Glenda Jackson was a former member of Parliament and British film star who is recognized for her memorable performances in Women in Love, Sunday Bloody Sunday, and A Touch of Class. Born in Birkenhead, England, Jackson initially found success on the stage, and in 1936, she made her film debut playing a minor part in a drama, This Sporting Life. Throughout her career, Jackson received countless nominations and awards, and, having won two Oscars, three Emmys, and one Tony Award, she became one of few stars to achieve the American Triple Crown of Acting.

After a lengthy hiatus to pursue a career in politics, Jackson returned to her craft in 2019 and made her final silver screen appearance in the post-World War I drama, Mothering Sunday, with fellow Oscar-winner, Colin Firth. From her Academy Award-winning performance in Women in Love to the brilliant play within a play, Marat/Sade, these are 7 of Jackson's best movies ranked according to IMDb.

7 'Stevie' (1978)

Image via First Artists

IMDb Score: 6.9/10

English poet, Stevie Smith, has lived with her aunt (Mona Washbourne) in suburban London for most of her life and escapes her conventional, middle-class life through her work. She recalls pivotal moments of her past like her former boyfriend, clashing with traditional social values and late-in-life fame, revealing her accomplished but lonely life.

Stevie is an adaptation of the 1977 play by Hugh Whitmore which tells the emotional story of British poet, Stevie Smith, who was considered to be the Emily Dickinson of Palmers Green, London. Jackson, who originally played Smith in the stage production, was well acquainted with the character and delivers a bittersweet portrait of a woman who had to choose between love and passion.

6 'Women in Love' (1969)

Image via United Artists

IMDb Score: 7.1/10

In the small mining town of Beldover, two sisters, Ursula (Jennie Linden) and Gudrun Brangwen meet friends, Rupert (Alan Bates) and Gerald (Oliver Reed) at a wedding and eventually begin to date. As their relationships start to grow and take drastically different turns, they each learn about the true nature of love, commitment, and the upper-class world of English society.

Women in Love is a romantic drama based on the controversial 1920 novel written by D.H. Lawrence directed by Ken Russell. The movie was a success and earned positive reviews from critics who noted Jackson for her exceptional performance. Women in Love earned four Academy Award nominations including Best Director and Best Screenplay, and Jackson went on to receive her first Oscar nomination and win for Best Actress.

5 'Mary, Queen of Scots' (1971)

Image via Universal Pictures

IMDb Score: 7.1/10

After the death of her husband, King Francis II of France, young Mary Stuart, Queen of Scots (Vanessa Redgrave) returns to Scotland where she is faced with many challenges and enemies who desire to rule the country. As Mary rises to become a favorable public figure, Queen Elizabeth I fears that her ambitions will become a threat to the throne and sends a series of suitors as a distraction from her political agenda.

Jackson plays Queen Elizabeth I in the historical film, Mary, Queen of Scots, which earned a total of seven Academy Award nominations. Prior to the film, Jackson portrayed Elizabeth in a recent BBC television movie, Elizabeth R, and initially, was reluctant to reprise the role again. Despite having a smaller role, Jackson manages to deliver a memorable performance as the shrew but determined Queen.

4 'Hopscotch' (1980)

Image via Embassy Pictures

IMDb Score: 7.1/10

When CIA agent, Miles Kendig (Walter Matthau) can't turn a blind eye to his boss and the government agency's misconduct, he burns every trace of his employment and takes off. As he remains one step ahead of his superiors, Kendig ends up in Austria where he visits his former girlfriend, Isobel, and decides to write a tell-all memoir exposing the CIA.

Hopscotch, is a humorous spy and conspiracy film based on the 1975 novel by Brian Garfield and also stars Ned Beatty, Sam Waterson, and Anne Haney. Director, Ronald Neame, wasn't sure if they could get Jackson to play Isobel, but she had previously worked with Matthau on the film, House Calls, and was delighted to reunite with her former co-star. Both Matthau and Jackson earned positive reviews for their performances citing their effortless on-screen chemistry and natural sense of humor.

3 'The Music Lovers' (1971)

Image via United Artists

IMDb Score: 7.2/10

Composer, Peter Tchaikovsky (Richard Chamberlain) has achieved great success and earned a respectable title as one of the greatest musical composers of his time but behind closed doors, he struggles with past trauma and accepting his sexuality. As he tries to keep his secrets at bay, he marries a vivacious woman whose sexual appetite only encourages Tchaikovsky to act on his desires.

The Music Lovers explores the fictional private life of the world-renowned Russian composer, Pyotr Tchaikovsky, and consists of very little to no dialogue relying solely on music and action. Critics panned the movie for its outlandish plot and historical errors, but many also noted its only saving grace to be Jackson's powerhouse performance as Tchaikovsky's wife, Nina.

2 'Elizabeth is Missing' (2019)

Image via STV Studios

IMDb Score: 7.4/10

Maud Horsham is a widow and grandmother who suffers from Alzheimer's Disease and relies on sticky notes to help her remember as her memory fades. When her friend, Elizabeth (Maggie Steed) fails to show up for a planned visit, she starts to think that something terrible has happened to her and starts to investigate but as she searches for Elizabeth, she remembers another mystery from her past involving the disappearance of her sister.

The psychological thriller, Elizabeth is Missing, marked Jackson's return to acting after over 30 years and is a classic psychological thriller with a clever twist. According to The New York Times, Jackson was approached by the director, Aisling Walsh, about the role and essentially accepted the part because the movie sheds light on social issues such as senior care and support, which she has been trying to address for decades.

1 'Marat/ Sade' (1967)

Image via United Artists

IMDb Score: 7.5/10

In a mental health facility in 1808, the Marquis de Sade (Patrick Magee) is orchestrating a play depicting the murder of Jean-Paul Marat (Ian Richardson) by Charlotte Corday. As the self-designated director casts the patients in his maddening circus of a show, his creative vision is ruined when the characters begin to find their own voice in the story.

Marat/Sade was Jackson's first major film role and also another familiar character to the actress who had previously played Charlotte Corday in the original stage production. The overall cast is simply sublime, but Jackson dazzles with a stunning performance swaying just enough between her character's fiery passion and unfortunate mental state.

