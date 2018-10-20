With Halloween approaching, you may be looking for something spooky, frightful, or downright scary to watch as the weather cools down and sunset looms closer. Luckily, we’re here to help. Not everyone has access to the same streaming services, but we’ve dug into Hulu to pick out the most holiday-appropriate films to aid in your viewing experience. Not all of these films are Halloween-themed necessarily, but they each fill that “Halloween movie” vibe in their own way. So, without further ado, here are the best Halloween movies on Hulu that are currently available to stream.

The Blair Witch Project (1999)

Directed: Daniel Myrick and Eduardo Sanchez | Run Time: 1 hr 27 min

Cast: Heather Donahue, Michael C. Williams, and Joshua Leonard

If you’re just looking to get rightly spooked, the horror classic The Blair Witch Project is a solid bet. When the film was released in 1999, it blurred the lines between fact and fiction, as it was marketed as genuine found footage of a group of film students who went missing in the Maryland woods after attempting to make a documentary about the fabled Blair Witch. Jump scares abound as tensions run high, and this box office smash still holds up quite well. – Adam Chitwood

Prey (2022)

Director: Dan Trachtenberg | Run Time: 1 hr 40 mins

Cast: Amber Midthunder, Dane DiLiegro, Harlan Blayne Kytwayhat

The 2022 Predator prequelfilm Preyis a revelation. The film takes place 300 years in the past, centering on the Comanche Nation in the Great Plains. The tribe is known for its hunting prowess, and protagonist Naru (Amber Midthunder) wants nothing more than to emulate her late father and her brother Taabe (Dakota Beavers) to become a skilled warrior as well. Her attempts to learn are thwarted at every turn – until she realizes that there is something bigger and scarier that’s hunting her people. Prey is a tightly directed, carefully crafted film that combines the tone and suspense of the Predator franchise while giving it new life. By setting the film amongst Native American people, the film departs from the usual look of period stories. Focusing the narrative on a young woman who learns her skills throughout the film also allows the film to showcase a different kind of protagonist while also letting her fit in with the franchise. The film is tense and intense as you watch the prey become the hunter. It’s perfect for a Halloween night in. – Monita Mohan

Fresh (2020)

Director: Mimi Cave | Run Time: 1 hr 54 min

Cast: Daisy Edgar-Jones, Sebastian Stan, Jojo T. Gibbs, Dayo Okeniyi, Charlotte Le Bon

Hungry? Sebastian Stan might seem like the man of your dreams, but he’ll quickly become the man of your nightmares. Sharply written by Lauryn Kahn, the dark comedy thriller Fresh follows Noa (Daisy Edgar-Jones), a young woman striking out in the romance department that is totally done with dating apps. After a meet-cute about grapes with the charming Steve (Stan) in the grocery store, Noa throws caution to the wind and gives him her digits. Thankfully, there is no expiration date on this film – but you might lose your appetite. -Emily Bernard

Run (2020)

Director: Aneesh Chaganty | Run Time: 1 hr 30 min

Cast: Sarah Paulson, Kiera Allen

Starring Emmy and Golden Globe-winner Sarah Paulson and newcomer Kiera Allen, Run follows a high schooler named Chloe (Allen), who’s anxious to leave her overbearing mother (Paulson) and go off to college. However, the more she begins to plan for the future, the more overprotective – and controlling – her mother gets, and soon, Chloe begins to suspect she may be hiding a dark secret. Original and terrifying, Run succeeds due to its clever, suspenseful script and the excellent chemistry between its two leads. – Taylor Gates

False Positive (2021)

Director: John Lee | Run Time: 1 hr 32 min

Cast: Ilana Glazer, Justin Theroux, Pierce Brosnan, Sophia Bush

What’s more terrifying than pregnancy? According to False Positive, not much. Taking place from a young woman named Lucy’s (Ilana Glazer) perspective, the film follows her and her husband’s (Justin Theroux) journey with top fertility doctor Dr. Hindle (Pierce Brosnan). Though Lucy does manage to get pregnant with triplets, Dr. Hindle suggests a procedure to either get rid of the female embryo or twin male embryos for the sake of Lucy’s safety. After it’s done, Lucy begins to spiral, believing that the doctor and her husband are conspiring against her. The creepy tension builds throughout the story, culminating in a shocking conclusion you have to see to believe. – Taylor Gates

Pure (2022)

Director: Hannah Macpherson | Run Time: 1 hr 26 min

Cast: Jahkara Smith, McKaley Miller, Scott Porter, Annalisa Cochrane

One of the strongest installments in Hulu’s Into the Dark anthology series, Pure focuses on Shay (Jahkara Smith) and Jo (McKaley Miller), two very different half sisters as they attend a purity ball. Jo is against it, claiming the whole thing to be old-fashioned and misogynist, but Shay tries to use it as an opportunity to bond with her father. Her mind changes, however, after a ritual she partakes in at the cabin with her bunkmates, leading the girls to fight back against the strict, terrifying men in charge of the retreat. Weaving in pertinent themes of sexuality and feminism, Pure shines because of its timely message. – