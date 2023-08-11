Gong Li is a Chinese actress widely recognized for her remarkable talent and significant contributions to the film industry. She rose to prominence in the late 1980s and went on to become one of China's most renowned actresses. Gong's performances have spanned a wide range of genres and characters, showcasing her versatility and ability to portray complex emotions with authenticity.

Throughout her career, she has collaborated with notable directors such as Zhang Yimou and Wong Kar-wai, creating a lasting impression on world cinema. However, besides her more popular movies such as Mulan or Memoirs Of A Geisha, Gong Li's evolution as an actress is seen in her capacity to take on a variety of parts and continuously turn in sensational performances that have won over audiences everywhere in the films listed below.

10 ‘Red Sorghum’ (1988)

Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 85%

Red Sorghum is adapted from the novel by Mo Yan and is set in rural China during the Second Sino-Japanese War. The film revolves around a young woman played by Gong Li, who is forced into a marriage with a much older winery owner after the death of her intended husband. The winery becomes a backdrop for the resistance against the invading Japanese forces, and Jiu'er finds herself caught between duty, tradition, and her own desires.

RELATED: The 10 Best Zhang Yimou Movies, Ranked According to Rotten Tomatoes

Gong's performance in the film was widely acclaimed and marked her breakout role. Her breadth of emotions and capacity to portray strength in vulnerability won her several accolades and solidified her position as one of China's top actors.

9 ‘2046’ (2004)

Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 86%

2046 is a romantic drama film directed by Wong Kar-wai and is a loose sequel to Wong's earlier film In the Mood for Love and explores themes of love, loss, and longing. The story follows Chow Mo-wan (Tony Leung), a writer who frequents a hotel room numbered 2046. As he writes a science fiction novel with the same name, he reflects on his past and present relationships, particularly his encounters with various women, including Su Li-Zhen (Gong).

Visually, 2046 is a treat for the eyes. Wong's signature style is evident in his use of lush cinematography, vibrant colors, and evocative settings. Meanwhile, Gong's performance as Su Li-zhen showcases her ability to convey a sense of longing and vulnerability. She delicately conveys the pain and yearning that lie beneath the surface as she gracefully and elegantly inhabits the role.

8 ‘To Live’ (1994)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 87%

Based on the novel of the same name by Yu Hua and spans several decades, To Live portrays the lives of a couple, Fugui (Ge You) and Jiazhen (Gong) against the backdrop of significant events in Chinese history. Despite the hardships they face, Fugui and Jiazhen find solace and hope in their enduring love and the strength of their family bonds.

Gong’s performance in the film is widely recognized as one of her most powerful and moving. She brings a profound sense of depth and emotional range to the character and effortlessly captures her strength, resilience, and unwavering love for her family amidst the turmoil they face.

7 ‘The Story of Qiu Ju’ (1992)

Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 87%

The Story of Qiu Ju is another collaborative project between Gong and director Zhang Yimou. It follows the titular character, played by Gong, a determined and resourceful young woman seeking justice for her husband's humiliation in their rural village. Along the way, she encounters various characters, challenges societal norms, and becomes a symbol of the common people’s struggle against injustice.

RELATED: 10 Great Movies About Womanhood, Ranked

Gong skillfully depicts Qiu Ju's transformation perfectly capturing the character's tenacity and the challenges she encounters, making her journey both motivational and moving. Moreover, The Story of Qiu Ju provides an insightful representation of the struggles underprivileged people in Chinese society confront, as well as the difficulties involved in navigating the system and seeking justice.

6 ‘Farewell My Concubine’ (1993)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 88%

Farewell My Concubine follows the lives of two Peking Opera performers, Cheng Dieyi (Leslie Cheung) and Duan Xiaolou (Zhang Fengyi) from their early years in the 1920s through the Cultural Revolution and beyond. Gong plays a pivotal role in the film as Juxian, a fiercely independent woman who becomes a significant figure in the lives of the protagonists.

Gong is widely acclaimed for her performance which showcases her versatility as an actress. Juxian is portrayed in a complex and engrossing style that portrays both her perseverance and her internal problems. Moreover, as a result of its epic scope, deft storytelling, and moving examination of love, friendship, and the complexity of Chinese history, Farewell My Concubine is hailed as a cinematic classic.

