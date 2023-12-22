Hallmark dedicates production to dozens of Christmas movies each year, a perfect accompaniment to the winter holiday break. With over 300 made in the last decade alone, from comedies and romance to touching true stories, there is no shortage of content. It even provides a Movie Guide yearly to let viewers see what new releases are coming out every weekend in a “countdown to Christmas.”

Of course, this leads us to question, out of the hundreds of options, which are the most worth watching? You could spend the next year watching a different movie every day, but you might not have the time for that. Instead, check out our list of the best Hallmark Christmas movies and count the days to Christmas with your new favorites. All of these films can be accessed with a Hallmark Movies Now subscription or purchased through Prime Video.

Once Upon a Christmas Miracle (2018)

Heather (Aimee Teegarden) and Chris (Brett Dalton) giving a toast with Eggnog in Once Upon a Christmas Miracle
Director: Gary Yates

Cast: Aimee Teegarden, Brett Dalton, Lolita Davidovich

Watch on Prime Video

Next Stop, Christmas (2021)

Angie (Lyndsy Fonseca) wearing a red dress at a Christmas party in Next Stop, Christmas
Director: Dustin Rikert

Cast: Lea Thompson, Christopher Lloyd, Lyndsy Fonseca, Chandler Massey, Erika Slezak

Rent on Prime Video

An Unexpected Christmas (2021)

Bethany Joy Lenz and Tyler Hynes walking outside with Christmas trees in An Unexpected Christmas
Director: Michael Robison

Cast: Bethany Joy Lenz, Tyler Hynes, Alison Wandzura

Rent on Prime Video

Ghosts of Christmas Always (2021)

Katherine (Kim Matula) and Peter (Ian Harding) in Ghosts of Christmas Always
Director: Rich Newey

Cast: Ian Harding, Beth Leavel, Kim Matula

Rent on Prime Video

Snow Bride (2013)

Greta Kaine (Katrina Law) on her phone in Snow Bride
Director: Bert Kish

Cast: Katrina Law, Jordan Belfi, Patricia Richardson

Rent on Prime Video

Three Wise Men and a Baby (2022)

Tyler Hynes, Paul Campbell, and Andrew W. Walker pushing a stroller in Three Wise Men and a Baby
Director: Terry Ingram

Cast: Paul Campbell, Tyler Hynes, Andrew W. Walker

Rent on Prime Video

Trading Christmas (2010)

Tom Cavanagh, Faith Ford, Gil Bellows, and Gabrielle Miller on a promo image for Trading Christmas
Director: Michael M. Scott

Cast: Tom Cavanagh, Faith Ford, Gil Bellows, Gabrielle Miller

Rent on Prime Video

Christmas with Holly (2012)

Sean Faris and Eloise Mumford in Christmas With Holly
Director: Allan Arkush

Cast: Sean Faris, Eloise Mumford, Daniel Eric Gold, Dana Watkins, Josie Gallina

Rent on Prime Video

Northpole (2014)

Kevin (Max Charles) and Chelsea (Tiffani Thiessen) in Northpole
Director: Douglas Barr

Cast: Tiffani Thiessen, Josh Hopkins, Bailee Madison, Max Charles

Rent on Prime Video

A Princess for Christmas (2011)

Katie McGrath as Jules Daly in A Princess for Christmas
Director: Michael Damian

Cast: Katie McGrath, Sam Heughan, Roger Moore, Travis Turner, Leilah de Meza

Watch on Prime Video

Christmas at Dollywood (2019)

Danica McKellar and Dolly Parton in Christmas at Dollywood
Director: Michael Robison

Cast: Danica McKellar, Niall Matter, Zoë Noelle Baker, Dolly Parton, Yan-Kay Crystal Lowe

Rent on Prime Video

Christmas Comes Twice (2020)

Tamera Mowry Housley and Michael D. Xavier in Christmas Comes Twice
Director: Michael M. Scott

Cast: Tamera Mowry-Housley, Michael Xavier, Sheryl Lee Ralph

Rent on Prime Video