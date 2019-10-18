The Best Halloween Movies on Amazon Prime in October 2019

0

Halloween is right around the corner, which means you’re going to need to find a perfect stack of movies to watch and/or play inappropriately in the background while answering the door for trick-or-treaters to get you into a nice and spooky mood. Amazon Prime has a dauntingly robust selection of horror flicks, which is both a blessing and a curse, because most of them are very bad.

But don’t worry! I’ve put together a list of the best scary movies currently available on Amazon Prime to boo-tify your Halloween, whether you’re watching alone or with a bunch of friends while struggling to drink a beer through your Iron Man mask. Onward to the list!