The "girl next door" trope has been a staple in storytelling for decades. It typically describes a female character who is wholesome, relatable, and down-to-earth. She would essentially encompass a best friend or partner to the main character.

This archetype has been used in countless romantic comedies but has made its appearance in a variety of other genres. These movies typically prove that the theme is more than just their romantic interests. Ones that make the best use of the "girl next door" trope without relying solely on a romantic storyline include Spider-Man,The Mummy, and Juno.

1 'Spider-Man' (2002)

Image via Columbia Pictures

Peter Parker (Tobey Maguire) gets bitten by a genetically-altered spider and gains spider-like, superhuman abilities. With these new abilities, he creates a new superhero identity, Spider-Man, to fight crime in New York City. Parker has always loved Mary Jane Watson (Kirsten Dunst). Soon enough, she confesses to Parker that she loves him, but he decides to hide his true feelings.

As part of one of the best pre-MCU Marvel movies, Mary Jane Watson is the epitome of the girl next door archetype. Parker has loved her since they were little but never wanted to share his feelings. Watson is naive, but she's kind, cheerful, and energetic. She drew attention from all the boys but never made that a high priority. She worked on being independent after finding love in Broadway, acting, and journalism.

2 'Bridge to Terabithia' (2007)

Based on the 1977 novel of the same name, two 11-year-olds, Jesse Aarons (Josh Hutcherson) and Leslie Burke (AnnaSophia Robb), become friends after finding out they are next-door neighbors. They spend all their time together after school. One day, they go into the woods and swing on a rope to the other side of the river. Finding an abandoned tree house, they create their own world, Terabithia.

As one of the main protagonists, Burke is full of imagination and creativity with her very approachable and nice characteristics. When Aarons and her meet, they automatically click. She helps him get out of his shell and become more open to things he's never thought of before. She's the one who actually builds their fantasy land, Terabithia. Although Burke is different from her classmates, Aarons loves that about her and admires her fearlessness.

3 'Superbad' (2007)

Image via Columbia Pictures

Two teenagers, Seth (Jonah Hill) and Evan (Michael Cera), are about to graduate from high school. They get an invitation to go to a party and decide to have the time of their lives. With their respective crushes showing up at the party, they do their best to impress them by getting fake IDs and alcohol.

Becca (Martha Maclsaac) is the object of affection for Evan in this raunchy high school comedy. She is sweet and approachable, yet she's smart and independent. These characteristics make her the perfect "girl next door" character. Despite being wasted and wanting to have Evan right away, Evan decides not to take advantage of her in this state and actually get to know her first.

4 'The Devil Wears Prada' (2006)

Image via 20th Century Fox

A new journalism graduate, Andy Sachs (Anne Hathaway), lands a job as Miranda Priestly's (Meryl Streep) junior personal assistant. Sachs deals with Priestly's excessive demands and horrible treatment for a year in the hopes of getting a job somewhere else. Weeks later, Sachs begins changing her appearance and is more committed to the job than ever, creating problems with her boyfriend, Nate Cooper (Adrian Grenier).

Being new to the fashion industry, Sachs was often ridiculed for her style. As she grew in the Runway magazine company, she began to change her wardrobe, which Priestly quietly accepted, but her boyfriend hated. This could simply be misinterpreted by fans. Her being more accommodating to Miranda's requests showed how her good-girl image helped her succeed where colleagues thought she wouldn't.

5 'The Sandlot' (1993)

Image via Island World

During the summer of 1962, Scotty Smalls (Tom Guiry) moves into a new neighborhood and joins a group of young baseball players. The movie follows their adventures in baseball, a rival Little League team, and the cute lifeguard at the local pool, Wendy Peffercorn (Marley Shelton).

As the lifeguard, Peffercorn gets a lot of attention from not only the Sandlot baseball team but from other teenagers. Specifically, Squints Palledorous devises a plan to trick her into kissing him by pretend resuscitating him. Peffercorn's demeanor is sweet and approachable but also confident and unattainable.

6 'The Mummy' (1999)

Image via Universal

This remake of the 1932 film of the same name is a chick flick disguised as an action movie. It follows an adventurer, Richard O'Connell (Brendan Fraser), as he guides a librarian, Evelyn Carnahan (Rachel Weisz), and her older brother, Jonathan (John Hannah), to Hamunaptra. During their exploring, they accidentally awaken Imhotep, a cursed mummy. After O'Connell kisses Carnahan, their feelings grow as the movie continues.

Carnahan is introduced as a brilliant yet clumsy woman who is always up for an adventure. She's more than she lets on, given her career as a librarian. She's a very strong female character using her brains and intellect rather than anything physical. Her beautiful stature and wholesome attitude gives the "girl next door" vibes without actually being next door neighbors with O'Connell.

7 'Juno' (2007)

Image via Fox Searchlight Pictures

A sixteen-year-old high-schooler, Juno MacGuff (Elliot Page), finds out that she is pregnant by her friend, Paulie Bleeker (Michael Cera). After initially considering abortion, she goes to a local clinic and decides to give the baby up for adoption. During her pregnancy, MacGuff emotionally struggles with her feelings for Bleeker and vice versa.

Recognized as one of the best screenwriting debuts of all time, the main protagonist, MacGuff, is a sarcastic and independent teenage girl who finds herself unexpectedly pregnant. She is relatable and endearing, with a dry wit and a big heart that make her a classic "girl next door" character. Getting pregnant by her longtime friend caused her emotional turmoil, but she figures out how to pull through.

8 'Moonlight' (2016)

Image via A24

This Best Picture Oscar winner is a coming-of-age drama that follow the three stages of a young Black man's life, Chiron (Trevante Rhodes), in Miami: his childhood, adolescence, and early adulthood. When Chiron was little, he met Juan (Mahershala Ali) and his wife, Teresa (Janelle Monae). They teach Chiron life lessons and become parental figures to him.

Teresa is a great embodiment of the "girl next door." She is kind and nurturing as she provides a safe haven for the troubled protagonist, Chiron. As the only parental figure he has left, she does her best to show him love and attention despite not being his birth mother.

9 'Gangs of New York' (2002)

Image via Miramax Films

An epic historical drama film based on the 1927 book of the same name by Herbert Asbury. Set in 1862, two gangs, the Protestant Confederation of American Natives and the Irish Catholic, fight to take control of the territory, the Five Points. 15 years later, Amsterdam Vallon (Leonardo DiCaprio) returns to New York City to get revenge against Bill the Butcher (Daniel Day-Lewis), the man who killed his father. Vallon falls for a pretty pickpocket and con artist, Jenny (Cameron Diaz).

Many characters in the movie are infatuated with Jenny, including Amsterdam, Billy, Johnny, and Henry. Her craving for adventure and being unafraid to take risks to make her the perfect match for the rebellious men she meets. She has a heart of gold and is more than capable of taking care of herself.

10 'Blue Velvet' (1986)

A young college student, Jeffrey Beaumont (Kyle MacLachlan), discovers a severed human ear in a vacant field. Intrigued by his findings, he uncovers a huge criminal conspiracy with the help of a police detective. In the middle of the conspiracy, Beaumont meets Dorothy Vallens (Isabella Rossellini), a nightclub singer, and begins a romantic relationship with her despite her being married.

Blue Velvet is one of the best psychological thrillers of the 1980s. Vallens is mysterious but glamorous and confident in her own ways. Although she's controlled by Frank after he kidnaps her son and husband, she tries to make the most out of her situation through her relationship with Jeffery.

