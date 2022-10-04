As Greta Gerwig's career moves more toward producing, writing, and directing, let's look back at her acting performances that started it all.

Between directing, writing, and acting, Greta Gerwig has been delivering inspiring and celebrated work for almost two decades. Her 2017 acclaimed coming-of-age solo-directorial debut Lady Bird, and follow up 2019 film Little Women, a re-imagining of the classic and cherished Louisa May Alcott novel, captured the hearts and adoration of audiences and critics alike, establishing her as one of the most influential and sought after filmmaking talents working today.

Since announcing her third feature last year, the highly anticipated Barbie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, Gerwig has been as busy as ever both penning the script and filming Barbie, collaborating on the script for the upcoming 2024 adaptation of Snow White alongside writer Erin Cressida Wilson, and producing prized filmmaker Noah Baumbach’s, her husband, most recent film White Noise, as well as playing one of the main roles.

White Noise, the opening film of this year's Venice Film Festival, marks Gerwig and Baumbach’s fourth collaboration, including 2012’s comedic-drama Frances Ha where Gerwig not only co-wrote the script, but also starred as the titular character in what might be her career-defining and most beloved performance to date.

Appearing in a range of notable films and TV shows since then, including Portlandia and Jackie, Gerwig’s always been one to watch. With the imminent release of White Noise later this year, plus the many other upcoming projects that Gerwig is attached to, now’s a better time than ever to jump in and familiarize yourself.

Florence in Greenberg (2010)

Written and directed by Noah Baumbach, the comedic-drama Greenberg marks the first of many future collaborations between the multi-talented Gerwig and Baumbach. Ben Stiller stars as Roger Greenberg, a former musician and now carpenter, who decides to travel to Los Angeles in order to house-sit for his brother and reevaluate his life, after suffering a recent mental breakdown. Whilst there, he meets his brother's personal assistant Florence, played charmingly by Gerwig, and the two form an unexpected, and needed, relationship.

Gerwig's warm portrayal of Florence stands out among the impressive cast that also includes Rhys Ifans, Jennifer Jason Leigh, and Brie Larson, making you root for her character throughout, and whilst the tone for the majority of the movie is lighthearted and comedic, Gerwig also provides a lasting emotional impact through a number of heavier moments and themes, displaying a range of emotions with noticeable ease.

The character of Florence is detrimental to not only the story, but also Roger Greenberg's development and transformation, neither of which would have been as impactful or emotive had it not been for Gerwig's uplifting, versatile, and affecting performance.

Frances in Frances Ha (2012)

Regarded as Gerwig's most adored and relatable performance to date, Frances Ha is an undisputed favorite among fans of the coming-of-age genre, as well as general film fans alike. Set in contemporary New York, we follow the titular character Frances as she tries to navigate her late twenties, dealing with aspects such as relationships, aspirations, and failure.

Gerwig's performance is sincere, endearing, and humorous, making it incredibly easy to resonate with, and understand, her character's feelings and actions. In what might be one of the best monologues put to screen within the last decade, plus one of the most memorable scenes in the overall film, Frances expresses some of her thoughts about love and desire in a scene that is nothing short of compelling, delivered by Gerwig in a portrayal that is moving, emotive, and completely unforgettable.

As far as coming of age movies go, Frances Ha is an authentic depiction of the struggles, losses, and situations, we deal with whilst growing up, and will undoubtedly continue to be considered a classic within the genre for many years to come.

Mermaid in Portlandia (2015)

It might only be a brief performance overall, but Gerwig delights as 'Mermaid' in audience and critic favorite sketch-comedy series Portlandia.

Portraying a young actress who is seeking advice on how to establish her character as a strong female lead, Gerwig uses her perfectly-timed comedic skills to go head-to-head with Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein, delivering an amusing and gratifying performance that stands out among the many sketches featured in the overall episode.

