Now 23 years since it first aired, Gilmore Girls remains as beloved now as it was then. Running from 2000-2007, then a controversial miniseries revival in 2017, Gilmore Girls is one of the most popular shows from WB and adored by fans. The show follows the fierce and independent Lorelai Gilmore (Lauren Graham) and her teenage daughter, Rory (Alexis Bledel), as they embark on everyday life in quaint small-town Stars Hollow. They deal with boys, friends, and a complex relationship with Emily (Kelly Bishop) and Richard Gilmore (Edward Hermann), Lorelai's parents.

Fans watch as Rory grows up from 15 with her best friend Lane Kim (Keiko Agena) through high school and into Yale University to become a journalist. Lorelai searches for her match while working towards her dream of owning an inn with her best friend, Sookie (Melissa McCarthy). Out of 154 episodes, there are some real standouts, as rated by the fans on IMDb.

10 "Dear Emily and Richard" — Season 3, Episode 14

IMDb Rating: 8.6/10

In this unique episode, viewers are taken back in time in flashbacks to see Lorelai as a teenager, finding out she is pregnant and having Rory. This is cleverly paralleled with Rory's dad, Christopher (David Sutcliffe), as his current girlfriend is in the hospital about to have a baby. For the first time, fans get to witness Lorelai's relationship with her parents at that time.

With an incredible casting for a younger Lorelai, "Dear Emily and Richard" gives viewers the ultimate insight into Lorelai's upbringing and the events that unfolded before she ran away. This emotional episode also explores Emily's point of view and how distraught she was when Lorelai left. Lorelai then watches Christopher talk about his new baby girl, and fans wonder what could have been.

9 "Rory's Dance" — Season 1, Episode 9

IMDb Rating: 8.7/10

This classic episode from Season 1 follows Rory debating whether to attend her school dance. She asks her boyfriend, Dean (Jared Padalecki), to accompany her, and he does. They have a romantic evening but end up falling asleep together and do not come home. Lorelai panics, and her mother intercepts her parenting with harsh judgment.

This is one of the first real arguments fans see on the show, and it makes for a drama-filled episode. It provides exposition for Emily's character, with her showing her true colors. She fears that Rory will end up pregnant and follow in Lorelai's footsteps. Lorelai steps up her responsibility as a Mom. This engaging episode cleverly explores the bonds between the Gilmore Girls.

8 "I Can't Get Started" — Season 2, Episode 22

IMDb Rating: 8.7/10

Gilmore Girls is known for its explosive season finales, and this is no exception. The night before Sookie's wedding, Lorelai finds herself back with Christopher. Rory, still with Dean, sees Jess (Milo Ventimiglia) upon his return and she kisses him. Christopher then receives a call from Sherry, delivering the news that she is pregnant, and he leaves once again.

This episode teases a new start for Lorelai, involving her child's father. It is the picture-perfect idea, but it does not come to fruition. Fans were also shocked by Rory's kiss with Jess, given that she is still with Dean. It has an emotional ending, as Lorelai and Rory prepare to walk down the aisle at Sookie's wedding with their lives full of boy-related chaos.

7 "Wedding Bell Blues" — Season 5, Episode 13

IMDb Rating: 8.8/10

In this pivotal episode, Emily and Richard renew their vows after their reconciliation. Lorelai, Luke (Scott Patterson), and Rory attend. Emily invites Christopher in an attempt to get him back together with Lorelai. Rory kisses Logan, but when she is caught, a huge argument ensues between Luke and Chris. Lorelai figures out what Emily has done and vows to cut her off.

"Wedding Bell Blues" is an explosion of conflict that has been bubbling. Emily and Richard had been vocal about their view on Lorelai being with Luke. Emily bringing Christopher was one last try at intercepting it. Fans completely sympathize with Lorelai's anger, and it is a pivotal episode that undoes any progress they might have made on their strained relationship.

