The horror genre is so prevalent within cinema that the term "horror movie" hardly needs a definition. They're movies that are scary. They aim to unnerve viewers. But within the horror genre are various subgenres, and each tends to have unique ways in which they attempt to scare, frighten, and unsettle audiences who feel brave enough to sit in the dark and watch them for two hours (on average).

Gothic horror is one of the most significant of these horror subgenres, and indeed has its roots in literature that existed long before film was invented. Gothic horror tends to be rich with metaphors, complex villains, and landscapes that are more often than not shrouded in darkness and fog. Gothic horror can deal with the supernatural, but not exclusively; sometimes, man can be the real monster, after all. Gothic horror succeeds in being subtly creepy and unsettling, with the following titles exemplifying the subgenre well within the medium of cinema.

25 'Crimson Peak' (2015)

Guillermo del Toro is a filmmaker who tends to have unsettling and disturbing elements in his movies, even when those movies don't specifically belong to the horror genre. As such, when he embraces horror wholeheartedly - as he did for 2015's Crimson Peak - the results are spectacularly spooky.

Crimson Peak's a movie that clearly demonstrates del Toro's love for this subgenre, with it being distinctly old-fashioned narratively and aesthetically, with amazing sets and a story about an unusual family and various people with tragic pasts clashing. It's not the kind of horror movie that will terrify or traumatize, but it's eerie in a kind of (oddly) fun way, and one of the best gothic horror throwbacks in recent memory.

24 'The Old Dark House' (1932)

Anyone who likes both gothic horror and stories where people are confined in one location ought to check out The Old Dark House, which combines such things very effectively. Furthermore, it's unique among gothic horror movies for having a fairly light-hearted approach to things, despite the moody setting, making it an early example of a horror/comedy film.

At 72 minutes, it's also a breeze to watch, with the interesting characters and their interactions inside the titular house being more than engaging to sustain an entire movie. It's not the most essential or impactful piece of gothic horror cinema out there, but its quirkiness and entertainment value still make it a winner.

23 'Interview with the Vampire' (1994)

Based on the acclaimed 1976 novel of the same name by Anne Rice, Interview with the Vampire is one of many notable movies released in 1994. It's intriguing based on the strength of its cast alone, given the two leads here are played by superstars Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise, with a strong supporting cast including the likes of Antonio Banderas, Kirsten Dunst, and Christian Slater.

As the title suggests, a vampire gives a detailed look back at his life through an interview, which serves as a framing device and allows the film to have a rather epic scope and cover many years. It deals with undead characters grappling with the sorts of things regular humans do, making it work as both a gothic horror/fantasy film and a solidly compelling drama.

22 'Sleepy Hollow' (1999)

Sleepy Hollow is based on a short story called The Legend of Sleepy Hollow, which was written in 1820, emphasizing how far back in history the gothic horror subgenre's roots go. It's set in the town of Sleepy Hollow, and follows Ichabod Crane (Johnny Depp) as he investigates a series of gruesome murders there.

The killings are thought to have been committed by the Headless Horseman, who's a figure from folklore that goes back even earlier than 1820; perhaps even to the Middle Ages. In this 1999 adaptation, director Tim Burton rides a fine line between keeping things eerily old-fashioned yet a little more modern/fresh in other places, thanks to the extravagant style and greatly exaggerated violent content.

21 'The Picture of Dorian Gray' (1945)

In 1890, Oscar Wilde penned The Picture of Dorian Gray, which centered on a man who was able to stay youthful while his likeness in a portrait aged in his place. 55 years later, it got a film adaptation that holds up surprisingly well, and is an example of a decades-old horror movie that still manages to feel eerie to this day.

Just like all gothic horror should, The Picture of Dorian Gray has a tremendous amount of atmosphere, and is also notable for having some brief shots in the film memorably appear in color, while the rest of it's shot in black and white. It takes the original story and does it justice in a new medium, and is itself something of a classic.

20 'Black Sunday' (1960)

While it also crosses over into the demonic possession horror subgenre (if that can be called a subgenre), Black Sunday also feels like it has its roots in gothic horror. There's nothing wrong with a movie fitting into numerous genres, and similarly, there's nothing wrong with something clearly definable as a horror movie fitting into numerous horror subgenres.

This moody Italian film has a premise that involves a witch coming back from the dead and wreaking havoc on the lives of some townspeople, especially a young woman who has a similar appearance. It holds up well, for the most part, and is considered one of filmmaker Mario Bava's very best movies for good reason.