5 ‘Coming Home’ (2014)

Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 89%

Based on the novel The Criminal Lu Yanshi by Yan Geling, Coming Home follows Lu Yanshi (Chen Daoming) a political prisoner who escapes after being detained for his alleged counterrevolutionary activities. When he returns home, he finds that his wife (Gong) suffers from amnesia and does not remember him. Thus, he devotes himself to helping his wife regain her memory while facing the challenges and emotional toll brought by the political climate of the time.

Gong's talent as an actress shines through in the subtlety and authenticity she brings to the character. Her ability to convey profound emotions and inner conflicts without relying on excessive dialogue adds depth and emotional resonance to the film. Moreover, her chemistry with her on-screen husband is impressive, further enhancing the emotional tolls of their relationship.

4 ‘Shanghai Triad’ (1995)

Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 90%

Set in Shanghai during the 1930s, Shanghai Triad centers around a young boy named Shuisheng (Wang Xiaoxiao) who is sent to the city to work as a servant for his uncle, Tang (Li Baotian). Shuisheng later becomes entangled with his uncle's mistress, Xiao Jing (Gong) who is a member of the notorious "Shanghai Triad" gang.

RELATED: The 10 Best Actors Who Played Gangsters in Movies, Ranked

Bringing an air of sophistication and vulnerability to the role, Gong’s performance is widely acclaimed and highly praised, making it one of her most iconic roles. In addition to her acting prowess, Gong’s on-screen chemistry with Wang adds depth to their relationship and creates a poignant exploration of the impact of the criminal world on innocence and the choices individuals make when faced with desperate circumstances.

3 ‘Raise the Red Lantern’ (1991)

Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 97%

Raise the Red Lantern is set in 1920s China and tells the story of Songlian, played by Gong, a young woman who becomes the fourth wife of a wealthy man in a polygamous household. Songlian must navigate the complex relationships between her husband, the Master, and the three other wives, each vying for his attention and favor.

Her performance in the film is widely hailed as one of her most impressive ones in that she brings a compelling and layered portrayal of Songlian. Gong also perfectly conveys the character’s naivety, vulnerability, and gradual transformation into a cunning and determined woman. Additionally, Raise the Red Lantern is also one of director Zhang’s best works due to its examination of issues including gender roles, cultural expectations, and the effects of power relations.

2 ‘The Monkey King 2’ (2016)

Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 100%

The Monkey King 2 is loosely based on the Chinese novelJourney to the West and serves as a sequel to the 2014 film The Monkey King. The film follows the legendary Buddhist monk Xuanzang (Kris Wu), who is tasked with embarking on a perilous journey to retrieve sacred Buddhist scriptures. Along the way, he encounters various mythical creatures and is joined by the mischievous Monkey King, Sun Wukong (Aaron Kwok).

Gong plays the White Bone Demon in the film, a powerful and malevolent entity who desires to consume the flesh of Xuanzang in her quest for immortality. Eventually, Gong’s ability to portray a dark and seductive character is exhibited which beautifully captures the essence of the character, adding depth to the film’s conflict between good and evil. The film, however, received mixed reviews, with some critics highlighting its impressive visual effects and action sequences, while others criticized its storytelling and characterization.

1 ‘Ju Dou’ (1990)

Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 100%

Gong played the titular character in Ju Dou, a drama film directed by Zhang Yimou. The film follows Ju Dou who is trapped in an arranged marriage to an older and abusive textile factory owner. She eventually falls in love with her husband's nephew, leading to a clandestine affair.

Gong's portrayal of Je Dou's aspirations, disappointments, and resistance against repressive cultural conventions reverberates with the audience throughout the entire movie. Her ability to convey a variety of feelings, from happiness and love to fear and desperation, gives the character depth and authenticity and demonstrates her talent as a promising performer. The movie is also renowned for Zhang's masterful direction, its bright cinematography, and its painstaking attention to visual detail.

KEEP READING: Patrick Wilson and 9 Other Actors Who Have Appeared in Multiple Horror Franchises