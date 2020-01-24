Here Are the Best Characters from Every Guy Ritchie Movie, Ranked

On January 24, we all meet The Gentlemen. The latest film from Guy Ritchie, recently known for helming big-budget adaptations like Aladdin and Sherlock Holmes, promises to be a return to form. He got his start crafting very British crime-comedy-capers full of hard-talking crooks, complicated plots, over-the-top dialogue, and eagerly stylized filmmaking. And in The Gentlemen, he’s bringing us back to this world and thensome, offering the dope ensemble cast of Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Henry Golding, Michelle Dockery, Jeremy Strong, Eddie Marsan, Colin Farrell, and Hugh Grant a chance to make an impression in Ritchie’s infectious milieus.

In honor of this “back-to-basics” flick (our review of which you can read here), we decided to step back through all of Ritchie’s previous films and see which of his colorful characters made the biggest impact. Even though not all of them (barely any of them) are “gentlemen,” they shook the screen with their charisma, unpredictable energy, and delightful performances. Here are the best characters from every Guy Ritchie movie. And please don’t send a hit out on us if you disagree.