19 'Dracula' (1958)

It's inevitable that various Dracula movies are going to show up in any conversation around gothic horror, because the character's intrinsically linked to this subgenre. The 1958 adaptation of Bram Stoker's classic 1897 novel of the same name isn't the very best one of all time, but it provides more than enough value as a movie to be worth checking out.

The highlight of the film is probably Christopher Lee playing Count Dracula, a role he reprised numerous times following the release of this 1958 film. It's also one of the most iconic movies produced by Hammer Film Productions, a British company that largely specialized in making gothic horror movies, particularly throughout the 1950s and '60s.

18 'Angel Heart' (1987)

Whether it's in a lead role or a supporting one, you can just about always count on Robert De Niro to deliver a memorable performance. Angel Heart demonstrates this incredibly well, as though he only shows up sporadically throughout, he essentially steals every scene he's in.

He plays a mysterious figure in the film who occasionally interacts with Mickey Rourke's character, who's the protagonist: a private detective named Harry Angel. Angel uncovers an intense mystery that turns Angel Heart from a neo-noir into a psychological drama, and then eventually into something of a supernatural/gothic horror film, too. It's a strange movie, but quite an intoxicating and memorable one.

17 'The Others' (2001)

When it comes to The Others, the less said about the details of its plot, the better. It's relatively safe to outline a vague premise, though, with the film's horror/mystery-filled narrative setting events mostly inside an old, possibly haunted house, and featuring a mother who'll do whatever it takes to protect her children from whatever forces are inside.

It's a film that moves slowly but steadily, and more than ensures things are worth sticking with as events progress in interesting directions. Nicole Kidman gives a solid performance in the lead role, too, and The Others also benefits from feeling appropriately otherworldly and disquieting for much of its duration.

16 'Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde' (1931)

Few movies from the 1930s hold up as well as Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, which features the sort of classic horror narrative that's been retold and reinterpreted time and time again. It adapts the novella known as Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, which came out 45 years before this surprisingly tense and unnerving piece of Pre-Hays Code horror did.

It follows Dr. Jekyll's risky experiments on himself, involving separating his good side from his bad side. When that distinctly evil side splinters off to become an alternate persona known as Mr. Hyde, things spiral dangerously out of control. It's an expertly done take on Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, moving faster and scaring more than you might expect from a movie of its age.

15 'Cat People' (1942)

With a title like Cat People, this 1942 movie might initially sound silly, but in many ways, it was a film that was ahead of its time. It understands that keeping certain horror elements off-screen can be more frightening than actually seeing them, forcing audiences to use their imaginations to effectively startle and unsettle themselves.

Cat People follows a woman who believes she's afflicted with a terrible curse, and finds her fears about what could happen to her continually affecting her everyday life in increasingly serious ways. It was remade and reinterpreted in 1982, but that one's not quite as effective, nor does it feel like much of a gothic horror film (good David Bowie theme song, though).

14 'Bram Stoker's Dracula' (1992)

People who know Francis Ford Coppola mostly from movies like Apocalypse Now and those in The Godfather trilogy might be surprised to learn he made a remarkably good Dracula movie, too. 1992's Bram Stoker's Dracula is certainly a good deal racier and gorier than most adaptations in the past, like those popular in the 1930s and the Hammer Horror ones from the 1950s onwards.

Its inclusion of the author's name in its title promises a more faithful adaptation than had been seen previously, and in that regard, Bram Stoker's Dracula certainly delivers. It's positively dripping with style, atmosphere, and copious amounts of blood, and also has a cast to die for, given the actors starring here include the likes of Gary Oldman, Winona Ryder, Keanu Reeves, and Anthony Hopkins.

13 'The Hunchback of Notre Dame' (1939)

1939 was a ridiculously good year for cinema, and this particular adaptation of Victor Hugo's 1831 novel The Hunchback of Notre Dame is one reason for that. It centers on the sympathetic, outcast titular hunchback, Quasimodo, and how he gets wrapped up in a plot involving a sinister magistrate and a beautiful young Romani woman named Esmeralda.

Most will be familiar with the lighter, animated Disney version from 1996, but this version is the stronger one overall, and is a good deal more faithful (though not 100%) to the source material. It's perhaps more of a drama with romance elements than a full-on horror movie, but with it being based around Notre Dame, having a dark/tragic story, and including of some tense sequences, maybe it can inch its way into the gothic horror subgenre.

