Treasured series like Wednesday, The Sandman, and most recently, Mike Flanagan's The Fall of the House of Usher have captured the hearts of many with their intriguing narratives and eerie atmospheres, standing among the best gothic shows of all time. Naturally, viewers who enjoyed the mentioned titles may be wondering what are some other solid picks.

No doubt, the goth subculture is among the most popular, and understandably so. Often featuring elements of the supernatural and haunting environments, gothic media is easily one of the most fascinating and absorbing, casting a spell on anyone who dares to dip their toes in it (be that through literature or movies and television). Without further ado, these are some essential pieces of television in gothic fiction that are certainly worthwhile.

10 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' (2018 - 2020)

Based on Archie Comics

Starring Kiernan Shipka, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is a supernatural horror television series based on the comic book series of the same name by Archie Comics. The dark coming-of-age story centers on the 16-year-old titular character as she navigates through life in the fictional town of Greendale and reconciles with the fact that she must embrace her nature as a half-witch and half-mortal.

While it only features three seasons (with the first being arguably the best), this compelling series possesses stunning set and costume design, with the Spellman's dreamy household at its heart. Providing audiences with an entertaining neo-gothic story and memorable characters, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is the perfect show to cozy up with during fall; it makes for an absorbing watch, especially for those keen on gothic fiction. Furthermore, the 2018 series is far darker and more sinister than the beloved 1996 TV adaptation, Sabrina the Teenage Witch.

9 'Penny Dreadful' (2014 - 2016)

Based on various classic horror literature

The ideal gothic horror pick for classic literature enthusiasts, the television show Penny Dreadful features a lot of fun novel references. It finds explorer Sir Malcolm Murray (Timothy Dalton), gunslinger Ethan Chandler (Josh Hartnett), scientist Victor Frankenstein (Harry Treadaway), and medium Vanessa Ives (Eva Green) teaming up to attempt to stop supernatural threats in Victorian London.

John Logan's must-see series is a thoroughly enjoyable and slick tale with graphic and disturbing content (viewers' discretion is advised). On top of its engrossing mystery narrative that will have audiences hooked and incredible acting performances, it features supernatural elements and a chilling atmosphere — two of its strongest assets. The 2014 series takes its name from the sensationalist fiction of 1800s Britain.

8 'Interview with the Vampire' (2022 -)

Based on 'Interview with the Vampire' (1994)

Available for streaming on Prime Video, Interview with the Vampire is, much like its 1994 film counterpart, a dark fantasy horror drama based on Anne Rice's 1976 novel. The story centers on Louis de Pointe du Lac's (Jacob Anderson) life, which involves a good dose of love, blood, and immortality, as told to the journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian).

According to many, the Rolin Jones show makes for an even more engaging viewing experience than the movie. Part of that has to do with the way it fully embraces the queer relationship from its source material, making for a more flavored and intriguing watch. Featuring stunning gothic elements, this queer television series is a sexually-charged and deeply passionate must-see. The good news is a new season is set to be released next year.

7 'Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities' (2022)

Based on various short stories

From the masterful mind of the renowned Mexican horror film director behind Pan's Labyrinth and Shape of Water, Guillermo del Toro, Cabinet of Curiosities is a visually stunning drama mystery anthology series that features eight well-crafted, terrifying, grotesque tales curated by the celebrated director.

Like other works by the cinema expert, the Netflix original series takes inspiration from the gothic and grand Guignol genres to impeccable results. It also features impressive practical effects. While some episodes are far more macabre than others, the high-rated 2022 Netflix series is still haunting, intelligently told, and has some memorable scares that will send chills down viewers' spines.

6 'Hannibal' (2013 - 2015)

Based on the novel 'Red Dragon' (1981)

Filled with clever mind games, the fan-favorite crime series Hannibal illustrates the unusual connection that develops between FBI profiler Will Graham (Hugh Dancy) and forensic psychiatrist Dr. Hannibal Lecter (Mads Mikkelsen), as the former is recruited by the head of Behavioral Sciences of the FBI (Laurence Fishburne) to help investigate a serial killer in Minnesota.

