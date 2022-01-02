A lot goes into defining the greatness of a comic book superhero. Paramount to their build are their powers, morals, and strengths, as well as their weaknesses and vulnerabilities. However, one of the most significant factors when it comes to determining a superhero's popularity with comic book readers is its visual design. Be it Superman's red cape, Spider-Man's famous mask, or Captain America's shield, the visual presentation of a character can be their single most defining aspect.

This is a notion that is doubly true for green heroes, with the evocative color giving them a theme and an aura that makes them memorable, and in many cases, is even linked to the nature of their powers. From masked vigilantes who defend their cities from crime, to superhuman mutants imbued with incredible powers, and even to alien warriors who are among the most skilled combatants in the universe, these shamrock superheroes prove that, sometimes, it is easy being green.

10 Beast Boy

First Appearance: 'Doom Patrol #99' (1965)

One of the younger heroes in the pantheon of heroes within the DC Comics universe, Beast Boy—also sometimes known as Changeling, and the moniker for Garfield Mark Logan—is a superpowered being who is most commonly featured as a member of the Doom Patrol and of the Teen Titans. Imbued with the ability to shapeshift, Beast Boy is capable of taking the form of any form of animal, including dinosaurs.

His green coloring is a result of the treatment he received when he contracted a rare illness called Sakutia, which is lethal to all species except for the West African green monkey. His father used an experimental formula to transform Garfield into a West African green monkey so the virus would die out, and while the procedure did save his life, it also had the unexpected side effect of turning his skin, eyes, and hair green. — Ryan Heffernan

9 Green Hornet

First Appearance: 'The Green Hornet' Radio Program (1936)

Putting the 2011 Seth Rogen film aside, the Green Hornet is one of the earliest and most influential figures in the history of superhero storytelling as we know it today. The character began life as a radio broadcast program in 1936 on the station WXYZ, the same station that created such iconic stories as The Lone Ranger and Challenge of the Yukon. While the character has been alternated at stages over the years, he is typically the alter-ego of Britt Reid, the wealthy young publisher of a newspaper.

There are Batman-esque qualities to the character's design, though he is more steeped in amorality as he resorts to shady means to obtain the information he takes action on. Still, he has always been a likable hero who fights for the right causes and is willing to stand against local evils, no matter how dire his circumstances. Always accompanied by his trusty sidekick Kato, the Green Hornet has gained popularity through a variety of media adaptations, including television series and comic books.

8 Vision

First Appearance: 'Avengers #57' (1968)

While there are some significant differences between the creation of Ultron in the MCU and the corresponding event in the Marvel Comics, both storylines share a commonality in the manner in which they introduce Vision to the universe. A robotic being with synthetic organs, Vision is something of a hybrid, and is even labeled by Hank Pym in the comics as being a "synthezoid." He is initially created by Ultron to carry out his eradication of humanity, but Vision comes to the conclusion that his master is corrupt, while goodness can be found in humans.

Despite his artificial nature, Vision has a full capacity for human emotion and growth. The stone in his head allows Vision to absorb energy, and he can control his strength and can have a body as durable as titanium. Donning his iconic green cloak, Vision has become one of the most recognized characters in the MCU, becoming one of its most pivotal characters.

7 Green Arrow

First Appearance: 'More Fun Comics No. 73' (1941)

Green Arrow, also known as Oliver Queen, has been perhaps too hastily pigeonholed merely as DC Comics' equivalent of the Marvel hero Hawkeye. Granted, the comparisons are easy to spot, with Green Arrow being a masterful archer who uses an eclectic range of arrow types to combat his enemies. However, there is more to him than just being a superhero Robin Hood.

As was depicted in the action series Arrow as well as throughout many of the comics, the Green Arrow is the defender of Star City, one who begins by cleaning up the city's corruption and rampant crime before having to turn his attention to more external threats who seek to destroy the metropolis. While he may not have been the most well-known or admired of DC's superheroes for a long time, the hit TV series did a lot to elevate his standing, with the character more popular now than he ever has been before.

6 Gamora

First Appearance: 'Strange Tales #180' (1975)

Not only is Gamora one of the founding members of the Guardians of the Galaxy, she is also one of the ragtag superhero squad’s most capable and skillful characters ever to have been involved with the group. The adopted daughter of Thanos, she is the last living member of a race of aliens known as the Zen-Whoberis, who were exterminated by the Universal Church of Truth in her original timeline.

Having been raised to be a master assassin by the Mad Titan, Gamora exacts revenge on the UTC for their genocide of her people. As she grew disillusioned with Thanos’ ambitions, Gamora betrayed her tyrannical adopted father and set out to stand against him and his conquest for the Infinity Stones. In addition to her physiology granting her powers like advanced strength, conditioning, and stamina, Gamora is also an immensely skilled combatant. — Ryan Heffernan

5 Swamp Thing

First Appearance: 'House of Secrets #92' (1971)