12 'Dracula' (1931)

For all the praise given previously to 1958's Dracula and 1992's Bram Stoker's Dracula, the 1931 version starring Bela Lugosi might well be the most iconic of the official Dracula adaptations (more on some unofficial ones in a bit). This one kicked off a whole series that lasted throughout the 1930s and '40s, and also stands as one of the most essential Universal Horror movies of its era.

The story is what you'd expect, but it's all very well done for its time, and Lugosi is revelatory in the titular role (and has gone on to prove very influential). Also worth noting is the fact that it was shot at the same time as a Spanish language remake/alternate cut, with some believing that version to be superior as a work of gothic horror.

11 'Nosferatu the Vampyre' (1979)

When Werner Herzog's not making unique and captivating documentaries, it turns out he's also capable of making fantastic works of fiction. His 1979 film, Nosferatu the Vampyre, is an update/remake of an unofficial adaptation of Bram Stoker's Dracula, but labeling it as a mere remake would feel unfair, given how much Herzog brings to a premise that's, on paper, familiar.

Frequent Herzog collaborator Klaus Kinski plays the vampire at the center of Nosferatu the Vampyre, and its pitch-perfect casting, with it being one of the distinctive actor's best overall performances. Isabelle Adjani and Bruno Ganz are also very good, and the film's oppressive atmosphere, haunting visuals, and eerie uses of classical music also manage to leave quite the impression.

10 'Night of the Demon' (1957)

Night of the Demon works wonders as a gothic horror movie, a fantasy film, and a mystery. It revolves around a complex plot that possibly has a dangerous cult at its center, with the main narrative having a professor making startling investigations surrounding all this after his colleague dies in unusual circumstances.

It's the kind of classic, old-school horror movie that manages to stay creepy while also being wonderfully straightforward. Night of the Demon might not surprise too much narratively, but it works as something that can keep viewers on their toes through other means; namely, the look and feel of the film, and its willingness to keep certain mysterious elements vague for as long as possible.

9 'Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street' (2007)

Anyone who thinks a gothic horror musical about a serial killer sounds intriguing ought to check out Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. It adapts the well-known Stephen Sondheim stage musical to the big screen extremely well, and might well be Tim Burton's best gothic horror movie (plenty of other films of his have a gothic feel, or gothic visuals, but might not be definable as full-on horror movies).

The title character is a barber who has a tendency to kill those who come to his business, and his accomplice, Mrs. Lovett, helps him get rid of his victims by baking them into pies. It's very morbid and has hyper-stylized gothic visuals, but it's also very entertaining (at least for those who don't mind a decent amount of blood and gore on screen).

8 'Hour of the Wolf' (1968)

To some extent, 1968's Hour of the Wolf represented Ingmar Bergman branching out from making human dramas about things like death, faith, and existentialism, because this one's a horror movie. It stands out within his vast and impressive filmography, as indeed, Hour of the Wolf is the only movie of his that can be classified as a work of horror (at least according to Letterboxd).

All that being said, it's a movie that also works as a somewhat grounded/tense drama, with a plot that mostly involves a tortured artist describing various unsettling memories to his wife. It's a dark and dreary film, and has a memorable setting of an isolated island, which - coupled with strong performances from Bergman regulars like Max von Sydow and Liv Ullmann - ensures Hour of the Wolf is rather effective and scary.

7 'The Haunting' (1963)

Though the 1999 movie of the same name should be avoided at all costs, 1963's The Haunting is an undisputed classic gothic horror movie. It's a film that shows legendary filmmaker Robert Wise was capable of tackling just about any genre, given this came out between two different musicals of his - 1961's West Side Story and 1965's The Sound of Music - and just three years before the underrated war film that is The Sand Pebbles.

The setting and premise are about as directly gothic horror as gothic horror gets, with The Haunting following a group of people visiting a supposedly haunted house, as one of them wants to prove the existence of the supernatural there. It's a fun set-up, and it unfolds in a compelling way throughout its runtime, being a simple but hugely effective mystery/horror film as a result.

6 'Nosferatu' (1922)

More than half a century before Werner Herzog tried his hand at making a Nosferatu movie, the original one came out and became one of the most significant films of the silent era. It was the first version of Nosferatu, though of course was itself an unofficial adaptation/reinterpretation of Dracula.

Still, it's done in a way where it's a good deal creepier and more successfully horrifying than the (official) Dracula movies that came out in its wake. It might have something to do with the lack of dialogue; the visuals just feel more impactful and less of this world, which naturally bumps up the horror element when the movie in question revolves around a menacing and dangerous Count who's also a vampire.