6 "Last Week Fights, Next Week Tights" — Season 4, Episode 21

IMDb Rating: 8.8/10

For fans of Lorelai and Luke, this episode is a standout. Luke's sister, Liz, and her partner TJ have a Renaissance-themed wedding in the town square. Luke invites Lorelai, and they have the perfect evening together, slow dancing and talking. Luke is smitten, and he gives his love self-help book to Jess, stating that he doesn't need it anymore.

This episode features Stars Hollow at its most elegant, decorated for the wedding. This one stays in the hearts of fans, as Luke finally takes a leap of faith and asks Lorelai out. They slow dance to "Reflecting Light" by Sam Philips, which becomes associated with them as a couple.

5 "They Shoot Gilmores, Don't They?" - Season 3, Episode 7

IMDb Rating: 8.9/10

This episode is quintessential Gilmore Girls. In this slow build of drama, Lorelai and Rory take part in a 24-hour charity dance marathon, along with some of their friends. Dean sits and watches, but chaos ensues when Jess and his girlfriend show up. Rory argues with him, and Dean breaks up with Rory. Elsewhere, Dave Rygalski (Adam Brody) charms Mrs. Kim and gets closer to Lane.

The tension in this episode is like no other, with the long-awaited love triangle conflict coming to a head. Fans of Jess rejoiced as the conclusion of the episode suggests he will finally get together with Rory, and he ends up being an well-loved boyfriend among fans. Bonus points are needed for the comedy factor, and Kirk (Sean Gunn) celebrating his win with his beloved trophy.

4 "Those Are Strings, Pinocchio" — Season 3, Episode 22

IMDb Rating: 8.9/10

After following Rory's high school journey, fans finally see her graduate from Chilton. Rory gives some beautiful speeches, citing her Mom as her ultimate inspiration for everything. The two then walk the empty halls of Chilton and close the chapter. Lorelai and Sookie put in an offer on the inn.

This episode is a true tearjerker for those who love Gilmore Girls and have been following along the journey so far. It is the end of an era, and Rory's speeches are a standout moment. It has everyone crying, even Luke. It is a poetic ending and looks ahead to new adventures for Rory and Lorelai.

3 "Friday Night's Alright For Fighting" — Season 6, Episode 13

IMDb Rating: 9.0/10

In this hilarious and drama-filled episode, the Gilmores gather for Friday night dinner and spend it airing grievances and arguing. Meanwhile, Luke gets to know his recently discovered daughter, April, which is putting a strain on his relationship with Lorelai.

The departure from the regular episode style is effective in this episode, accurately portraying a messy family fight that everybody can relate to. Unlike other episodes of Gilmore Girls, the pace differs and dialogue is thrown around. It is a highlight of an otherwise mixed season as the Gilmores forgive and come together once more.

2 "Bon Voyage" — Season 7, Episode 22

IMDb Rating: 9.1/10

In the final episode of Gilmore Girls ever, fans must say goodbye to 7 years worth of characters and immersive stories. Rory's plans change when she is offered her dream job, and a going away party is organized for her. Tears ensue. Lorelai contemplates her life after Rory leaves and reconnects with Luke.

Despite being the second-highest-rated episode, it still has mixed reviews because original creators Amy Shermann-Palladino and Daniel Palladino were no longer involved. Despite that, it does succeed as a final episode, with plans falling into place. The goodbye party for Rory is a beautiful conclusion, and the episode thrives on nostalgia.

1 "Raincoats and Recipes" — Season 4, Episode 22

IMDb Rating: 9.3/10

The highest-rated episode of Gilmore Girls is the episode on every fan's mind. Lorelai has her test run for the Dragonfly Inn. Luke shows his intentions. Rory and Dean enter dangerous territory. When Rory goes home to collect CDs, Dean shows up, and they sleep together despite Dean being married. Lorelai and Luke have their long-awaited first kiss.

In the highest-rated and most memorable episode of Gilmore Girls, events unfold one after the other. This packed-to-the-brim season finale sees the first kiss between Luke and Lorelai after the ultimate slow-burn romance. Rory takes a huge step, and Lorelai rightfully questions her decision. This episode has everything and is named the fan-favorite time and time again.

