting the bizarre comedy/reality TV/game show known as Documental, Hitoshi Matsumoto was known for making some engagingly oddball feature films. Big Man Japan might well be the most well-known of these, standing as a remarkably bizarre parody of classic kaiju movies that probably won't be to everyone's liking.

It's something of a distinctly weird superhero movie, too, with the lead character forced to grapple with everyday concerns while also turning into a giant and fighting off monsters whenever they attack Earth. It's very silly and very deadpan all at once, but those who like monster movies and consider themselves to have something of a weird sense of humor ought to check out Big Man Japan.

2 'The War of the Gargantuas' (1966)

Just one year after Frankenstein Conquers the World, an arguably improved sequel was released called The War of the Gargantuas. It follows new (but somewhat familiar) monsters emerging after the events of the 1965 film's climax, once again setting off a giant battle between titans that could well spell the end of humanity.

Both movies are fairly silly and not representative of the kaiju genre at its best, but are more than worth seeking out for fans of Godzilla and/or King Kong who've already seen all the entries in those franchises. It's got outlandish sci-fi concepts, bombastic action, and cheesy horror elements... what's not to like?

1 'Gamera 3: Revenge of Iris' (1999)

1999, third film in the Heisei Trilogy

With the 1990s Gamera trilogy, the best was most certainly saved for last, because 1999's Gamera 3: Revenge of Iris is a near-perfect kaiju movie. It raises the stakes just the way a final chapter in a trilogy ought to, with the human characters desperately trying to get Gamera back on their side to prevent a considerable threat from destroying the world.

It's easily the greatest movie featuring Gamera, and rivals the best of what the Godzilla series has had to offer over the past seven decades. This trilogy overall is responsible for Gamera being more than just a cinematic footnote - a mere rip-off of a more popular series - with Revenge of Iris notably representing the already strong trilogy at its greatest.

NEXT: The Scariest Sci-Fi Movies of All Time, Ranked