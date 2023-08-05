Ever since she burst onto the scene as a director with the Oscar-nominated coming-of-age drama Lady Bird, Greta Gerwig has been one of the most adored filmmakers currently working. Her background in the naturalistic indie subgenre mumblecore has imbued her with great strengths, enabling her to write compelling yet grounded dialogue and develop some of the most layered characters - particularly female characters — ever seen in mainstream film.

It should come as no surprise that these talents – especially when combined with some of the best actors in Hollywood – have already seen her filmography garner four Oscar nominations for acting performances among 11 nominations in total. From defiant characters like Jo March (Saoirse Ronan) to comedic and lovable but no less layered goofs like Ryan Gosling’s Ken, these 10 characters stand as the absolute best Gerwig has given us so far.

10 Kyle Scheible — 'Lady Bird' (2019)

Kyle Scheible (Timothée Chalamet) is one of the most prominent supporting characters in Lady Bird. While he lives in a wealthy area of Sacramento, he claims not to be so interested in money and presents as an aloof know-it-all with a compelling, though ultimately shallow, edginess.

He is one of two romantic relationships Lady Bird (Ronan) has during her senior year. He is the character she ultimately loses her virginity under false pretenses: he brushes it off, but Lady Bird is left devastated by this. Despite the intriguing aura he manufactures for himself, he is revealed to be just as lost as everyone else. The hollowness of his façade paints a painfully real portrait of teenage angst and self-identity, which Chalamet perfectly brings to the screen.

9 Mattie — 'Nights and Weekends' (2008)

As Gerwig’s first feature director’s credit, Nights and Weekends introduced her potency behind the camera and re-affirmed the power, she can have in front of it, serving as the co-writer, co-director, and co-star alongside Joe Swanberg. The romantic drama follows lovers Mattie (Gerwig) and James (Swanberg) through the highs and lows of their long-distance relationship.

The film refuses to offer much in the way of narrative, instead relying on its characters, performances, and dialogue to display a deeply personal exploration of how a relationship evolves through brief, intimate moments. Gerwig herself was exceptional as Mattie, a complex and emotionally lost woman navigating the difficult romance with strained hope.

8 Meg March — 'Little Women' (2019)

Amid a litany of striking characters with such assertive and rebellious personalities, Meg March (Emma Watson) is easy to overlook because of her gentle nature and mild temperament. The eldest of the four sisters, she often helps her mother with her siblings in her father's absence to be a nurturing presence, but she is also defined by her love of luxury and her own struggles with the family's financial woes.

Through Jo and Amy (Florence Pugh), Little Womenpreoccupies itself with women in an oppressive time, hoping to break the status quo. Within the context of the story, Meg is an excellent example of just how important it is to be true to oneself. She ends up happily married as she comes to leave her want for the finer things behind, and the film does a wonderful job of showing her evolution in the right light.

7 Theodore "Laurie" Laurence — 'Little Women' (2019)

Little Women follows the girls of the March family, namely the relationship between the four sisters, but Theodore "Laurie" Laurence (Chalamet) is one of the film’s most pivotal characters. A lifelong friend to the family, he had complicated romantic relationships with Amy and Jo throughout the duration of the film.

However, Gerwig was still eager to make him a distinct character, and Chalamet brought a youthful charm and earnestness to the role. His over-the-top romantic affection for Jo beautifully goes from being infused with a comedic punch to one of the most touching and poignant elements of the entire film and strikes a melancholic chord when he eventually marries Amy, accepting Jo as a trusted friend.

6 Barbie — 'Barbie' (2023)

In many ways, Barbie manages to have its cake and eat it, giving audiences a rich thematic journey of femininity in the modern world while still allowing Margot Robbie to chew the scenery in Barbie’s idyllic home. It would have been so easy for her stereotypical Barbie to lack a meaningful identity compared to the themed Barbies surrounding her.

Instead, the character announces herself throughout her journey, displaying charisma, sensitivity, and intelligence as she goes from her perfect, carefree lifestyle to grappling with existential doubts in the real world. Robbie excels at making the transition natural, seamless, and immediately iconic.

5 Amy March — 'Little Women' (2019)

There are many who would argue that Amy March is the crowning achievement of Gerwig’s career thus far, and not unjustifiably so. The youngest of the March sisters, Amy, has come across as bratty in other story depictions.

Viewing Amy through a more sympathetic lens, Gerwig actively made the much-maligned character more well-rounded, showcasing compassion, self-doubt, and genuine remorse in addition to her more abrasive predisposition, which is usually the focus. The astute changes Gerwig made were all the more arresting thanks to Florence Pugh's incredible performance, earning her an Academy Award nomination.

4 Ken — 'Barbie' (2023)

Before Barbie had even hit cinemas, Ryan Gosling’s Ken was already iconic. An air-headed himbo who haphazardly struggles through an existential crisis as he doubts his worth as an individual alongside Barbie, the comedic but layered performance can be enjoyed on many different levels.

On the surface, Gosling is superb at the over-the-top hysterics, which gradually goes from his lamenting “I’m Just Ken” to realizing that he is “Kenough,” but deeper down, there is also a very real discourse about male fragility. Regardless of how fans want to enjoy Ken, it can’t be denied that Gosling offered a scene-stealing performance that bore its own thematic weight.

3 Lady Bird/Christine McPherson — 'Lady Bird' (2017)

While Gerwig herself has disposed of notions that Lady Bird was semi-autobiographical, there is an unshakable feeling that the titular character is her most personal. A riveting journey through the turmoil of adolescence, the film follows a high schooler in her senior year as she frets about her future while navigating her complicated relationship with her loving but stubborn mother.

From unfulfilling romantic endeavors to an identity crisis that sees her lie about her family, it is an eventful year for Christine. Saoirse Ronan's phenomenal leading performance is precisely balanced, being comedic, raw, defiant, and upsetting, depending on what the moment called for.

2 Marion McPherson — 'Lady Bird' (2017)

Lady Bird follows a strong-willed youth craving independence and the opportunity to pave her way in life, which often places her opposed to her equally strong-willed and ferocious mother. In this case, the mastery of Marion (Laurie Metcalf) is how humane and desperate a light Gerwig casts her in.

Never reduced to being just another person in the orbit of Christine's life, Marion is fully realized as a relentlessly hard-working woman with strong family values who constantly worries about her daughter's future. Metcalf puts in the performance of a lifetime, making the film's focus on her and Lady Bird's relationship such a captivating core dynamic.

1 Jo March — 'Little Women' (2019)

Not only the best character to come from Greta Gerwig’s filmography but probably the best character Saoirse Ronan has portrayed thus far as well, Little Women’s Jo March, was a resonant embodiment of self-determination. While she could be viewed as a bit of a rebel with a reckless edge, Jo was also a very caring character deeply devoted to her family.

Obsessed with her pursuit of writing, Jo stands against the oppressive times she lives in and stops at nothing to become a published author. However, it's not only her conviction in her career that makes her so compelling but her conflicting emotions outside of it as well. Incredibly layered, raw, and grounded without lacking emotional heft, Ronan earned her fourth Oscar nomination for her performance.

