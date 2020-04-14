The Best Golf Movies Ever Made

Among the relatively few golf movies out there, you’ve got your birdies and you’ve got your bogies; rarely do you have a hole-in-one. (And there ends the golf puns; you’re welcome.) Like all sports movies, golf movies run the gamut from low-brow comedies (many as a direct result of the success of perhaps the best golf comedy ever in Caddyshack), to high-stakes dramas with plenty of competitive tension throughout, to biopics based on real-life people and documentaries that follow those personalities themselves. So we wanted to separate out the best of the best here, meaning that Who’s Your Caddy? (2002) will not be on the list. Sorry.

What does make the list, however, is a selection of golf-focused films that range all across the categories mentioned above: Happy Gilmore proved that you could actually emulate the success of Caddyshack while delivering a hilarious, heartfelt, and at-times competitively tense comedy on the green. Dramas, however, is where most good golf movies live, be it fictionalized stories of the gritty determination of individuals or adaptations of real-life success stories of solo players and even boundary-pushing teams. But documentaries shouldn’t be overlooked as they are among the best of the bunch.

As for some of the worthy titles that didn’t quite make the list, here are our Honorable Mentions worth seeking out:

Seven Days in Utopia (2011)

(2011) How to Play Golf (1944) featuring Disney’s Goofy and Donald’s Golf Game (1938)

(1944) featuring Disney’s Goofy and (1938) Dorf on Golf (1987)

(1987) The Golf Specialist (1930) – W.C. Fields

Now, for one final pun (maybe?), let’s tee off on the best golf movies ever:

Seve: The Movie (2014)

Spanish golfer Seve Ballesteros may not be a household name to folks who have never had even a passing interest in picking up a club, but the late #1-in-the-world pro was one of sports history’s best. Dominant from the 70s to the 90s, Ballesteros was destined to become a legend from a very young age, turning pro at 16 and placing second at The Open in 1976 at only 19. He was a major force for European golfers over the years and counts numerous records and wins to his name. Sadly, Ballesteros retired from the game due to injuries that hampered his form, ultimately passing away due to brain cancer.

However, you can celebrate the life and legend of Ballesteros with Seve: The Movie, a 2014 effort that combined dramatic recreations of his childhood–raised by his farm laborer father and always in competition among his older brothers–with archival footage from his incredible career. It’s rare to get a rags-to-riches story that’s earnest and inspiring, but Ballesteros’ story and this dramatic retelling of it is one of the best.

The Greatest Game Ever Played (2005)

Oh Shia… Back before Shia LaBeouf was inspiring millions to “Just. DO IT!”, but after his run on Even Stevens, he stepped into the cleats of real-life amateur American golfer Francis Ouimet in the late Bill Paxton‘s directorial effort adapting Mark Frost‘s book, The Greatest Game Ever Played. The eventual Hall of Famer won his first U.S. Open way back in 1913 at the age of just 20 before going on to win the event five more times. Though some controversy arose over the years due to Ouimet’s decision to remain an amateur (and the USGA’s decision to revoke that status before reinstating it again), Ouimet may best be remembered for the iconic photograph with his caddie, then 10-year-old Eddie Lowery, for his struggles against the legendary Bobby Jones in the 1920s, and for his return to form in the years that followed.

This movie, however, sees Ouimet squaring off against another rival: Englishman Harry Vardon. But the interesting conflict here isn’t necessarily nationalist, classist, or even a personal vendetta, it’s a test of skill and determination between two incredible sportsmen who have each faced their share of adversity, doubt, and disdain from those around them in both personal and professional circles alike. The Greatest Game Ever Played may bring the early 20th century sporting event to life, but the tale of these two great golfers remains timeless.

Bobby Jones: Stroke of Genius (2004)

Since we just mentioned Bobby Jones, now’s a great time to drop in writer-director Rowdy Herrington‘s biopic of the great golfer who retired far too early. Jones, another amateur golfer contemporary to Ouimet, had a lasting legacy both on and off the course having founded the Augusta National Golf Club and co-founding the Masters Tournament. But his decision to retire at only 28 after a decade of dominance–like winning all four major golf tournaments of his time in a single calendar year–was more of a personal decision than a financial one, having felt trapped by the pressures of championship golf. He did, however, embark on an exhibition tour from 1934 to 1948, more for the love of the game than the pursuit of the purse.

