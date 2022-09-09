There are plenty of horror movies and spooky shows to watch as October approaches, but only Hallmark Channel can supply you with all the fall leaves and pumpkin pies your heart desires. Typically taking place amid the fall foliage of Vermont, Hallmark has plenty of romcoms to satisfy your autumn cravings.

From two soap opera alums picking pears in an orchard to two baking competitors-turned-unsuspecting lovers to a nanny who brings some spooky spirit into a widower's life, Hallmark Channel is the go-to place for all the autumn vibes.

'Under The Autumn Moon' (2018)

Hallmark Channel fan-favorite Wes Brown and actress Lindy Booth star as friends-to-lovers Josh and Alex in 2018's Under the Autumn Moon.

Booth's Alex is a hardworking businesswoman who finds herself at a dude ranch for business purposes that wind up turning into a fun and flirty projects with the cowboy in charge, Josh, played by Brown. Hay barrels, horses, and harvests help teach Alex what matters most during her time at the dude ranch, even if it means giving up a big work promotion in exchange for helping Josh preserve the ranch's history when her demanding boss arrives to buy it.

'Harvest Love' (2017)

They may not have ever appeared on ABC's General Hospital together, but former Port Charles citizens Jen Lilley and Ryan Paevey came together in 2017 as Luna and Will in Harvest Love.

Lilley's Luna uproots herself and her son for a much-needed vacation to her family's pear orchard, where she meets Paevey's Will, the farm's handsome hunk of a manager who she inevitably falls for when she learns of her family's plan to sell the orchard. Luna soon realizes she must choose between her career as a doctor or a life spent running the pear orchard with Will. A film full of fall fruits and colored leaves, it's the perfect movie to cozy up to if you love autumn romances—between two soap stars, no less.

'Pumpkin Pie Wars' (2016)

Julia Gonzalo and Eric Aragon play Casey and Sam, the children of rival pumpkin pie bakers, in 2016's Pumpkin Pies Wars.

When competitive bakers Faye and Lydia enlist their grown children to enter the Lake Shore County Harvest Festival’s pumpkin pie bake-off, Gonzalo's Casey and Aragon's Sam find themselves forced into being rivals despite the blossoming romance between them. This film will have you licking your lips for the pumpkin pies these two bake and eager for the days of fall foods and cozy harvests ahead.

'October Kiss' (2015)

How I Met Your Mother favorite Ashley Williams and Parenthood actor Sam Jaeger star as Poppy and Ryan in 2015's October Kiss.

When Williams' Poppy becomes a nanny to widower Ryan's children when his job keeps him from being an involved father, Poppy breaks through to the wary children and enters the hearts of them and their dad. As the spookiest rom-com Hallmark Channel has to offer, the film follows Poppy's comedic attempts at bringing Ryan's family together with fall festivals, homemade Halloween costumes, and some shopping at a Spirit Halloween-esque store.

'Love, Fall & Order' (2019)

Hallmark Channel star Erin Cahill and Dancing With The Stars Season 31 competitor Trevor Donovan lead 2019's Love, Fall & Order as Claire and Patrick.

Cahill's Manhattan-based Claire returns home to Vermont, where her father is hosting the town's Fall Fest despite legal trouble with a neighbor who threatens to put an end to the festival. Claire meets Donovan's Patrick, the lawyer behind her neighbor's legal action, who happens to be an old high school classmate, and the two begin to fall in love despite their growing competitiveness. This enemies-to-lovers romance is full of small-town autumn scenery, complete with a pumpkin patch and hay barrels.

'Roadhouse Romance' (2021)

Roadhouse Romance was the Hallmark Channel debut for American Idol runner-up-turned-actress Lauren Alaina, who starred in the 2021 romcom alongside Tyler Hynes.

Alaina played Callie, a struggling country singer who returns home one fall to find that her small town has changed with her family's restaurant hitting a low and her first love moving on with another girl. But when Callie meets Hynes' Luke, a TV director from Nashville whose car trouble lands him stuck in the restaurant's guestroom, he is soon charmed by the country girl's music. This fall romance is full of orange leaves, pumpkin themes, and two originals sung by Alaina.

'Falling For Vermont' (2017)

Julia Gonzalo and Benjamin Ayres are author-turned-amnesiac Angela Young and Dr. Jeff Callan in 2017's Falling For Vermont.

As an overwhelmed, best-selling author, Gonzalo's Angela decides to escape the press and makes her way to Vermont, where she winds up crashing her car and wandering around the little town with no identification and no memory of who she is. When Ayres' Dr. Callan offers his patient his guest house as her memories begin trickling back, she must decide if she wants to continue her busy life as an author or enjoy the simple life in Vermont in this film full of the New England state's beautiful fall foliage.

