A soundtrack makes any movie memorable, even ones full of guts, gore, and all manner of supernatural creatures. While a good score can be used to make the viewer laugh or cry along with the characters, it can also be used to terrify them.

From John Carpenter, to Benjamin Wallfisch, to Stanley Kubrick, these scores defined an entire holiday: some soundtracks will forever remain blood-curdling while others have become spooky bops.

'The Shining' (1980)

Unlike most films, The Shining's unique collection of spine-chilling classical compositions wasn't written by a specific composer but instead chosen by director Stanley Kubrick and intricately included in scenes thanks to music editor Gordon Stainforth.

While the majority of songs in the film keep an ominous presence, the use of the Foxtrot-style song "Midnight, the Stars and You" by Ray Noble and His Orchestra and remains the most memorable song on the soundtrack when it plays at the eerie end of the film.

'A Nightmare on Elm Street' (1984 - )

A Nightmare on Elm Street is a killer slasher movie series with a killer soundtrack, starting with those few frightening piano keys that make up the film's theme recognizable song, composed by Charles Bernstein.

The other notable track from the film implements the use of the terrifying sound that is children singing. The children, referred to as the "jump rope girls," singing an eerie take on "One, Two, Buckle My Shoe," rethemed around Freddy Krueger's impending arrival and titled "One, Two, Freddy's Coming For You."

'Halloween' (1978)

John Carpenter's score from 1978's Halloween is arguably the most famous soundtrack in slasher history. The franchise's theme song, performed solely on a synthesizer, has appeared in every film's opening credits except for Halloween III: Season of the Witch, which also did not feature the franchise's star, Michael Myers.

But the main title aside, Carpenter's other iconic compositions from the original film include the creepy, Shining-like "Halloween 1963," which plays as Michael murders his sister, and the stalkerish "Halloween 1978," which plays as Michael looms behind Laurie as she walks to school.

'It' (2017)

Benjamin Wallfisch is responsible for 2017's It remake's score full of beautiful instrumentals dedicated to beloved characters, some creepy chords themed around Pennywise's attacks, and one incredibly horrifying circus-esque song.

While "The Pennywise Dance" is remembered for playing during the clown's epic dance number, songs like "Every 27 Years" and "Beverly" create a joyous ambiance while also triggering a looming feeling for what's to come.

'Friday the 13th' (1980 - )

Somehow, Friday the 13th and its composer Harry Manfredini managed to make the silliest breathing sounds become incredibly scary when heard as a hatchet-wielding masked murderer is on the loose.

While the 1980 film's theme, sometimes titled "Overlay of Evil," is a famous slasher tune, the bop from the franchise didn't arrive until Friday the 13th Part III with its disco-esque theme that plays both in the film and during the end credits.

'Jaws' (1975)

Jaws may teeter between a Halloweentime hit and an everyday thriller, but its soundtrack is full of recognizable scores. Created by composer John Williams, the 1975 film's main title consists of zig-zagging riffs on a tuba that builds anxiety as listeners picture a shark approaching beneath the water.

The movie's theme transitions into the jolly sailing song best remembered playing during the now-extinct Jaws ride at Universal Studios. But among the several other scores included during the film's various shark sightings and attacks, a notable number is performed by Martin, Quint, and Matt when they all join in for a rendition of "Show Me The Way To Go Home" by Irving King.

'Rocky Horror Picture Show' (1975)

Long before The Nightmare Before Christmas and Hocus Pocus, Rocky Horror Picture Show was the signature Halloween musical. Produced by composer Richard Hartley, the movie's songs were performed by its cast.

Some songs performed by Barry Bostwick and Susan Sarandon—and later made popular by Glee—included "Damnit, Janet" and "Over at the Frankenstein Place," while the film's biggest hit, "Time Warp" was performed by Riff Raff's portrayer Richard O'Brien and came equipped with memorable dance steps.

'Hocus Pocus' (1993)

In 1993, the song "I Put A Spell On You" found a revival thanks to the Sanderson Sisters' performance in Hocus Pocus. The film also featured a haunting intro score and some magical instrumentals with a small-town vibe thanks to composer John Debney.

But it was Sarah Jessica Parker's eerie ballad of "Come Little Children" that remains a standout song from the film and even sneaked its way into the 2022 sequel—also composed by Debney—when Mother Witch sings it before introducing herself to a young Winifred, Sarah, and Mary.

'The Nightmare Before Christmas' (1993)

The Nightmare Before Christmas is responsible for one of Halloweentime's theme songs. "This Is Halloween" was performed by the citizens of Halloween Town and later covered by several artists, including Marilyn Manson, Panic! at the Disco, and Peter Hollens.

This Golden Globe-nominated soundtrack by Oingo Boingo frontman Danny Elfman included Jack Skellington's memorable song "What This?," the ghastly "Oogie Boogie's Song," and Jack and Sally's romantic duet that closes out the film.

'Ghostbusters' (1984)

While Ghostbusters featured a score by composer Elmer Bernstein, Ray Parker Jr.'s titular track has been a spooky-time bop for decades.

"Ghostbusters" is a spooky pop song that reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100 upon its release: it's lyrics gave the movie its signature catchphrase: "Who ya gonna call? Ghostbusters!"

