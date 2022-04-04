Good Girls has flipped the script on crime shows by giving their target audience, suburban moms, a main role. Beth Boland (Christina Hendricks) is a married mother of four whose husband, Dean (Matthew Lillard) is having an affair with his employee and mismanaging their car dealership. They are facing losing their home as a result. Her sister, Annie Marks (Mae Whitman), is a divorced, single mother with a transgendered child, and with money problems and custody struggles all her own. Their best friend, Ruby Hill (Retta), is a married mom of two and her daughter is in dire need of a new kidney which she and her police officer husband, Stan (Reno Wilson), cannot afford. They decide to take matters into their own hands and rob the grocery store where Annie works. But nothing is as simple as it seems.

The women are endearingly relatable, even while in desperate positions, doing what it takes to save themselves and their families. It is funny and charming as well as dramatic and action packed. These are seven episodes that you should watch on Netflix right now!

RELATED: The Best Comedy Thriller TV Series That'll Have You Like "Eek" and Then Like "LOL"

“Mo Money, Mo Problems” (Season 1, Episode 2)

Image via NBC

The ladies’ guilt and doubt that they can pull off more shenanigans is palpable. After robbing the grocery store where Annie works, they were found out by the store manager, and now they are in trouble with a gang. They are given a deadline to come up with the money they now owe to the gang leader, Rio (Manny Montana). Beth kicks Dean out and is dealing with the aftermath of traumatized children while she figures out what to do. We also see scenes of Ruby and Stan’s solid marriage and family life and wonder how this is going to go for them. Annie struggles as she is not only dealing with custody, but sexual assault after her awful boss, Boomer (David Hornsby), tried to rape her after a failed blackmail attempt. They attempt to rid themselves of him and decide they will have to rob his elderly grandmother for the cash they owe Rio. In one hilarious scene, Beth holds up a YouTube video on her phone to show Annie how to pick the lock. They don’t get the money and Rio pays Beth a visit. Beth begins with explaining how they are what he needs: “basic bitch” soccer moms with orange slices that no one will suspect. It ends with Rio asking, “you ladies got passports?”

This episode establishes the pattern of getting them into trouble and more trouble, and doing a favor and another favor to keep them out of ultimate trouble as well as always having each other’s backs.

“I’d Rather Be Crafting” (Season 2, Episode 1)

Image via NBC

Season 1 ended with an epic cliffhanger where Beth had to make a choice: she could shoot her philandering dope of a husband, or her gang boss. In the first episode of season 2, we find out the result of her choice and the consequence. We also find out about the gang being free to roam the streets again via Stan, whose job and marriage with Ruby are in tatters. Beth did not have what it takes to shoot anyone, which comes as no surprise to her lover/boss, Rio, as he shoots Dean. Luckily, or unluckily, for Beth, Dean will live. Boomer is back, and he is talking to the Feds. Meanwhile, the feds have found a smoking gun in their grocery store robbery. A pen cap. With Beth’s DNA on it.

Stan wants Ruby to turn herself in and take a plea deal, which he is convinced she will be given under the circumstances. Ruby is ready to take the deal until she finds the homemade quilt that Beth made for her daughter. Instead, she comes up with another hilariously executed plan to retrieve the pen cap, but it fails. Stan comes through in the clutch and steals the pen cap out of evidence. He’s in it, now. They also need Rio to take care of Boomer as he is too big of a liability.

“The Dubby” (Season 2, Episode 7)

Image via NBC

The show really hits its stride in the second season. The girls can no longer deny that they are criminals, now. They are in too deep. The rock bottom moment is when Beth has to bring her children with her on a pill drop, and they misplace her daughter’s favorite blanket, nicknamed “dubby”.

Beth is losing her grip as a mother. Dean is absolutely losing it over Rio. Ruby’s marriage is in full-blown jeopardy as internal affairs are closing in on her husband. Rio actually gets the blanket back. This episode illustrates the maxim of the show going forward: Do the ends justify the means? And what are the means anyway?

“Jeff” (Season 2, Episode 12)

Image via NBC

This is one of the darker episodes of the series, but it is also one of the best. The writing keeps the fans of the show guessing and develops the characters beautifully. Guess who is back again?

Boomer. And he is up to his old ways: manipulation, sexual assault, and general debauchery. There is a body in Beth’s yard. They go to Mary Pat (Allison Tolman), one of the moms that the girls had employed in one of their schemes, who says that she and Boomer had been engaged, but she accidentally killed him. She needs Beth, Annie, and Ruby to dispose of the body… only the body they dispose of isn’t Boomer’s. Meanwhile, the FBI is pressuring Stan and Ruby and their lawyer dropped them when it is discovered they paid the lawyer with counterfeit cash. Annie finds Boomer living in his grandma’s pull-down attic. Will they be able to get rid of him?

“Incentive” (Season 3, Episode 9)

Image via NBC

This episode is crammed with action and fodder for future episodes. Retta’s performance in particular, really stands out in this episode, proving that she can do drama as well as comedy.

Agent Donnegan (Lauren Lapkus) has found out about the inner workings of the counterfeit business and discontinues one of the key nail polishes that Ruby uses to make cash. Ruby employs her tween daughter, Sara (Lidya Jewett), in a scheme to get more. Rio tricks Beth into holding the gun that was used on Lucy, which will be a key piece of evidence in season four. Beth decides that they need to get rid of Rio once and for all, and they know a guy that knows a guy that can make it happen. They meet with their would-be hero at the diner and discover that he is missing his arms, leaving them to wonder if it is going to work out.

“Broken Toy” (Season 4, Episode 8)

Image via NBC

If fans have learned anything about Rio in season 4 it is that his abuela didn’t raise a fool and that she loves John Grisham’s novels. We also learn through flashbacks how Rio has been able to get away with it all—with cousin/brother Councilman Nick’s help. The ladies are able to rid themselves of Stan’s problem boss. There is nothing like multitasking moms!

“Thank You for Your Support” (Season 4, Episode 14)

Image via NBC

Interspersing comedy with drama has been what this show has done well. This episode is a real testament to that. In a funny scene, the Secret Service agents explain to the girls why they need Beth in the city council seat using stripper accessories. But Beth is getting out “out-mommed” by an acquaintance for the seat. Dean’s multi-level marketing men’s skin care “family” is trying to help him by screwing Beth over and Dean learns that his lawyer has the DA in his pocket. Only, it isn’t really the DA… what else are they being shady about? Rio is leaning even harder on Beth and Nick. All the guys are selling skin care for the Dean’s questionable “friends,” and Beth has all her original furniture back. What is happening? What will become of the girls?

'Good Girls': The 7 Best Beth and Rio Moments on the Show

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Megan McCaffrey (4 Articles Published) Megan McCaffrey is a Features Writer for Collider. She has a degree in Journalism and Literature and is also a freelance copywriter and neurotically working on a novel. Accountability and classic TV are her love languages. More From Megan McCaffrey