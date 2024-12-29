Gilmore Girls has led to major debates about Rory (Alexis Bledel) and Lorelai's (Lauren Graham) various relationships over the years. Some people prefer Rory to be with her first boyfriend, Dean (Jared Padalecki), while others swear that Jess (Milo Ventimiglia) or Logan (Matt Czuchry) are better. Meanwhile, Lorelai has a clearer winner in Luke (Scott Patterson), though her second-best relationship is up for debate. However, neither of the leading characters can boast the best romance in the series because the relationship between Sookie St. James (Melissa McCarthy) and Jackson Belleville (Jackson Douglas) surpasses them all. Their relationship is a constant of the series, developing in the first season and lasting throughout the show's run. Gilmore Girls depicts their entire romantic evolution, from their first date to their marriage to the birth of their children.

Starting with her introduction in the pilot, Sookie serves as Lorelai's quirky best friend and the masterful chef at the inn. Though forgetful and disorganized, she is one of the kindest and caring people on the show, always willing to help Lorelai and bring treats to the mother-and-daughter pair. Of course, she deserves someone great, and Jackson is perfect for her. Their dedication and acceptance of each other is a beautiful example of love in a series where many of the relationships are less than ideal. Despite bumps in the road, Sookie and Jackson work through their issues and become stronger for it.

Sookie and Jackson Accept Each Other for Who They Are in 'Gilmore Girls'

While both Sookie and Jackson are some of the most genuine people in Stars Hollow, they have unique interests. Sookie is passionate about her job, often going too far as she strives for perfection and creates additional work for herself. She only accepts the best ingredients and will argue about what she receives. That is where Jackson comes in. Introduced as the Independence Inn's produce provider, he sees Sookie's passion before they ever start dating, usually being on the receiving end of her instance that his vegetables are not good enough. But Jackson not only accepts this, he has a similar dedication to his crops, often going to excessive lengths to ensure his product is the best. Neither questions the other's interests, making them a perfect pair.

Once they are married, Sookie and Jackson continue to argue about the quality of his deliveries, and Sookie doesn't even question it when Jackson plans to sleep with the zucchini to protect its growth. They find common ground in this interest, even if it is not exactly the same. Their brand of odd is complementary, and it's beautiful to see a love story between two people who accept each other so readily and completely.

'Gilmore Girls' Chronicles Sookie and Jackson's Entire Love Story

Close

What is particularly unique about Sookie and Jackson's relationship is that Gilmore Girls shows everything about it. Though they already know each other professionally when the show begins, the audience gets to watch as Sookie asks Jackson out in a moment of courage. Then, they have their first date when Jackson brings his inconsiderate house guest, Rune (Max Perlich), to pair with Lorelai. Despite the initial awkwardness, Sookie and Jackson salvage the evening, and it kicks off the start of something beautiful. It's clear how much they love each other through the little things, like when Sookie goes overboard planning their wedding and, not wanting to upset her, Jackson seeks help from Lorelai. They even become parents in the later seasons, entering a new phase of life together. Few relationships progress as much in Gilmore Girls as Sookie and Jackson's. They support each other, with Jackson taking care of the kids so Sookie can do the job she loves, and Sookie helping Jackson campaign when he decides to run for Town Selectman.

Gilmore Girls doesn't always make it easy for Sookie and Jackson, and over the years, they have several big arguments. Sookie doesn't initially pick up on Jackson's hints about living together, and they disagree about the number of children they want, but they work through their issues much more quickly than other couples in the show. One of the most controversial plotlines is when Jackson lies about getting a vasectomy, and Sookie unexpectedly gets pregnant with their third child. Though this leads to an extended fight between them, they end the show happily together. Jackson and Sookie have the most consistent romance on Gilmore Girls, and it doesn't take them forever to get together. They share a constant love, and it is heartwarming to watch Sookie overcome her insecurities about her love life and ultimately find a supportive and loving husband.