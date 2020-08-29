The Best Halloween Movies on Amazon Prime Right Now

It’s the most wonderful time of the year — no, not that one, the spooky one! Starbucks has rolled out the annual pumpkin spice assault, ghosts and ghoulies are everywhere you look, and as summer fades into autumn, it’s about the perfect time to start lighting the fires of the lil’ jack-o-lanterns in your heart. Look, it’s been a tough year and no doubt, it’s going to be an unusual Halloween, but it seems like many of us are super excited to have something fun to look forward to and embrace as a community. And heck yeah. Halloween rules. Bring. It. On.

With that in mind, we’ve put together a handy list of the best Halloween movies streaming on Amazon Prime Video right now. Whether you’re looking for something for the whole family or something that will keep you up at night, we’ve got the full gamut from spooky to scary as hell. If you don’t find what you’re looking for here, check out the Best Horror Movies on Amazon and the Best Halloween Movies on Netflix.