Starring Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin as the respective Grace and Frankie, Grace and Frankie follows the lives of the two title characters. When their husbands (Martin Sheen and Sam Waterston) announce that they’ve fallen in love with each other, Grace and Frankie form an unlikely bond and friendship. The series, which is one of Netflix’s most popular titles, has received several awards and accolades, including a Golden Globe Award as well as a Primetime Emmy Award.

RELATED: 'Grace and Frankie’: 7 Milestones of Their Friendship to Revisit Before the Show’s Final Season

Throughout the show’s seven seasons, there were a wide variety of guest appearances, including some of the most loved and famous stars from shows such as Coach and Friends. Along with the title characters, these guest stars have enhanced the show and maintained its popularity.

Lisa Kudrow

Lisa Kudrow, who famously starred on Friends, starred in three episodes of Grace and Frankie’s fourth season. Kudrow guest-starred as Sheree, who causes a potential rift between the main characters when she moves into the beach house with Grace, while Frankie is in Santa Fe. Soon, Frankie becomes jealous of Sheree when she thinks that Kudrow’s character is getting in between her and Grace.

However, Frankie spends some time with Sheree and realizes her jealousy was for nothing, and that she actually likes her. The two characters become friends in the end. Kudrow’s time on the show only strengthened Grace and Frankie’s friendship and bond.

Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton, the legendary country singer and philanthropist, makes her long-awaited appearance on the finale of Grace and Frankie (just in time)! Grace and Frankie seemingly electrocute themselves when Grace accidentally spills her martini onto Frankie’s microphone. The two friends wake up in an empty white space and discover Parton sitting at a desk, who clarifies that she’s a “friendly neighborhood working-class angel” named Agnes. The friends claim that there’s been a mistake, and Agnes says that all can be corrected with a simple RETURN stamp on Grace’s paperwork.

RELATED: Dolly Parton Joins 'Grace and Frankie's Final Season for the '9 to 5' Reunion We Deserve

However, it’s Frankie’s time, and she doesn’t receive a stamp. The two friends say an emotional, and tearful goodbye, and Agnes relents, saying that she’ll turn her back in order to let Frankie stamp her paperwork. The friends wake up and assure their friends that they’re okay. Although Parton’s cameo on the show is short, it packs an emotional punch and (finally) reunites Parton with her 9 to 5 costars Fonda and Tomlin.

Peter Gallagher

Peter Gallagher’s first appearance on the show was in Season 3 up until Season 6. Gallagher portrayed Nick Skolka, the eventual husband of Grace. Nick was the owner of Omni Tech, which focused on technological advancement, and which stole the design of Grace and Frankie’s business product. However, within a year of marriage, Nick was arrested by the FBI for tax evasion and securities fraud and were forced to say their goodbyes.

Gallagher, most notable for his roles on The O.C. and Law and Order SVU, brought his charm to Grace and Frankie. Gallagher, who played the wealthy, but funny and humble lawyer on The O.C., portrayed his character on Grace and Frankie as wealthy, but also arrogant and over-confident.

Mary Steenburgen

Mary Steenburgen paid a visit to the world of Grace and Frankie as Miriam, who causes problems for Nick and Grace. Miriam is Nick’s ex-wife and arrives to cause havoc for the married couple. Miriam manages to maintain a friendly demeanor with Grace and is disposed to spontaneous sexual indiscretions, even once sleeping with her son’s friend.

RELATED: 'Grace and Frankie' Featurette Looks Back on 7 Seasons of The Jane Fonda-Lily Tomlin Comedy

Steenburgen’s time on the show consisted of two episodes during the show’s sixth season, and left a lasting impression.

Sam Elliott

Sam Elliott brings his famously gruff voice to season two of Grace and Frankie. Elliott portrayed Phil Milstein, who once had an affair with Grace, despite already being married. Feeling guilty, he admits everything to his wife. Years later, his wife is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, and Phil readies himself to rekindle his relationship with Grace.

However, Grace refuses, until Grace can’t find it in herself able to part ways, and the two begin a relationship. Later, Phil’s wife Elaine experiences an episode, and eventually, Grace and Elaine inadvertently meet, who knows that Grace is the one who Phil has been seeing. Upon hearing this, Grace permanently leaves Phil. Elliott’s story arc on the show is incredibly touching, given the way the love triangle between the characters plays out.

Talia Shire

Talia Shire made two appearances in the show’s fourth season. Shire plays Teddie Mengela, Frankie’s estranged sister who attempted to warn her that her ex-husband Sol was gay on her wedding day. Now, forty years since the wedding, Teddie returned to the beach house to try and make amends with Frankie.

RELATED: 7 Shows Like 'Grace and Frankie' That Celebrate Female Friendships to Watch Next

Teddie’s attempt for Frankie’s forgiveness provides more backstory for Tomlin’s character, and the fact that their brother died at the age of twelve. Shire’s appearance on the show not only provides more character work, but also shows the power of asking for forgiveness.

Ed Asner

The late Ed Asner guest-starred on Season 7 of Grace and Frankie. Asner portrayed Howard Jay, an old friend who aids Frankie in stealing Nick’s hidden money. Asner hilariously portrays his character as an old man who has a felonious past.

As Grace and Frankie was one of Asner’s final roles, Howard utters a prophetic line, that he wants to spend “a few of my last precious moments on Earth with her.”

RuPaul

RuPaul guest-starred on the first two episodes of Grace and Frankie’s fifth season. Starring as Benjamin Le Day, RuPaul plays the assistant to a buyer intent on purchasing Grace’s beach house. The character fabulously faces off against Grace and Frankie, both parties exclaiming “Who the f*** are you?” at each other.

Although RuPaul’s time on the show was short but sweet, his guest appearance had a huge impact on audiences.

Michael McKean

Michael McKean makes an appearance in five episodes of the show’s sixth season as Jack, a music executive. Jack is Frankie’s newest love interest after the two meet at a gala and share a mutual interest in bands. While at an auction, the two compete in order to purchase a pair of Jerry Garcia’s shoes.

Later, Jack reveals that Sal and Robert were the lawyers who defended his wife during their divorce which ultimately landed him in a mental institution. This backstory, which allows McKean to go from comedy to drama, gives the character the weight it deserves.

Craig T. Nelson

After Grace separates from Robert, after his revelation that he and Frankie’s husband Sol have fallen in love with each other, Grace meets Guy, played by Craig T. Nelson. In his appearance in season one, Guy pursues Grace, who is still reeling from her separation.

Although Nelson’s portrayal is worlds different from how he played his role on Coach, Nelson’s character teaches Grace to find the confidence to put herself out there again and find love.

NEXT: 10 Funniest 'Grace And Frankie' Quotes Fans Love To Say Over and Over

'Money Heist: Korea' Trailer Teases a New Spin on the Hit Netflix Series

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author Omar Azimi (16 Articles Published) Omar Azimi is a writer from the Washington D.C. metro area, who has experience in journalistic writing. Mr. Azimi graduated from Old Dominion University with a bachelors degree in Politican Science. Furthermore, Mr. Azimi spent time at the University of California, Los Angeles' campus where he successfully completed courses in Reporting and Writing and Media Law & Ethics. Mr. Azimi's passion lies in entertainment writing---television, the movie industry, and the industry as a whole. More From Omar Azimi

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe