Hallmark dedicates production to dozens of Christmas movies each year, a perfect accompaniment to the winter holiday break. With over 300 made in the last decade alone, from comedies and romance to touching true stories, there is no shortage of content. It even provides a Movie Guide yearly to let viewers see what new releases are coming out every weekend in a “countdown to Christmas.”

Of course, this leads us to question, out of the hundreds of options, which are the most worth watching? You could spend the next year watching a different movie every day, but you might not have the time for that. Instead, check out our list of the best Hallmark Christmas movies and count the days to Christmas with your new favorites. All of these films can be accessed with a Hallmark Movies Now subscription or purchased through Prime Video.

Once Upon a Christmas Miracle (2018)

Director: Gary Yates

Cast: Aimee Teegarden, Brett Dalton, Lolita Davidovich

In 2015, Christopher Dempsey donated part of his liver to Heather Krueger after she was diagnosed with a condition that gave her a 50% chance of survival. Remarkably, after the successful transplant, Dempsey and Kreuger fell in love with each other and eventually married. Hallmark saw this almost too-good-to-be-true story and turned it into the movie Once Upon a Christmas Miracle, where Brett Dalton (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) and Aimee Teegarden (Friday Night Lights) play the real-life couple. Although the story is dramatized to fit around the Christmas time celebrations, it’s one of the most incredible ones Hallmark has ever told. read more

Next Stop, Christmas (2021)

Director: Dustin Rikert

Cast: Lea Thompson, Christopher Lloyd, Lyndsy Fonseca, Chandler Massey, Erika Slezak

Angie Reynolds (Lyndsy Fonseca) is a doctor set on spending Christmas alone when she falls asleep on a train and travels back in time. Who better to be the train conductor than Christopher Lloyd, no stranger to using trains to time travel in the Back To The Future trilogy? Not only will Angie have to confront her past romantic relationships, but she must also address the family issues that caused everything to fall apart so long ago in Next Stop, Christmas. read more

An Unexpected Christmas (2021)

Director: Michael Robison

Cast: Bethany Joy Lenz, Tyler Hynes, Alison Wandzura

An Unexpected Christmas tells the story of Jamie (Tyler Hynes) has always wanted to try and do what’s best for his now ex-girlfriend Emily (Bethany Joy Lenz). With her successful career ahead of her, he couldn’t help but feel like dead weight. But when Emily’s big career sends her on a business trip to Jamie’s hometown, his family couldn’t be more excited about her surprise visit, not to mention Jamie never told them they had split up. Determined to save face and have a happy Christmas, the two must pretend they’re together for an entire week of holiday cheer. read more

Ghosts of Christmas Always (2021)

Director: Rich Newey

Cast: Ian Harding, Beth Leavel, Kim Matula

In Ghosts of Christmas Always, Hallmark couldn’t pass up recreating the Charles Dickens novel A Christmas Carol, however, not without a major twist. This is a refreshing reimagination of the story of the three ghosts who visit a person most in need of the Christmas spirit. It’s unusual when the main focus falls on Peter Baron (Ian Harding), who seems to recognize the ghost of Christmas present Katherine (Kim Matula) and doesn’t play the typical Scrooge character we would expect. read more

Snow Bride (2013)

Director: Bert Kish

Cast: Katrina Law, Jordan Belfi, Patricia Richardson

When a tabloid reporter (Katrina Law) races to find juicy gossip about an influential political family, she inadvertently spends the week leading up to Christmas with them. She starts falling for one of the sons. Snow Bride has all the trappings of a classic rom-com, but the heart of the film is the great chemistry between Law and Jordan Belfi. The duo manage to have fun with the film's wacky premise and deliver a fun Christmas romp. read more

Three Wise Men and a Baby (2022)

Director: Terry Ingram

Cast: Paul Campbell, Tyler Hynes, Andrew W. Walker

When Stephan (Paul Campbell), Taylor (Tyler Hynes), and Luke Brenner (Andrew W. Walker) happen upon a baby that needs to be taken care of until Christmas, the inexperienced brothers are forced to figure it out, hence Three Wise Men and a Baby. Surprisingly, as they navigate the difficulties of caring for this child, they reexamine their relationship with their mother and gain a true appreciation for her, a Christmas miracle on its own. read more

Trading Christmas (2010)

Director: Michael M. Scott

Cast: Tom Cavanagh, Faith Ford, Gil Bellows, Gabrielle Miller

Trading Christmas sees Emily (Faith Ford) and Charles (Tom Cavanagh) swap houses over the holidays as the two deserve a much-needed Christmas break. However, things don't go as planned when their unaware friends realize that someone else has moved into their homes. Trading Christmas is an unconventional romance, and that's what makes it great. Cavanagh and Ford's energy is electric and really carries the film. If your looking for some standout performances and laughs during the holidays, Trading Christmas is for you. read more

Christmas with Holly (2012)

Director: Allan Arkush

Cast: Sean Faris, Eloise Mumford, Daniel Eric Gold, Dana Watkins, Josie Gallina

When Holly's (Josie Gallina) mother tragically passes away, she closes herself off completely. She is taken under the care of her three uncles, namely Mark Nagle, played by Sean Faris (Never Back Down). Deciding how to take care of Holly causes a lot of tension in the family, and things get seemingly messier when Mark meets Maggie Conway (Eloise Mumford); however, with a little love and a Christmas miracle, they all might spend Christmas with Holly. read more

Northpole (2014)

Director: Douglas Barr

Cast: Tiffani Thiessen, Josh Hopkins, Bailee Madison, Max Charles

If you’re craving a family holiday movie, Northpole might be your answer. When Christmas is in trouble, Santa enlists the help of the only true believers of the holiday: children. Kevin (Max Charles) is selected to help guide a sleigh to deliver presents and restore faith to all in the magical season. read more

A Princess for Christmas (2011)

Director: Michael Damian

Cast: Katie McGrath, Sam Heughan, Roger Moore, Travis Turner, Leilah de Meza

In A Princess for Christmas, Jules Daly (Katie McGrath) lives a somewhat normal life. She is the legal guardian of her niece and nephew and, while not glamorous, somehow manages to keep it all together. However, all this changes one day when distant relatives invite Jules and her family to spend Christmas in a European castle. As she falls for Ashton, Prince of Castlebury (Sam Heughan), the overwhelming politics of royalty remind her that she has her own life back home to take care of. read more

Christmas at Dollywood (2019)

Director: Michael Robison

Cast: Danica McKellar, Niall Matter, Zoë Noelle Baker, Dolly Parton, Yan-Kay Crystal Lowe

If you’ve dreamed of visiting Dollywood for the Smoky Mountain Christmas Festival or simply adore Dolly Parton herself, Christmas at Dollywood might be your favorite Hallmark movie on the list. Dolly, the famous songwriter responsible for the hit I Will Always Love You, hires Rachel (Danica McKellar) and Luke (Niall Matter) to work together to plan her annual holiday event. The two butt heads at first, but perhaps over time, they’ll learn to work together and do more than get along. read more

Christmas Comes Twice (2020)

Director: Michael M. Scott

Cast: Tamera Mowry-Housley, Michael Xavier, Sheryl Lee Ralph

When Cheryl (Tamera Mowry-Housley) visits the Christmas carnival in her hometown, she gets a second chance in life when she is transported to Christmas five years in the past. We all have things we wish we could do differently, but what would happen if given the chance to do so? Christmas Comes Twice is about second chances, and while that might not seem like your standard Christmas wish, the film oozes holiday cheer and will give you that fuzzy feeling you're looking for. read more

