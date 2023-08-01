Greta Garbo is among the few performers who were just as big in the talkies as she was in the silent era. Born Greta Lovisa Gustafsson, Garbo is widely regarded as a silver screen icon, named by the American Film Institute as the fifth-greatest actress from Hollywood's Golden Age.

Despite a relatively short career, especially compared to some of her contemporaries, Garbo left an indelible mark in American cinema. Her films are among the most acclaimed and recognizable from the Golden Age, with Garbo's name becoming synonymous with elegance, grace, mystery, and, above all, undisputed talent.

10 'Mata Hari' (1931)

George Fitzmaurice's 1931 pre-Code drama Mata Hari stars Garbo as the infamous and presumed World War I spy. Loosely based on her real life, the film chronicles her life, her role as an exotic dancer, courtesan, and spy, and her romance with a Russian lieutenant, Alexis Rossanoff.

Mata Hari is an uneven film held together by Garbo's magnetizing performance. Her chemistry with co-star Ramon Novarro is another high point of the film, making the romance more believable and the tragic ending more effective. Mata Hari is the perfect proof of Garbo's complete dominance of the screen, further contributing to Mata's deceptive reputation and cementing her place in infamy.

9 'The Kiss' (1929)

Garbo's last silent film was 1929's The Kiss. The plot follows Irene, a married woman whose platonic relationship with an 18-year-old student is confused for an affair by her husband, who kills the kid. Irene takes the blame, leading to a lengthy trial.

The Kiss is a classic yet underrated Hollywood melodrama elevated by Garbo's tragic performance. The actress goes all in on Irene's devastation, benefitting from silent film's unique condition to deliver a suitably theatrical performance. The Kiss is a sweeping romance held together by Garbo and a milestone in her lengthy and revered career.

8 'Flesh And The Devil' (1926)

Clarence Brown's 1926 silent romantic drama Flesh and the Devil stars Garbo opposite John Gilbert. The plot centers on two lifelong friends who fall in love with the same woman, the beautiful Countess Felicitas, putting their relationship to the test.

Garbo is stellar as the alluring and duplicitous Countess Felicitas, a quasi-femme fatale before noir was even a thing. Felicitas is the ideal role for Garbo, employing her legendary beauty and notoriously aloof demeanor to craft a rich and memorable character. Because this is the 1920s, Felicitas dies a dramatic and unnecessary death as punishment for her misdoings, but Garbo makes her more than just a tragic woman.

7 'A Woman of Affairs (1928)

Garbo and Gilbert co-starred again in another Clarence Brown drama, 1928's A Woman of Affairs, joined by Douglas Fairbanks Jr. The plot centers on three friends involved in a love triangle. Diana marries David despite her lifelong attraction to Neville. However, when tragedy strikes, Diana goes on a downward spiral, and Neville might be her only way out.

A Woman of Affairs was Garbo's ticket to international stardom. The film's success turned her into MGM's biggest box-office draw and paved the way for her wildly acclaimed career throughout the 1930s. A Woman of Affairs opts for a more sanitized version of its source material, the 1924 best-seller The Green Hat, but remains a powerful showcase for Garbo's talents.

6 'Anna Karenina' (1935)

Leo Tolstoy's seminal classic Anna Karenina is universally beloved. The novel has multiple movie adaptations, but Garbo's 1935 version is among the first. The actress plays the titular tragic heroine, whose scandalous romance with Count Vronsky leads to her demise. Frederic March stars opposite Garbo as Vronsky, with Maureen O'Sullivan as Kitty.

As she does in most of her movies, Garbo single-handedly elevates Anna Karenina. The actress is flawless as Tolstoy's heroine, embodying Anna's barely-restrained passion to a tee. March is the ideal partner for Garbo, creating a devastating and sweeping romance that remains among the best in cinema.

5 'Queen Christina' (1933)

Rouben Mamoulian's 1933 pre-Code biopic Queen Christina reunites Gargo and John Gilbert for the fourth and last time. Set in the 16th century, the film chronicles the real life of Queen Christina of Sweden, who took the throne at six and eventually became one of the most powerful monarchs in the world.

Although not exactly historically accurate, Queen Christinais a showcase for Garbo. The actress delivers a titanic performance that both helps and hinders the plot, overshadowing everything with her presence. Garbo does the 1930s equivalent of chewing the scenery; however, she does it with such stunning grace that it's hard to fault her for it.

4 'Anna Christie' (1930)

"Garbo talks!" That was the tagline for Clarence Brown's 1930 pre-Code romantic drama Anna Christie. In her first talkie, Garbo plays the titular character, a young, troubled woman who used to work as a prostitute. Reuniting with the father who abandoned her as a child, Anna struggles with her past, especially after falling for a dashing sailor.

Anna Christie is a turning point in Garbo's career. The actress defied expectations with her now-iconic low-pitched voice, proving she was up to the task of conquering the talkies. Anna Christie is quintessential Garbo, a brilliant and intense portrayal that resulted in her first Oscar nomination.

3 'Grand Hotel' (1932)

Grand Hotel is among the first all-star ensemble movies. The plot follows several characters at a luxurious Berlin hotel where a wealthy and thieving Baron attempts to seduce his mark, aging ballerina Grusinskaya. Garbo stars opposite John Barrymore and Joan Crawford, among others.

To this day, Grand Hotel remains the only film to win Best Picture without any other nomination. The film is most famous for Garbo's now-legendary line, "I want to be alone," which placed #30 in the AFI's list of all-time best movie quotes. Garbo is stoic and monumental in the much-discussed film, turning Grusinskaya into one of the story's most memorable characters.

2 'Ninotchka' (1939)

"Garbo laughs!" That was the tagline for Ernst Lubitsch's 1939 romantic comedy Ninotchka. Garbo stars opposite Melvyn Douglas in the story about an indomitable Soviet diplomat and a roguish bachelor who clash over a set of jewels. Slowly, his charm melts her icy heart, leading to a blossoming romance.

Ninotchka is among the all-time best romantic comedies. Garbo plays a comedic variation of her famous enigmatic and cold characters, lighting the screen as the now-iconic Nina Ivanovna "Ninotchka" Yakushova. The film is Garbo's first and only proper comedy, earning her a third and final Oscar nomination and proving she was much more versatile than many thought.

1 'Camille' (1936)

George Cukor's timeless romantic drama Camille stars Garbo opposite Robert Taylor and Lionel Barrymore. The plot follows Marguerite Gauthier, "the Lady of the Camellias," a beautiful courtesan living a comfortable life thanks to a wealthy patron. When the young Armand falls in love with her, his charm and youthful enthusiasm make her question her future.

Based on the iconic play La dame aux camélias by Alexandre Dumas, fils, Camille is Garbo's magnum opus. The actress received her second Oscar nomination, which she probably should've won. Garbo is mesmerizing in Camille, crafting a touching and shattering portrayal that cemented her place as a legendary screen icon.