It’s Jones’ quick rise to dominance and just-as-quick retirement from the sport that is chronicled in Bobby Jones: Stroke of Genius, and it falls to Jim Caviezel to bring Jones’ talent and passion to the screen. Part exploration of sports history as Jones took the golfing world by storm during the 1920s and part examination of the man himself and how his intensity drove him towards perfectionism but also negatively impacted those around him, Stroke of Genius is a well-balanced tale of the pressures of playing at the highest level and how they inevitably bleed over into personal relationships. It’s rare for someone to be able to rise to the heights that Jones did, rarer still to be able to walk away from it all for the benefit of one’s self and those around them.

Caddyshack (1980)

Caddyshack should need no introduction, but it acts as a nice comedic balm to the somewhat serious stories we’ve talked about so far. Call it the greatest golf comedy ever made, make a case for it being the greatest golf movie, or even just one of the greatest flat-out comedies, and you’d be right on every point. Late director / co-writer Harold Ramis struck gold with fellow writers Brian-Doyle Murray and the late Doug Kenney on this one, though it’s the A-list comedic cast that carried the caddie-centric script, one of National Lampoon’s best.

The story centers on caddie Danny Noonan in a coming-of-age comedy but he’s somewhat overshadowed by the golfers who come to the stuffy country club and one particular groundskeeper who does his best to just about blow the whole thing up. Chevy Chase is at his charismatic best here, while Rodney Dangerfield gets the respect he deserves at long last; Ted Knight delivers villainous intent with scene-chewing panache while Bill Murray is absolutely unhinged as the often-out-of-sight groundskeeper who battles a troublesome gopher throughout the picture. Ultimately, all of their storylines come together by the end for one of the best sending-out sequences in cinematic history.

The Caddy (1953)

Caddyshack may be the most recognizable golf comedy out there, but the genre has been dabbling with the gentlemen’s game for some years. W.C. Fields took a swing at it back in 1930, but it was the comedic duo of Dean Martin and Jerry Lewis who delivered the sports comedy with a touch of music. Fun fact: The Caddy is notable for introducing the world to Martin’s Oscar-nominated classic crooner tune “That’s Amore.”

The plot, however, is typically silly Martin & Lewis. Lewis stars as Harvey, the son of a golf pro who’s pressured into the family sporting business but is deathly afraid of crowds, leading him to become a golf instructor instead. His first client? None other than Martin’s character, Joe, who also happens to be Harvey’s soon-to-be brother-in-law. (Don’t worry, Joe’s not left out of the romance plot as Donna Reed‘s wealthy socialite Kathy plays his eventual love interest. The movie was also notable for featuring a number of cameos of era-specific pro golfers.) But while their golfing partnership hits a rough patch, there might just be a future for this duo and their comedic timing…

The Short Game (2013)

Our first documentary on this list focuses on someone you may not expect: kid golfers. Josh Greenbaum‘s The Short Game followed eight young sportstars-in-the-making as they traveled to Pinehurst, North Carolina for the 2012 U.S. Kids Golf World Championship. Though half of the documentary subjects hailed from the United States, the others came from as far away as the Phillippines, South Africa, France, and China. Along the way, as the kids vie for the championship, the documentary also features interviews with Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, Chi Chi Rodriguez, and Annika Sorenstam for some pro perspectives on the proceedings.

Perhaps most interesting about The Short Game is, like other reputable sports documentaries that focus on young stars, the earnest portrayal of these kids’ lives under their parents, mentors, trainers, and coaches. Much comparison has been drawn to the spelling bee documentary Spellbound, which arrived a decade earlier but takes a similar look at the difficult and pressure-packed lives these youngsters lead. It’s the charisma of the kids that saves The Short Game from being overwhelmed by their caretakers, but it’s also a bittersweet pill to know that, if they want to be the best, they may just have to give up a normal childhood.

From the Rough (2013)

From real-life documentary to drama based on real-figures, we get From the Rough, a dramatized biopic of sorts from co-writer / director Pierre Bagley . This story tells the tale of Catana Starks, an Alabama native who became the first African-American woman to coach a men’s NCAA Division I golf team. The former Tennessee State University swim coach went on to assemble the university’s first-ever men’s golf team, doing so by finding underprivileged young golfers from around the world, despite the school’s “historically Black” policies. Starks led her ragtag team to a record-setting performance at the PGA National Collegiate Minority Championship.

