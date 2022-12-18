On a show that’s known for its comforting vibes and cold weather re-watches, it’s no surprise that every season of beloved cult classic Gilmore Girls has festive episodes to enjoy. From snow flurries to Santa burgers, these Gilmore Girls episodes will have you cozying up with everyone’s favorite mother-daughter duo Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and Rory (Alexis Bledel) for a cup of candy cane coffee and a bit of Christmas cheer.

"The Bracebridge Dinner" (Season 2, Episode 10)

When a special event at the Independence Inn is canceled due to snow, Lorelai and Sookie (Melissa McCarthy) host their Stars Hollow townies at the Inn for an elaborate Old English feast called — you guessed it! — the Bracebridge Dinner. On a show that's made great by its wacky ensemble cast, this episode of Gilmore Girls feels like a chaotic slumber party with all of your best and weirdest friends. Meanwhile, Rory's dad Christopher (David Sutcliffe) asks Lorelai if Rory can spend the holidays with him and his girlfriend, Sherry (Mädchen Amick), which pushes Lorelai into a mild breakdown.

Beyond being a fun Gilmore Girls episode revolving around a snowy sleepover, it also gives us a rare glimpse of Lorelai’s insecurity when she worries about Sherry becoming Rory’s stepmother. Throw in a snowman-making contest and a festive sleigh ride with Rory’s potential new love interest, and this just might be Gilmore Girls' best Christmas episode.

"Santa’s Secret Stuff" (Season 7, Episode 11)

While Lorelai’s marriage to Christopher is a polarizing time in Gilmore Girls, this is probably the most “Christmassy” episode of the series. Rory returns from a trip to London with her boyfriend Logan (Matt Czuchry) and celebrates a belated Christmas with Lorelai, Christopher, and her little half-sister Gigi (Nicolette Collier). For the first time, we get to witness the Gilmore house in full festive swing, with trees in every room and stockings hung on the banister with care — hanging them by the chimney has apparently proven disastrous. In between holiday activities like candy cane coffee at Weston’s and hand-making popcorn garlands, Lorelai secretly writes a character witness for Luke (Scott Patterson) as he tries to win partial custody over his daughter.

Aside from getting to learn about Lorelai and Rory’s quirky traditions — note that cookies are for the reindeer while Santa prefers gum — this Gilmore Girls episode gave us hope that Lorelai and Luke will reconcile their romantic relationship, and is there a better Christmas gift than that?

"Forgiveness and Stuff" (Season 1, Episode 10)

This episode of Gilmore Girls brings Lorelai and her parents together in a time of crisis when her dad Richard (Edward Herrmann) has a heart attack at the Gilmores' annual Christmas party. At the same time, Lorelai and Rory are at odds after Rory accidentally stays out all night with her new boyfriend, the leather jacket-donning, motorcycle-riding Dean Forester (Jared Padalecki). This episode is one of the first times in Gilmore Girls that Lorelai acknowledges the complexities of her relationship with her father, and the generational and ideological divides that separate them. While they have different beliefs on what it means to be a parent, Lorelai knows that Richard is a good man who always did what he thought was best for his family, and it's nice to see her acknowledge it during the holidays.

For all the Luke and Lorelai fans out there (isn’t it everyone?), "Forgiveness and Stuff" is also a great episode for Luke when he comes to Lorelai’s rescue by taking her to the hospital to visit her dad. Featuring the infamous Santa Burger and a Jane Lynch cameo, this Gilmore Girls episode is the perfect combination of heartfelt and holiday fun.

"That’ll Do, Pig" (Season 3, Episode 10)

At the Stars Hollow Winter Carnival, we get to watch Rory's beaus competing to see who's the worst as ex-Dean and new flame Jess (Milo Ventimiglia) both vie for her affection. Nothing says "Christmas" like bickering boyfriends at a holiday fair. We also get to once again see the Reigning Lorelai a.k.a. "Trix" — Richard’s mother played by Happy Days alum Marion Ross — who never fails to bring out a refreshingly vulnerable and hilariously neurotic side of daughter-in-law Emily (Kelly Bishop). While it's a bummer to see that Dean is only interested in civility with Rory if he thinks it will lead to a rekindling of their romance, and that Jess is only interested in going to the carnival with her because he’s jealous, this episode of Gilmore Girls still gives us a fun Winter fair and a petty Emily taking an hour to eat a green bean, so it’s not a total loss.

"Women of Questionable Morals" (Season 5, Episode 11)

Richard and Emily adorably take in a stray dog, and Luke makes Lorelai her own skating rink to mend her fractured relationship with snow. Need I go on?

"Winter" (A Year in the Life, Episode 1)

This one runs largely on nostalgia, as it's the first time that we're reunited with characters that we missed for nearly a decade. We return to a snow-covered Stars Hollow and are immediately greeted by familiar faces and lightning-fast dialogue, and it feels like coming home for Christmas. Between Rory’s stress tap-dancing and her neglected boyfriend (Paul, was it?) the whole episode of Gilmore Girls does feel a bit off-kilter, but seeing that Lorelai, Luke, and Paul Anka are still together and happy after all these years is enough to bring some Christmas cheer.

Honorable Mentions:

"In the Clamor and the Clangor" (Season 4, Episode 11)

Is there anything more festive than an unrelenting chorus of clanging bells?

"Merry Fisticuffs" (Season 7, Episode 10)

While not the most Christmas-forward Gilmore Girls episode, it does deserve a shout-out for Luke and Christopher duking it out amongst the festive decor in the town square.

"Just Like Gwen and Gavin" (Season 6, Episode 12)

The Winter Carnival returns, Logan tries to win Rory back after an alleged cheating scandal, the Yale Daily News tries to oust Paris (Liza Weil), and Lorelai inadvertently learns about Luke’s new secret daughter. There may be a Christmas tree up in Lorelai’s living room, but this much conflict doesn’t exactly make this episode of Gilmore Girls feel jolly.