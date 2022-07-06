Good news for Gleeks! Glee, the fan-favorite musical comedy series about a high school Glee Club and all the hysterics that come along with running one, is finally back on streaming platforms Disney+ and Hulu.

RELATED: 9 Bizarre 'Glee' Storylines That Feel Like a Fever Dream

As fans return to stream the hit 2000s show whose legacy has been kept alive thanks to social media platforms like TikTok and Twitter (with a flurry of memes and inside jokes from the show being created on those platforms), it’s fair to say that there is a bit of a debate on which are the “best episodes.” Thanks to the community from Reddit, the best episodes of Glee can easily be narrowed down to 10.

"Pilot" (Season 1)

Image via Fox

Of course, there is nothing better than the "Pilot" episode of Glee, where the worldwide sensation began. This episode follows Will Schuester (Matthew Morrison), a former McKinley High Glee Club Star and now teacher, as he takes over the Glee Club and attempts to revive it to its once former glory.

This episode focuses on truly setting the scene, introducing viewers to the hilarious and ultra-talented cast of characters, the situations surrounding Will as his wife announces she’s pregnant, and the notorious Sue Sylvester (Jane Lynch) attempts to sabotage the club to keep her power. New Horizons, the new Glee Club, comes to life!

"Theatricality" (Season 1)

Image via Fox

In this Lady Gaga tribute episode, the Glee kids are assigned to only sings songs from the acclaimed pop star and icon. In this episode, Rachel Berry (Lea Michele) meets her biological mother, Kurt Hummel’s (Chris Colfer) father invites Finn Hudson (Cory Monteith) and his mother to move in now that he and Finn’s mother are in a relationship. Finn creates a tense situation about sharing a room with Kurt — but later makes up for it.

This episode contains the classic Gaga jams and wild outfits inspired by her. Coincidentally, her song “Born This Way” makes so much sense with the plot of this episode.

'Blame It on the Alcohol' (Season 2)

Image via Fox

In this rowdy episode, Principal Figgins (Iqbal Theba) tries to teach the students about underage drinking. Rachel throws a party where things shake up…and there’s drinking. Will also does a bit of drinking himself, and Kurt’s crush questions his sexuality.

To top it off, New Directions performs as the underage drinking ceremony through the absolute chaos of a hangover.

'A Wedding' (Season 6)

Marriage, marriage, marriage. Santana (Naya Rivera) and Brittany (Heather Morris) decide to get married and have Kurt’s father officiate the ceremony. Santana breaks tradition, and Brittany spirals into superstition. Sue, who was not invited, attends anyway and gives them her blessing. Sue and Brittany convince Kurt and Blaine (Darren Criss) to get married that same day. Tina tries to propose to her ex-boyfriend Mike Chang (Harry Shum Jr.), and he turns her down.

Tina (Jenna Ushkowitz) and Artie (Kevin McHale) make a pact to marry each other if they are still single by 30, and Sue gives the newlywed couples gifts; She sends Kurt and Blaine on a honeymoon to Provincetown, Massachusetts, and Santana and Brittany to the Bahamas. Additionally, considering the legalization of gay marriage when the episode was released, “A Wedding” is quite monumental.

"Born This Way" (Season 2)

After Kurt leaves McKinley High, Santana blackmails Karofsky (played by Max Adler, Kurt’s homophobic bully) into starting an anti-bullying club so Kurt can return. Kurt does so, and the Warblers give him a strong send-off. Lauren (Becky Jackson) runs against Quinn (Dianna Agron) for Prom Queen and digs up juicy information on Quinn’s past to use against her.

Finn accidentally breaks Rachel’s nose while dancing, and the Glee club rally to convince Rachel not to get a nose job. It’s fair to say that this episode has lots of drama, so “nosy” fans will enjoy it most!

"Funk" (Season 1)

Image via Fox

Another episode from Season 1, “Funk,” takes the beloved characters to Funkytown as they prepare for their face-off against rival acapella group, Vocal Adrenaline. Will attempts to get revenge against Sue when she plans to install one of her cheerleading trophies in the choir room — where the Glee club rehearses.

Mercedes asks Quinn to move in with her family; Jesse (Rachel’s love affair, who happens to be a part of Vocal Adrenaline, played by Jonathan Groff) is revealed to be using Rachel to bring down New Horizons. This episode will surely bring heart palpitations and dance-worthy performances as the antics of Season 1 of Glee continue.

"Saturday Night Glee-ver" (Season 3)

Image via Fox

In this episode of Glee, the Glee Club does a disco in tribute to Saturday Night Fever. Will assigns Finn, Mercedes (Amber Riley), and Santana songs from the movie that would show how they feel about their lives and figure out what is next for them after they graduate.

Finn decides to pursue acting, Santana wants fame until Brittany uploads a sex tape of the two of them online, and Mercedes wants to become a recording artist. Additionally, Wade Adams (a member of Vocal Adrenaline, played by Alex Newell) asks Kurt and Mercedes for advice on whether or not to perform as their transgender identity “Unique.”

"Yes/No" (Season 3)

Say “Yes!”(no). Will asks the Glee club to help with his proposal to Emma (Jayma Mays). Sam (Chord Overstreet) joins the synchronized swimming team, desperate to try and impress Mercedes.

RELATED: From "Thong Song" to "Super Bass," 'Glee’s 13 Most Bizarre Performances

Becky decides she wants Artie to be her boyfriend, and Finn makes an announcement about his life after high school but receives terrible news, which only draws Rachel and Finn closer together.

"Preggers" (Season 1)

Positive! Kurt joins the football team and comes out to his father, who lovingly accepts him. Quinn finds out she’s pregnant and reveals to Finn that the baby is his, but the father is actually Puck (Mark Salling).

Puck, Mike Chang, and Matt (Dijon Talton) all join the Glee club after dancing to Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It).” Sue and former Glee club director Sandy team up to bring the club down, stealing Rachel.

"Nationals" (Season 3)

Image via Fox

The New Directions team competes for the 2012 Nationals in Chicago and has the chance to perform in front of Lindsay Lohan, Perez Hilton, and a local politician. Whoopi Goldberg also makes an appearance on this episode as well!

RELATED: 'Glee's 11 Most Memorable Guest Stars, From Gwyneth Paltrow to John Stamos

Vocal Adrenaline is their main competition. Luckily, McKinley High’s New Directions win nationals, and Principal Figgins asks them to perform in the school’s Teacher of the Year ceremony.

KEEP READING: The 25 Best 'Glee' Episodes, Ranked