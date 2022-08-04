The legends and tales from Greek mythology are ever-present in the modern world, and their stories have had a lasting impact on mainstream media and the entertainment industry. Zeus, the mighty gods, the almost-as-mighty demigods, and the heroes of Ancient Greece have had a grip on Hollywood and other entertainment industries for decades.

Books based on myths that become movies and original television series, original films, classic films that are once again remade, original plays, award-winning Broadway musicals, and more—Greek mythology is never leaving. However, which ones are worth watching is a lingering mystery.

'Black Orpheus' (1959)

A bit of an older film, but an impactful one. Black Orpheus is an impressionistic retelling of the famous Orpheus and Eurydice myth. The movie follows young lovers Orfeu and Eurydice as they wander about the different communities in Rio during the Carnaval season trying to escape a hitman dressed like Death.

The movie is also noted to have introduced bossa nova, a style of samba, to the world with a soundtrack by young Brazilian composers.

'Troy' (2004)

Troy is an Action/Adventure movie based on Homer’s The Iliad. The movie depicts the war between Troy and Sparta. Trojan prince Paris (Orlando Bloom) falls for King Menelaus’ wife, Helen (Diane Kruger), and takes her back to Troy.

King Agamemnon (the legendary Brian Cox), the brother of Menelaus, declares war on Troy, and thus the famous war is shown through the assault on Troy.

Brad Pitt also stars in the movie as an acclaimed warrior and tragic hero Achilles. For fans of a more war-like and battle-themed Greek mythology adaptation, Troy is a good choice.

'Clash of the Titans' (1981)

The original Clash of the Titans follows Perseus (Harry Hamlin), the favorite son of the god Zeus (Sir Laurence Olivier). Perseus, however, has made sea goddess Thetis (Dame Maggie Smith) quite angry with him, and he only intensifies the situation by falling in love with Andromeda (Judi Bowker), the woman who was to marry Thetis’ son.

Now, he must go on a quest against formidable foes (like Medusa, for example), to save Andromeda. The original Clash of the Titans is a classic 1980s watch!

'Clash of the Titans' (2010)

The 2010 remake of the Clash of the Titans film has a very general sense of the same plot, but there are large differences. Firstly, the movie is multitudes more intense in terms of action. The film is very battle-heavy. However, the most notable difference is the fact that Hades (Ralph Fiennes) is now the main villain and not Thetis.

While the decision to make Hades the main villain was a little odd, Hollywood simply interprets Hades as a villain better in terms of profits. Also, Fiennes did a remarkable job and created a very menacing Hades. For a more action-packed and updated adventure, the 2010 version of Clash of the Titans is a great watch.

'Hercules' (1997)

The classic Disney film Hercules tells the story of the Greek hero Heracles (Disney chose the Roman equivalent’s name instead). Hades has dark plans to unleash the Titans to help him reclaim power in Olympus. Hercules, born a demigod to Zeus and stolen to Earth in a failed attempt to remove his powers, is the only thing in Hades’ way.

Since Hercules was raised amongst mortals, he isn’t quite sure where he belongs. When he realizes he is a demigod, he trains with Phil, a Satyr, before embarking on a journey home, saving Meg from Hades, and ultimately saving Olympus from Hades’ plans. This movie is a perfect Disney classic for the family and has a ton of memorable songs and characters. Reportedly, it was announced that Disney would make a live-action Hercules in the future.

'Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief' (2010)

Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief is based on the books by Rick Riordan and is the first installment. While diehard fans of the book series may not have truly enjoyed the movie due to its large plot gaps and major differences from the book, the film still had a profound impact on the younger generation. The movie follows Percy (Logan Lerman), a troubled teenager who is swept away to Camp Half-Blood (a training ground for kids of deities) when he finds out he is the son of Poseidon.

To stop a feud amongst gods over Zeus’ stolen lightning bolt, he travels to the underworld to confront Hades. Once again, the movie is vastly different from the book, but nevertheless, it is an entertaining watch. More recently, Disney+ has announced they are making a new (and more accurate with Riordan aboard as a producer) Percy Jackson series.

'Class of the Titans' (Series, 2005)

Class of the Titans is a 2000s kids' television series that reeks of nostalgia. The animated series follows 7 teenagers of some of Greek Mythology’s mightiest gods and heroes: Achilles, Aphrodite, Hercules, and Odysseus (to name a few).

They are summoned to New Olympia to stop the evil Cronus, one of the titans, who seeks revenge after being imprisoned for over 4,000 years. The series might be enjoyable for younger kids who like old cartoons, or even adults looking for a throwback series!

