When it comes to romance, Hallmark Channel will have you covered whether it's Winter, Spring, Summer, Fall or especially if it's Christmas. And when Valentine's Day rolls around, the network becomes the number one spot for romcoms, with a handful of new Hallmark films airing this year.

From Lacey Chabert's attempt at making the most romantic, Belgium chocolate to Jen Lilley's dash of love in the kitchen to Ryan Paevey being everyone's perfect match, Hallmark Channel is the place to be for lovey-dovey romance movies this Valentine's Day, and all year long.

1 'Love, Romance, And Chocolate' (2019)

Lacey Chabert and Will Kemp have starred in more than one Hallmark film together, but their first was during the network's 2019 Countdown to Valentine's Day in Love, Romance, and Chocolate. Taking place in Belgium, you can almost smell the chocolate as Chabert's Emma arrives in the romantic city.

When Emma meets a famous chocolatier named Luc, the two must navigate their newfound romance and a chocolate competition as Luc competes against other chocolatiers to create the most romantic chocolate for Belgium's upcoming royal wedding.

2 'Matching Hearts' (2020)

Fan-favorite soap opera-turned-Hallmark star Ryan Paevey was matched with Taylor Cole in 2020's Matching Hearts, a Valentine's Day-themed romcom that centers around the successes and failures of matchmaking.

When Cole's Julia lands Parvey's Daniel as a client in her matchmaking business, she must convince him that staying single isn't the key to having a successful career. But as Valentine's Day nears and Julia's feelings get in the way of her job, it winds up being their hearts that are matched the more time they spend together.

3 'Playing Cupid' (2021)

In a fresh take on Jane Austen's novel Emma, young actor Mia Quaranta de la Rosa made her television debut alongside Laura Vandervoort and Nicholas Gonzalez in your typical daughter-sets-up-father-with-her-teacher story.

When Quaranta de la Rosa's Clara starts a matchmaking business as a school project, she sets up her lonely father with her newly-single teacher, launching an unexpected romance between the two in the halls of Austen Middle School, named after Jane Austen as a nod to the famous author behind the story.

4 'My Secret Valentine' (2018)

Although Hallmark Channel favorites Lacey Chabert and Andrew Walker have appeared in several movies respectively, 2018's My Secret Valentine was the first time the two shared the screen together, playing the perfect yet secret pair.

A family winery and a Valentine's Day Wine Festival are the center of this romcom that follows Chabert's Chloe during a trip back home where she takes part in a flirty back-and-forth with some sweet chalkboard messages, unknowingly talking to the man sent to town to buy her family's winery.

5 'Very, Very, Valentine' (2018)

Former The Wonder Years star Danica McKellar teamed up with General Hospital star Cameron Mathison in 2018 for a mysterious Valentine's Day that kicks off at a romantic masquerade ball and ends in uncertainty for McKellar's Helen.

When flower shop owner Helen meets a mysterious, masked man at the ball, her only clue to his identity is a romantic, red rose in this Cinderella-esque tale of finding true love at the ball and spending the Valentine's season searching for the man behind the mask.

6 'A Dash Of Love' (2017)

In her Hallmark Channel debut, actress Jen Lilley starred alongside Brendan Penny in 2017's A Dash of Love as part of that year's Countdown to Valentine's Day lineup, which featured four other memorable films.

A Dash of Love followed Lilley's Nikki, an aspiring chef who winds up working alongside her cooking idol and the handsome executive chef played by Penny. But after the two are wrongfully fired, they team up to start their own competing restaurant, and cook up some love in the kitchen in the process.

7 'All Things Valentine' (2016)

Lesser-known Hallmark stars Sarah Rafferty and Sam Page starred alongside future Hallmark leading lady Kimberley Sustad in All Things Valentine, a film about the powers of social media, from hate comments to online dating.

Rafferty's Avery is a notable blogger with a dislike of Valentine's Day despite writing about the holiday, but believes her luck has changed when she meets a sweet veterinarian just in time for the big day. But when she learns the man is behind some hate comments on her blog, she questions whether what they had was ever real.

8 'Perfect Match' (2015)

Danica McKellar and Paul Greene become the perfect match in 2015's film of the same name, a romcom about one couple that winds up becoming the love story of another thanks to McKellar and Greene's chemistry.

After an engaged couple doesn't agree on anything about their upcoming wedding, the mother of the groom hires two event planners who have vastly different approaches to the couple's wedding, but their sparring ultimately leads to flirting and a relationship of their own that proves that opposites do attract.

9 'A Valentine's Match' (2020)

Hallmark hottie Luke Macfarlane paired up with former One Tree Hill star Bethany Joy Lenz in 2020's A Valentine's Match, which included a special nod to Lenz and her on-screen husband from OTH.

In typical Hallmark fashion, Lenz' Natalie returns home just in time for Valentine's Day, where she's enlisted to host an auction alongside her ex-fiance, Macfarlane's Zach, in a ploy to get them back together by their mothers. But it's when Natalie finds an old pile of love letters that read, "Always and forever" that references Hayley and Nathan's relationship on OTH, played by Lenz and James Lafferty.

10 'Love at Sea' (2018)

2018's Love at Sea has double the romance with a happy ending for the leading couple, but an even happier ending for its stars, married actors Carlos Penavega and Alexa Penavega, best known for Big Time Rush and Spy Kids, whose real-life son Ocean Penavega made his movie debut in the film at just 2 years old.

The Penavegas' characters butt heads while at sea as a hardworking event planner and fun-loving cruise director, who can't agree with each other's decisions despite the obvious chemistry between them.

