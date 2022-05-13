Gothic horror is a genre that appeals to something so innate that it’s been around since the early 1800s. Haunted houses, ghosts, mysterious husbands, isolated manors surrounded by windswept moorland…there are thousands of examples of the genre in literature and film, and the phenomenon persists today. It was only natural that filmmaking techniques would start to bring new elements and play with the genre as cinematography, set design, and symbolism became important.

There’s something about Gothic horror that people are drawn to, and there are plenty of standout films that let you explore Gothic worlds.

'Crimson Peak' (2015)

This masterpiece by Guillermo del Toro, now on Netflix, stars Mia Wasikowska, Tom Hiddleston, and Jessica Chastain as they move throughout a house filled with classic Gothic elements (an isolated haunted house with a dark history and taboo relationships) with Guillermo del Toro’s signature commentary and creative elements (a writer struggling with their art, a house slowly sinking into red clay).

From the stunning cinematography to the characters themselves, Crimson Peak is a prime example of modern-day Gothic horror.

The Others (2001)

This Spanish-directed English-language film explores the psychological mindset of a post-World War II housewife who believes her house to be haunted. With intense suspense and drama, misdirection abounds in this subversive horror movie. The Alejandro Amenábar-directed film was critically acclaimed, and Nicole Kidman’s performance as the lead especially earned praise.

In 2020 (not even twenty years after its release), a remake was planned, which might allow a whole new generation to enjoy the eerie, dream-like atmosphere despite any other thoughts fans of the original may have. Until then, though, it can be purchased on most streaming sites, such as HBO Max, Vudu, or iTunes.

Rebecca (1940)

The first couple of Alfred Hitchcock films are Gothic tinged, and Rebecca is a Gothic horror classic that nearly everyone knows.

Based on Daphne du Maurier’s tale, the movie utilizes Hitchcock’s signature style to create an acutely sensational story of an unnamed woman who marries a man haunted by the memory of his late wife. Slowly, the woman starts to uncover the truth of who she’s married to and who Rebecca is, with her hold over her husband strong even in death. A mix between Jane Eyre and Wuthering Heights, the story is ripe with potential for psychological drama, which Alfred Hitchcock decided to take it. The film can be found through Roku’s TVTime Channel. Additionally, the 2020 remake is on Netflix.

The Innocents (1961)

Pianos playing by themselves, creepy songs, women sitting in lakes, one-take tracking shots through a claustrophobic house… Jack Clayton's film has all the makings of an exemplary creepy movie. It’s a classic setup — a woman takes a job as a governess to two children and suspects that the house she’s moved into is haunted by the spirits of two past lovers — but the film is intentionally ambiguous about whether it is real or simply symbolic of her own repressed illicit sexual feelings.

The cinematography creates genuinely chilling scenes, and the film’s slow pace only serves to heighten its feelings of isolation, fear, and slow understanding of the real themes. Check it out on Hulu’s premium service.

'Interview with The Vampire' (1994)

Neil Jordan's Interview With The Vampire, based on Anne Rice’s book of the same title, boasts casting emblematic of the '90s, with Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt portraying the tumultuous relationship between the vampires Lestat de Lioncourt and Loius de Pointe du Lac across the centuries. While Lestat relishes in the power and bloodlust of vampirism, Louis is ashamed and hates himself for his choice to become one.

With an 11-year-old Kirsten Dunst putting on the performance that received her first Golden Globe nomination as Claudia, a girl they turn into an immortal vampire, Interview With The Vampire exemplifies both the vampire genre and Gothic horror and is available on Netflix.

'Get Out' (2017)

Available for rent or purchase on most streaming services, Jordan Peele's Get Out is a fantastic choice for a movie night. Somewhere between psychological horror and sci-fi, this acclaimed film is a modern and timely example of Gothic horror, dealing with race relations in a highly poignant way. When Chris (Daniel Kaluuya) visits his White girlfriend’s wealthy family, he struggles to escape as more uncanny things happen to the few Black people present.

It’s revealed that the family has found a way to implant their consciousness into people whose physical characteristics they like. Though they make a point to note they don’t care about race, it’s hard to ignore that they only do this to Black people.

'The Phantom of the Opera' (1925)

The Paris Opera House, a lake underneath the cellars, a prima donna being coached to sing by a mysterious voice…these are all hallmarks of Gothic romance and horror. While the original book by Gaston Leroux and Andrew Loyd Webber's hit Broadway musical is fantastic and gets the atmosphere across wonderfully, the 1925 silent film is an underrated experiment in adaptation. In a time when film was relatively new, trying to adapt something as atmospheric as The Phantom of the Opera was ambitious, and the art direction still holds up as interesting: the plot is intriguing even without sound.

Full of shadowy figures cast against fire-lit walls, Lon Chaney’s self-applied makeup as the Phantom, and the grandeur of the Paris Opera House, this first adaptation of the iconic story set the stage for so many others. Watch it with a premium subscription to Amazon Prime Video!

'The Birds' (1963)

Alfred Hitchcock’s films often included horror elements, especially those common in Gothic horror. The Birds does this most overtly, with the set-up of a woman trapped in an unfamiliar place, the unexplained attacks by flocks of birds, and the mysterious man who seems to be at the center of all of it all add up to a thrilling film that has become a classic staple of horror since its release in 1963.

Available for free on Peacock or for rent on Amazon Prime Video, The Birds is a masterpiece classic that everyone should have on their bucket list.

'The Hunger' (1983)

David Bowie, Susan Sanderon, and Catherine Deneuve star in an eccentric, gory vampiric drama in which John (David Bowie), struggling with the fact that he is not as immortal as he thought, brings home Sarah (Susan Sanderson), a gerontologist, to help his rapid aging. As the gerontologist is turned into a vampire by his partner, Miriam (Catherine Deneuve), and must deal with the aftermath, John is placed into a coffin to lay there eternally and slowly age to death. A physical relationship between Miriam and Sarah develops, detailing a clear power imbalance.

Tony Scott's cult classic is one that anyone can pay to watch on Apple TV or Amazon Prime, but it received mixed reviews on its release. Still, its premise is different enough that it’s worth a watch.

'Sleepy Hollow' (1999)

Available for purchase on Amazon Prime or Apple TV, Sleepy Hollow is enough to give anyone nightmares. Tim Burton is a master of Gothic horror, and it would be remiss not to mention this film. Combining dark humor, horror elements, and light Gothic romance, Sleepy Hollow embarks on a retelling of the fabled Headless Horseman.

The inspirations of classic horror films like Frankenstein in the production and Basil Rathbone’s Sherlock Holmes in Johnny Depp’s performance are undeniable. Still, the film rises above mere homage to make these elements something unique.

