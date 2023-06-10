Due to a variety of factors, there has recently been an upsurge in the number of LGBTQ+ characters appearing in television series. Grey's Anatomy, as usual, frequently serve as a model program in these areas by including a large number of LGBT characters with nuanced personalities and captivating plots, even from early seasons.

Grey’s Anatomy is a medical drama that follows the personal and professional lives of a group of doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. The characters in the show have received recognition for being complex and well-written, and some of them are queer, creating a platform for increased representation in the future, both on the program and in other shows as well as in real life.

10 Taryn Helm

Prior to the end of the surgical residency program at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, Taryn Helm (Jaicy Elliot) was a surgical resident there. After the shutdown, she got a job as a bartender at Emerald City Bar. Taryn is widely known for her intelligence, dedication, strong work ethic, and a major crush on Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo).

Even though Taryn's story isn't featured much in the show, it deserves appreciation for its realistic and relevant portrayal. She is nevertheless significant because she helps to increase the visibility and understanding of the lesbian community. Moreover, Grey’s Anatomy is able to disprove prejudices and advance acceptance and diversity by featuring Taryn as a strong, knowledgeable, and committed surgical resident who also happens to be a lesbian.

9 Carina DeLuca

Carina DeLuca (Stefania Spampinato) is a talented OB/GYN attending at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. She is also the older sister of Andrew DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti) and the former girlfriend of Arizona Robbins (Jessica Capshaw). Carina is also a regular at Station 19, a spin-off of Grey’s Anatomy, where she is now married to Maya DeLuca-Bishop (Danielle Savre), the current lieutenant of Station 19 of the Seattle Fire Department.

Carina is a bold and authentic portrayal of a queer character who isn’t afraid to speak her mind. Grey’s Anatomy also shows the joys and difficulties of navigating many sorts of love while exploring her relationships with both men and women in a respectful and truthful manner throughout her time on the show. As she defies stereotypes and embraces her own identity, Carina's character also serves as a reflection of the fluidity and diversity of the LGBTQ+ community.

8 Nico Kim

Nico Kim (Alex Landi) is an attending orthopedic surgeon at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital and the former boyfriend of Levi Schmitt (Jake Borelli). Despite being introduced second to Levi, Nico is initially the first openly gay male surgeon in Grey’s Anatomy. Nico is renowned for his competitive spirit, appealing appearance, and self-assurance.

Nico's captivating and complex characterization makes him one of the show's best LGBT characters. Given that he contributes a distinctive viewpoint and personality to the program, Nico's character also acts as a reflection of the richness and diversity of the LGBTQ+ community. Although his story isn't explored much, the difficulties he raises in the show's presentation of same-sex relationships and self-acceptance are complex.

7 Eliza Minnick

Eliza Minnick is a former recurring character in Grey's Anatomy, portrayed by actress Marika Dominczyk. Eliza is a consultant brought in by the hospital to revamp the surgical residency program. She is known for her strict and uncompromising teaching style, which puts her at odds with many of the hospital's attending physicians.

Eliza is also a lesbian, and her relationship with Arizona Robbins is a major storyline in the series. Although fans may not all adore her character, her plot illustrates the difficulties and successes of negotiating a same-sex relationship in the workplace. Eliza, like Arizona, likewise doesn't let her sexuality be the only thing that defines who she is; she also values her career and her abilities at work.

6 Levi Schmitt

Levi Schmitt is a surgical intern who joins the show in the fourteenth season. Schmitt is significant for being one of the first openly gay main characters and the first gay series regular in the show. Levi, who is initially well-recognized for his anxious and awkward demeanor, slowly gains more fans as he matures with time.

Instead of being viewed as a cause of contention or guilt, Levi’s sexuality is accepted as a natural and unproblematic component of his existence. Fans may recognize themselves in Levi’s self-discovery because he once had intercourse with Dr. Jo Wilson (Camilla Luddington) before accepting his sexuality. His relationship with Nico Kim is also a highlight as the show explores the normal obstacles they face in life, such as differing opinions on patient care and communication issues. However, they also share moments of tenderness and passion.

5 Casey Parker

Casey Parker, played by Alex Blue Davis is also a transgender person. Casey is a surgical resident at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital and is known for their intelligence, dedication, and compassion. They are also a transgender man, and their storyline focuses on their experiences navigating their gender identity in a medical setting.

Casey demonstrates a good representation of the LGBTQ+ community as a considerate, perceptive medical professional whose gender identification is not their sole distinguishing characteristic. Additionally, the fact that Casey discloses their gender identity to Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) is a powerful move because they feel secure in their workplace and trust their colleague enough to do so in a world where it's still somewhat taboo.

4 Kai Bartley

Kai Bartley (E.R. Fightmaster) is a neuroscientist doing stem cell research who worked for David Hamilton (Peter Gallagher) at The Grey Center and Amelia Shepherd’s (Caterina Scorsone) love interest. They are the first non-binary character in the show’s 18-season run who is also played by a non-binary actor.

Grey’s Anatomy showcases the efforts to fairly represent medical experts from various origins and to address social concerns including LGBTQ+ rights. Kai’s portrayed in the show with respect and authenticity, showing the challenges and triumphs of navigating a gender identity that is not widely understood or accepted, helping viewers feel heard and seen. Their appearance also brings a refreshing and uplifting presence and is a valuable addition to the LGBTQ+ presentation on TV.

3 Erica Hahn

Erica Hahn (Brooke Smith) is a cardiothoracic surgeon and a recurring character in the show in the second and third seasons. Erica is known for her no-nonsense and competitive personality, as well as her romantic relationship with Dr. Callie Torres (Sara Ramirez). She is also portrayed as being excessively professional—almost a "workaholic."

Erica’s character is undeniably a groundbreaking and trailblazing portrayal. Her relationship with Callie is shown with honesty and authenticity as they face several obstacles such as coming out to their colleagues and dealing with the pressures of their jobs. Due to the persecution and self-doubt as well as the acceptance and love she finds, Erica also serves as a depiction of the hardships and successes of the LGBTQ+ community. Although her departure from the show was controversial, her impact on the representation of queer characters in Grey's Anatomy cannot be denied.

2 Arizona Robbins

Arizona Robbins is a pediatric surgeon and former Head of Fetal Surgery who joins Grey’s Anatomy in the fifth season. Robbins has been called "quirky" and "perky" and is well known for her pink scrubs with a Holly Hobbie logo and wheely sneakers to appeal to her young patients.

Arizona is one of the best queer characters in Grey's Anatomy because of her positive and empowering portrayal. Her sexuality is viewed as a natural and lovely feature of her life rather than a source of conflict or shame. Moreover, the show explores her relationships with women in a polite and sincere manner, highlighting both the pleasures and difficulties of navigating romance and intimacy. Because she is self-assured, proud, and a champion for the rights and dignity of all people, Arizona's character also serves as a role model for LGBTQ+ adolescents.

1 Callie Torres

Callie Torres is a talented orthopedic surgeon who joins the staff at Seattle Grace Hospital in the second season of the show. Callie is renowned for having a self-assured and aggressive demeanor as well as for dating both men and women throughout the series.

Callie’s sexuality is not viewed as a plot device or a stereotypical representation, but rather as a crucial component of who she is. Moreover, Grey’s Anatomy respectfully and realistically examines her relationships with both men and women, highlighting the difficulties and rewards of negotiating many kinds of love. For example, her relationship with Arizona is a major storyline and it’s portrayed with depth and complexity. The two women face obstacles in their relationship such as different opinions on having children and dealing with infidelity.

