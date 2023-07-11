The hit Warner-Brothers series Gilmore Girls has captivated viewers with fast-talking, comedy and drama since 2000. Created by Amy Sherman-Palladino, Gilmore Girls follows a mother-daughter duo played by Lauren Graham (Lorelai) and Alexis Bledel (Rory). They embark on life as best friends, tackling difficult family, boyfriends and work/school.

At the heart of Gilmore Girls is love, and everything that comes with it. Fans have long played favorites when it comes to the various couples on the show. From a chef and a vegetable supplier falling in love to a marriage of 50 years, Gilmore Girls covers it all.

10 Liz and TJ

When viewers are introduced to Liz Danes (Kathleen Wilhoite), Luke's (Scott Patterson) sister, Luke exclaims that Liz has never had a successful relationship and always chooses the wrong guys. When she brings TJ (Michael DeLuise) home to meet Luke, he expects more of the same. But Liz has finally met her weird, slightly dramatic match.

GoogElle named Liz and TJ as a favorite couple, and while they are not the most obvious choice, they cannot be forgotten with their excellent dynamic. Their Renaissance themed-wedding was beautifully romantic, and their eccentric personalities meld together perfectly.

9 Kirk and Lulu

Everyone's favorite recurring character, Kirk (Sean Gunn) is a busy man. He somehow works everywhere in Stars Hollow but is also often spending his days at Luke's Diner. Kirk is lovable yet wonderfully strange. Along comes Lulu (Rini Bell).

Lulu, who teaches at the elementary school, is equally quirky, and their relationship is wholesome, if slightly weird. Princess-She-ra said, "Kirk is a weirdo, but Lulu loves him and *gets* him." Fans can't help but love this duo, and they do stay together. Hopefully, Kirk has overcome his night terrors, though.

8 Paris and Doyle

Paris Geller (Liza Weil) is one of the best Gilmore Girls characters bar-none for the comedy she brings to the show. Fans also watch her romantic endeavors as they develop from her first-boyfriend Jamie to a weird relationship with a (very) old professor at Yale. But hiding in plain sight was Doyle (Danny Strong), the editor of the Yale Daily News.

Notcarriefisher named Paris and Doyle as "the correct answer here" for the fight for the best couple. With tendencies to be intense, angry and over the top, Paris and Doyle are a perfect match. They understand each other. If only they hadn't separated in the disappointing revivalA Year in the Life.

7 Sookie and Jackson

Lorelai's best friend and business partner Sookie St. James (Melissa Mccarthy) is first introduced as an eccentric and passionate chef who has been single for a while. Jackson Belleville (Jackson Douglas) is the produce supplier for the inn, and the two engage in playful arguments.

They go on to have a flourishing romance, getting married and having children. However, a lot of fans including Taylo649 turned on them when it was revealed that Jackson faked getting a vasectomy, and Sookie got pregnant again. Despite that, fans still love the early years of this couple.

6 Emily and Richard

This relationship is at the heart of Gilmore Girls. Emily (Kelly Bishop) and Richard Gilmore (Edward Hermann) are the parents of Lorelai and the grandparents of Rory. They were married for 50 years. JohannesKronfuss named this couple as one of the best "by far."

Fans found Emily and Richard the most entertaining couple to watch, and some were saddened by their brief separation. Despite their questionable morals as characters, these two belong together; Richard balances out Emily's quirks, and vice versa. They are true soulmates and a solid team.

5 Rory and Jess

In the first of two Rory relationships... Rory and Jess Mariano (Milo Ventimiglia). This fan-favorite boyfriend was adored for his bad-boy nature and good looks. Jess joined in season 2 as Luke's troubled nephew and began crushing on Rory. Rory, still with Dean (Jared Padalecki) starts liking Jess back. She even kisses Jess while she is with Dean.

On paper, Rory and Jess are perfect; avid readers and creatives with great chemistry. But Jess' troubled nature stood in the way; he had a lot of healing to do. But the romance was thrilling, and [deleted] commended the build-up and tension of the relationship.

4 Rory and Logan

Moving on from the Jess saga, Rory ventured out into the world and started at Yale University. Here, she met the rich and charming playboy Logan Huntzberger (Matt Czuchry). It starts casual and turns into a serious relationship. Included by florastise, it differs from Rory's past relationships, in a good way.

Fans have divisive opinions over this couple, and about Logan as a character. However, many view this as Rory's ideal relationship. Logan challenges Rory and encourages her to break out of her comfort zone. It fits with the person Rory is becoming, and it sticks, as we see the relationship continuing in secret in A Year in the Life.

3 Lane and Dave

This couple deserves all the love and praise that fans give them. Lane Kim (Keiko Agena) is introduced as Rory's best friend. She comes from a very religious household and hides her interest in music from her mom. Set on becoming a drummer, she meets with Dave Rygalski (Adam Brody) to join his band.

As mollycat322 writes, Dave "was perfect for lane" and is the ultimate boyfriend. To get around Lane's mom, he poses as a Christian musician. He asks Mrs. Kim if he can take Lane to the prom, and she responds with a quote. Dave reads the entire Bible in one night to figure it out. Fans were left heartbroken when he was written off the show as the actor had other commitments. What could have been...

2 Babette and Morey

This underdog couple has a lot of up-votes, and is named by many fans including ScreenHype: "They seem like such a perfect couple, and they're always a joy to watch." Babette (Sally Struthers) and Morey (Ted Rooney) are the next-door neighbors of Lorelai and Rory, and feature as recurring characters throughout the show.

They are the type of couple that stay completely in love with each other through thick and thin. They are hilarious together. Morey is the cool and collected one, contrasting with Babette who is outgoing, loud and eccentric. This consistent couple is always a treat to watch, and deserves all the love.

1 Luke and Lorelai

There are no surprises here. Lorelai and Luke are the ultimate slow-burn couple, and fans waited for 4 seasons to see these two finally share a kiss. Luke had been pining for 8 years, and still had a horoscope in his wallet that Lorelai gave him. They are written to be soulmates, even if it was not an easy road.

Worththewait96 said Luke and Lorelai were the "only couple [...] I truly care about" and many agree. Despite that, fans do point out the flaws in the relationship, such as their lack of communication. Plus, the writing in the later seasons almost ruined it all. But at its heart, Lorelai and Luke were always going to end up together. "I am all in."

