His action flicks make him one of the most electrifying directors from across the pond.

Some may find it hard to believe that the guy who directed Aladdin live-action in 2019 is the same person who directed Snatch in 2000. Guy Ritchie is the United Kingdom's counterpart of Quentin Tarantino, as both directors produce highly entertaining, violent action films with multi-layered narratives.

The distinction is that Ritchie's films have a distinctly British approach to the subject matter. Aside from multiple big-budget blockbusters, Hollywood remakes, and even a live-action film, Ritchie's specialty remains action films.

'Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels' (1998)

Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels was Ritchie's directorial debut, and it defined his aesthetic in many aspects. The movie revolves around a heist in which a confident young man decides to steal from a small-time gang to pay off a large debt he accrued to a powerful crime boss in a game that was rigged.

Lock, Stock is chock-full of terrific writing, acting, vivid characters, and a well-told plot that established Ritchie’s signature filmmaking style. Moreover, despite the fact that the accents utilized in the picture are sometimes as confusing as some sequences, Ritchie manages to keep the action and comedy high.

'Snatch' (2000)

Snatch is set in the London underground of crime and has two intertwined stories. One centers on the hunt for a stolen diamond, while the other is with a small-time boxing promoter (Jason Statham) who finds himself under the control of a violent mobster (Alan Ford). Ritchie has a lot to live up with after Lock, Stock. However, with a larger budget and more star power, Ritchie emerged with an even better British gangster film than his 1998 debut.

Snatch is a humorous, engrossing film in which every line of dialogue is razor-sharp. It also stars Brad Pitt's boxer Mickey O'Neil, who was not in Ritchie's original script but shows up and steals every scene he's in.

'The Gentlemen' (2019)

The Gentlemen centers on an American cannabis businessman (Matthew McConaughey) in England who wants to sell his enormously wealthy enterprise but unintentionally sparks a series of blackmail attempts and conspiracies to bring him down.

After a string of disasters at the box office, Guy Ritchie returns to his roots with The Gentlemen, doubling down on his already over-the-top trademarks, including interconnecting plot threads, ridiculous character names, and violence with a sense of humor. Another reason to see the picture is the strong ensemble cast, which includes a stellar ensemble cast starting with Matthew McConaughey and Charlie Hunnam.

'Sherlock Holmes' (2009)

In 2009, Ritchie's hiring to helm a big-budget Hollywood rendition of Sherlock Holmes seemed an unusual pick. The movie follows Sherlock Holmes (Robert Downey Jr.) and his partner, Dr. John Watson (Jude Law), investigating the case of a man who is believed to have committed suicide in his hotel room but then reappears and resumes his murder spree.

Ritchie has created an engaging film that is both witty and action-packed. His distinct approach translated unexpectedly well to the legendary series, demonstrating that even when given a task, he can deliver exceptional results.

'Sherlock Holmes: A Games of Shadows' (2011)

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows returns with Dr. John Watson on the verge of marrying and ending their partnership, while a despondent Sherlock Holmes spends his time studying the plans of his archenemy, Professor James Moriarty (Jared Harris).

To please action lovers, Ritchie sets lots of gunfights and smackdowns, pausing to appreciate the beauty of violence before speeding up and heaping on more. Moreover, A Game of Shadows is a stronger, more fully realized film that builds on the original's merits while removing some of its flaws. Ritchie is not just a gifted filmmaker, but he is also a student of his own blunders.

'The Man From U.N.C.L.E' (2015)

The Man From U.N.C.L.E. is based on the same-named 1960s spy TV show, in which CIA agent Napoleon Solo (Henry Cavill) and KGB operative Illya Kuryakin (Armie Hammer) team up to prevent a covert criminal organization from gaining more nuclear weapons.

Despite being a box office disappointment, The Man From U.N.C.L.E. has enough style and wits to be a hit with a perfectly well-balanced blend of action and wit, styles and spy. Furthermore, the film feels like a lower-key, vintage edition of the Mission: Impossible franchise, which departs from Ritchie's usual aesthetic.

'RocknRolla' (2008)

The entire London underworld, from major crime lords to street-smart hustlers, is set alight when millions of dollars are at stake because a Russian gangster’s land deal was fixed. By this point in his career, fans can tell if a film is Ritchie's simply by looking at the title or summary.

RocknRolla is a well-made, impressively stylish, and frequently darkly amusing seriocomic escapade. After flops like Swept Away and Revolver, the film is a tremendous comeback which is supported by a fascinating cast including Gerard Butler, Mark Strong, Idris Elba, Thandiwe Newton, and, of course, Tom Hardy, playing a man named “Handsome Bob.”

'Wrath of Man' (2021)

Wrath of Man follows a mysterious cash truck security guard (Jason Statham) who shocks his coworkers when he displays precision skills during a heist. As he takes drastic and irreversible actions to settle a score, the man's ultimate objective becomes evident.

Wrath of Man isn't quite as openly humorous as The Gentlemen, but it is tight and thrilling, with no wasted moments. Fans of action films should not overlook Wrath of Man, despite its flaws, because it is jam-packed with great action moments and high intensity.