The real treat though appears at the end of the episode in the form of a pretend scene from Gerwig's character's film, titled 'Mermaid Springa.' Gerwig is explosive and volatile in a way we'd yet to see her play on screen, manically shooting another character with an assault rifle, à la Tony Montana in Scarface.

Brooke in Mistress America (2015)

Co-written with Noah Baumbach, Mistress America is a story that deals with a number of familiar themes explored in both Gerwig's and Baumbach's previous work; loneliness, hope, and growing up. Portrayed by Lola Kirke, Tracy Fishko is a recent college freshman who is struggling to adjust to this new chapter of her life. On her mother's recommendation, Tracy reaches out to her local soon-to-be older step-sister Brooke, played by Gerwig, and the two ultimately form a close bond. Chaos and trouble eventually ensues, of course, and the two women have to try and put their differences aside, in order to both understand each-other, and repair the undeniable damage that has been done.

The bubbly and confident socialite personality of Brooke, at the time, was a new direction for Gerwig, who was otherwise known for portraying quirky and uncertain characters, but Mistress America allowed her to show off her skillful capabilities even further. Where we're used to seeing Gerwig fumble and dawdle as the 'awkward' or naive character, her role and performance in this film is quite the opposite. Brooke is confident, self-aware, and outspoken in the best possible way, and Gerwig portrays her boldness and tenacity with a cool ease, transitioning effortlessly between moments of strength and power, as well as vulnerability and fragility.

Nancy Tuckerman in Jackie (2016)

Pablo Larrain's biographical-drama, Jackie, is an accomplished film in every sense of the word. Receiving copious amounts of critical acclaim, as well a handful of Academy Award nominations, it's difficult to understand how a film of this merit still remains to be unknown among film fans and fanatics alike, especially when the subject of the film revolves around one of the most important and well-known historical events known around the entire world.

Jackie depicts the immediate aftermath of the assassination of United States President John F. Kennedy in 1963, examined through the eyes of his wife Jacqueline Kennedy, portrayed captivatingly by Natalie Portman. In an equally nuanced and emotive performance, Gerwig plays Nancy Tuckerman, confidante and Social Secretary to Jackie, a reassuring, devoted, and supportive figure during this horrendous time.

Although she is limited for screen time, Gerwig's presence in the film is mighty and powerful, providing most of the warmth that combats the otherwise haunting and chilly tone. Even when speaking off-camera, Gerwig's performance is audibly compassionate and striking, a gentle intensity always noticeable.

Abbie in 20th Century Women (2016)

20th Century Women is the type of coming-of-age movie that you can watch over and over again, falling even more in love with it each time. Set in 1979 and loosely based on writer and director Mike Mills' own childhood, the story follows a handful of characters as they try and navigate life, each dealing with their own issues or difficult situations.

Gerwig plays Abbie, a young photographer going through treatment for cervical cancer, who later becomes an inspiration and life-mentor to a young boy named Jamie, introducing him to music and the freedoms of the outside 'real' world.

Abbie is a character that dances to the beat of her own drum, and her kindness, vulnerability, and undeniable coolness radiates through Gerwig's passionate performance. Her character's journey isn't an easy one by any measure, and Gerwig effortlessly transforms between the moments of joy and downright hilarity, and the darker themes, with her accomplished versatility always on display.

Tracy Walker in Isle of Dogs (2018)

Featuring a stacked cast comprised of Bryan Cranston, Edward Norton, Scarlett Johansson, Jeff Goldblum, Frances Mcdormand, and more, Wes Anderson's ninth feature film follows a boy's odyssey in search of his lost dog, set in futuristic Japan.

Whilst her character has limited screen time in comparison to her cast-mates, Gerwig provides a memorable and passionate performance as Tracy Walker, the bold and kindhearted foreign exchange student from Cincinnati, Ohio.

Tracy is bold, strong-willed, and relentless, which carries across in Gerwig's performance. With just her voice, Gerwig commands the screen and draws you in easily, an often authoritative but gentle tone present in her delivery that also effortlessly offers moments of comedy and lightheartedness.