Although Hannibal may not appeal to everyone's taste (no pun intended), it features some of the most gorgeous cinematography in television, as well as a thought-provoking meditation on love and the complexity of human emotion. With one of the best season finales, the visually stunning series has a highly compelling and intelligent protagonist at its center and an absorbing storyline to match. It is based on the psychological novel Red Dragon, known for its solid gothic tone.

5 'What We Do in the Shadows' (2019 -)

Based on 'What We Do in the Shadows' (2014)

Set in New York City and shot in a fun mockumentary style (much like the original 2014 horror film of the same name starring Taika Waititi, from which the show draws inspiration), What We Do in the Shadows centers on the lives of three traditional vampires — Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Laszlo (Matt Berry), and Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) — who have been roommates for hundreds of years.

With likable characters and an entertaining premise, the Jemaine Clement series is guaranteed to provide audiences with a great time in front of the screen; it is the perfect blend of horror and comedy, making for a lighthearted watch that even non-fans of the genre will enjoy. Furthermore, the vampire show features an irresistible and immersive gothic, moody atmosphere.

4 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' (1997 - 2003)

Based on 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' (1992)

Enduring one of the most highly referenced shows in television history, the iconic Buffy the Vampire Slayer was a huge hit when it came out. The series follows the story of Buffy Summers (played by Sarah Michelle Gellar in her most iconic role), a teenage girl chosen to be the slayer of her generation. Buffy has to fight against vampires, demons, and other supernatural evil forces to protect the world.

The show's impact on pop culture is undeniable. However, what makes Buffy the Vampire Slayer a remarkable series is the way it subverts expectations; it quickly became one of the first TV projects to blend comedy and horror while shattering gender roles to extraordinary results. With an unforgettably badass female lead character, Joss Whedon's celebrated and innovative series is a funny and moving viewing that is easily accessible to all audiences.

3 'Wednesday' (2022 - )

Based on the Addams Family cartoons

You can always count on Tim Burton to deliver a compelling gothic horror. Still, Wednesday ended up surpassing expectations. This modernized take on the Addams Family (originally conceived in the 1930s by American cartoonist Charles Addams) follows Jenna Ortega's titular character as she attempts to survive boarding school and solve a mystery that embroiled her parents. The actress has earned much acclaim for her efforts, being nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award and increasing her social media influence, boasting 26 million Instagram followers since the series premiered.

From its astonishing set and costume design to beautiful imagery, the 2022 series is an obvious recent must-see in gothic fiction. Additionally, Wednesday is a witty, fun, and sarcastic viewing experience featuring plenty of dark humor and captivating personalities. Fortunately for fans, a second season is on the way.

2 'The Fall of the House of Usher' (2023)

Based on Edgar Allen Poe's short story

One of 2023's best television series so far, The Fall of the House of Usher is based on Edgar Allen Poe's short story of the same name. It tells the story of Bruce Greenwood's wealthy and powerful (but also corrupt) CEO Roderick Usher as he mysteriously loses all his six children, from oldest to youngest.

As expected, the MikeFlanagan series managed to capture the attention of several television enthusiasts with its utterly engrossing premise that adds a fun spin to the literature classic. Featuring stunning and dark imagery and a top-notch score, the incredible horror mystery series establishes a gothic tone that many will appreciate. Audiences may also enjoy other Flanagan shows — The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass are regarded as two of the best horror series of all time — as they also rely on key gothic elements to tell their fantastic stories.

1 'The Sandman' (2022 -)

Based on DC Comics

Based on the comic book novels written by Neil Gaiman and published by DC Comics, The Sandman is an epic fantasy horror series developed by Gaiman, David S. Goyer, and Allan Heinberg for Netflix. With Tom Sturridge in the lead role, the show follows the personification of dreams, Dream, on a journey to reclaim his lost throne upon escaping after decades of imprisonment by a mortal wizard.

No doubt, the Netflix original is easily one of the best shows about the occult. Thanks to its gothic themes and dark aesthetics, the high-budget seriesmakes for one of the most visually immersive experiences in television. On top of that, it is also surprisingly touching, intriguingly tackling themes of life, death, family, and inevitable changes.