From the Rough doesn’t get much press, but Taraji P. Henson‘s portrayal of the tough and no-nonsense Starks deserves another look, as does the story about her use of limited power and authority to provide opportunities for those who were without privilege or opportunity; the movie is also one of the last projects of the late Michael Clarke Duncan. The story plays out pretty much the way you expect–rough beginnings lead to a heartfelt team-building exercise that forms the foundation of a support structure that lets the underdogs win against all odds–but it’s a solid spots drama nonetheless.

The Founders (2016)

While we’re talking about boundary-pushing real-life tales, let’s talk about The Founders. This documentary hails from directors Carrie Schrader and Charlene Fisk, chronicling the tale of the Ladies Professional Golf Association and its 13 founding members. It’s basically a documentary take on A League of Their Own for the golfers out there, a story of teamwork in a sport that prioritizes individual competition and a tale of gender disparity that continues to this day.

The LPGA, founded in 1950, replaced the previously established Women’s Professional Golf Association that had been established in 1944. The founders worked to change perception of the sport, paying their own way to set up small-town tournaments while their male counterparts were paid huge sums and drawing bigger crowds. It was their passion for the game and the conviction that they deserved to be at the tee just as much as the men did that led them to put on incredible marketing campaigns, throw parades to raise awareness for their cause, and even groom their own golf courses, just for the chance to play on equal ground. That struggle continues to this day, but it’s thanks to Alice Bauer, Patty Berg, Bettye Danoff, Helen Dettweiler, Marlene Bauer Hagge, Helen Hicks, Opal Hill, Betty Jameson, Sally Sessions, Marilynn Smith, Shirley Spork, Louise Suggs, and Babe Zaharias that there’s been any progress at all. And it’s thanks to this documentary that more people know about their story.

Loopers: The Caddies’ Long Walk (2019)

Speaking of underrepresented players in the sport of golf, what would the gentleman’s game be without the caddies? Jason Baffe‘s documentary attempts to answer that question by exploring the unique relationship between golfing icons and their less-well-known (if at all) caddies. Friends, confidants, partners, and contributors to multi-million-dollar purses, caddies have gone from being looked down on as low-class laborers to being elevated to vital players in the games and careers of pros at the highest levels. Loopers aims to shine a light on their history and their contributions to the game of golf by folding in a little bit of heart to the history of the sport.

Narrated by caddie-turned-golfer Bill Murray himself, the doc features archive footage from such notable names as Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus, and Arnold Palmer, while also including new interviews with “Gentle” Ben Crenshaw, Nick Faldo, Curtis Strange, Lee Trevino, Tom Watson, and Fuzzy Zoeller, with professional caddie Steve Williams telling tales from his tenure alongside Woods. As the latest entry in this list, it’s well worth your time to get caught up on the current era of professional golfers, but as a documentary look at the often-overlooked caddies, it’s a necessary watch for fans of the sport on all levels.

Happy Gilmore (1996)

Another comedy classic that should need no introduction, except to say that Happy Gilmore is a rare two-for-one sports comedy movie. Adam Sandler fans likely know this movie’s one-liners by heart, but it’s the truly dedicated who will remember that the title character’s gift of golf comes not from hours and hours spent on the course, but from his spectacular failures as a hockey player on the ice. Happy’s powerful slapshot isn’t good enough for the national sport of Canada Latvia, but it might just be his ticket into a professional golf tournament. That’s the hope of both former golf legend Chubbs Peterson (Carl Weathers) and Happy’s grandma, who owes nearly $300,000 to the IRS (obviously). If Happy can improve his short game to acceptable levels, he might just became the greatest golf entertainer this fictional world has ever known.

Happy Gilmore is way more of a sports comedy with golf thrown in than it is a movie about the sport itself, but that’s half the fun of it. Do any professional golfers go to their local mini-golf course to work on their short game? I hope so, but I doubt it. Does the Masters ever put a Rube Goldberg contraption on the final hole as an additional challenge to golfing greats? No, but if they did, more people would watch. So while Happy Gilmore is low-hanging fruit when it comes to golf movies, it’s also one of the best entries into the sub-genre right alongside Caddyshack.

Tin Cup (1996)

From Jack Giroux‘s The 30 Best Sports Movies on All Time: