The iconic television dramedy Gilmore Girls is among the show that defined the 2000s. Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel starred as Lorelai and Rory Gilmore, a mother-daughter duo with a very close relationship, who navigated the difficulties of love, school, and work while living in the colorful town of Stars Hollow in Connecticut.

Gilmore Girls remains a huge success, with fans appreciating its humor, pop culture references, and dialog. However, the show is most famous for its beloved collection of quirky characters. From haughty matriarchs to loveable chefs and rude French managers, these characters are a huge reason for Gilmore Girls' continued success.

10 Michel Gerard

Michel is among the funniest and driest characters on Gilmore Girls. A series regular throughout the show's seven-season run, Michel is the concierge at the Independence Inn and later the Dragonfly Inn, acting as Lorelai's second in command.

Rude, conceited, and blunt but undeniably hilarious, Michel is among the best characters in the show. His bickering with Sooie and Lorelai is comedy gold, and his sarcastic one-liners perfectly balance the show's quirkier dialogues. Michel is one of the show's secret weapons, and the revival gives him more importance, elevating him to Lorelai's best friend in Sookie's absence.

9 Lane Kim

Rory's best friend, Lane, is a prominent character throughout Gilmore Girls. She is a Korean girl with a deeply religious and overbearing mother who controls almost every aspect of her life. A music fan, Lane eventually moves out of her house and joins a band as their drummer.

Lane is a great character who received a very unfair ending, with the writers losing interest in her small-town life as the season progressed. However, Lane was much more than just a rebellious Catholic girl, and Gilmore Girls was wrong for sidelining her. Lane also deserved a better ending, especially because her musical knowledge and ability were enough to take her out of Stars Hollow and into the big leagues.

8 Richard Gilmore

The late Edward Herrmann played Richard Gilmore in Gilmore Girls. Stoic and domineering, Richard was a larger-than-life figure in the girls' lives, a pillar of his community, and a prominent player in the Hartford business world. Richard was stubborn and haughty like Emily, although he had a softer spot for Rory.

Despite his intimidating presence, Richard had a youthful enthusiasm about several things - including his antique cars and his business ventures. Richard was a classic gentleman who loved wearing a nice suit and working at a prominent office, caring for his family while being an upstanding citizen. However, he was also known for occasionally letting loose, making him one of the show's most surprising figures.

7 Jess Mariano

Rory had three major love interests throughout Gilmore Girls, but her best boyfriend was arguably Jess Mariano. Milo Ventimiglia played Luke's rebellious nephew, who arrives in season 2 and quickly disrupts Rory's peaceful life. The two become a couple after Dean breaks up with her, but their romance ends when he learns he won't graduate high school and runs to California to avoid confronting her.

Jess returns several times in future seasons, becoming one of Rory's closest confident and the one person who can knock sense into her. Surprisingly, Jess becomes one of the most positive influences in Rory's life and is among the characters with the most growth throughout the show. The revival proves Jess isn't over Rory, so perhaps the two will end up together after all.

6 Rory Gilmore

Rory Gilmore is a polarizing character. She starts the show as a driven and highly-ambitious young woman with her eyes set on Harvard and becoming a world-famous journalist. However, future seasons demonstrate she is erratic, spoiled, and incredibly selfish, qualities that her younger self didn't have.

Still, Rory is a fascinating character. Unlike her mother, Rory loves the perks of being a Gilmore - she loves the status and the wealth and isn't afraid to exploit her status as the only daughter of one of Connecticut's most prominent families. Rory is not the show's strongest or most inspiring character; on the contrary, she is flawed and often frustrating. However, that's what makes her such a compelling character.

5 Luke Danes

Luke is Lorelai's main love interest and a surrogate father figure for Rory. He owns Stars Hollow's most popular restaurant, Luke's Diner, where Lorelai and Rory eat almost every day. Luke harbors a crush on Lorelai since the Pilot episode, although he doesn't act on it until the fourth season finale.

Scott Paterson plays Luke throughout the entirety of Gilmore Girls, portraying him as a short-tempered but kind man with a soft spot for the titular characters. Luke is kind but easily annoyed; many of the show's best jokes revolve around his exasperation at living in a town full of odd characters with whom he seemingly has nothing in common. However, Luke is loyal to Stars Hollow, caring more about the town and its inhabitants than he lets on.

4 Sookie St. James

Before she became an Oscar-nominated superstar, Melissa McCarthy spent seven years in Stars Hollow. The actress played Sookie St. James, Lorelai's best friend and the chef at the Independence Inn and later the Dragonfly.

Like most of the show's other characters, Sookie is quirky, clumsy, endearing, and hilarious. She is among Lorelai and Rory's closest relationships and a bright, inexhaustible source of positivity even in the show's bleakest moments. Sookie is among Gilmore Girls' most sincere characters; she avoids drama and supports Lorelai and Rory through thick and thin. Because McCarthy's career exploded in the 2010s, Sookie missed the revival and only appeared in a cameo, one of the many reasons Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life felt off for some fans.

3 Paris Geller

Liza Weil played Paris Geller, one of the best characters in Gilmore Girls. Paris was a highly ambitious and undeterred classmate of Rory's, with whom she shared an intense rivalry. Eventually, the two become best friends, going to Yale together and remaining close through adulthood.

Paris is everything Rory wasn't: unstoppable, committed, emotionally intelligent, and driven. Paris didn't let anyone stand in her way; she wasn't infallible and often made mistakes, but she didn't allow these setbacks to define her path or derail her journey. Paris was a role model, a brilliant and fascinating character who was funny, gripping, and instantly iconic.

2 Lorelai Gilmore

It's a travesty that Lauren Graham never received an Emmy nomination for her brilliant work on Gilmore Girls. The actress played the show's protagonist, Lorelai Gilmore, a fiercely independent woman who escaped her privileged life to start anew in the small and quirky town of Stars Hollow after becoming pregnant at sixteen.

Lorelai was far from perfect: she was stubborn, immature to the point of childishness, selfish, mercurial, and erratic. However, she was also fun, funny, loyal, perseverant, intelligent, and often inspiring. She built a business on her own, impressing everyone with her strength of character and charming them with her fast-paced, pop culture-imbued personality. Lorelai was one-of-a-kind, the beating heart of Gilmore Girls, and one of the defining characters from millennial television.

1 Emily Gilmore

Although most people assume the titular Gilmore Girls are Lorelai and Rory, there's a third Gilmore Girl who is just as crucial to the show as the mother-daughter duo. Emily Gilmore is Lorelai's wealthy, overbearing mother, a demanding and high-maintenance woman who constantly clashes with her daughter because of their contrasting personalities.

Played by the mighty Kelly Bishop, Emily is the most complex character in Gilmore Girls. She is remarkably similar to Lorelai, explaining why their relationship is so complicated and often confrontational. Many fans could easily hate a character like Emily, but Bishop and the show's writers never allowed her to be one-dimensional or unlikeable. Instead, Emily is a fascinating and layered figure who is the perfect foil for Lorelai and makes Gilmore Girls even more compelling.

