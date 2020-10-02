The 75 Best Halloween Movies of All Time

Good news, friends! It’s officially time to break out your best skeleton dance, carve up those pumpkins, and debate the merits of candy corn (ok, actually we don’t have to do that last one, it’s ok to like or dislike whatever candy you chose). The point is that spooky season is here at last! With Halloween on the way, now’s the perfect time to brush up on your spooky, seasonal, and downright scary movies! But there’s just so dang many to choose from, so to help you get your watchlist off to the right start, we put our heads together to come up with the ultimate list of the best Halloween movies of all time. From the classics to the new favorites, here are the 75 best spooky and scary movies we put on when we’re in the mood for an All Hallows scream!

If you’re looking for something to watch right now, you can head over to the Best Halloween Movies on Netflix and check out which spooky movies are streaming on Disney+ right here.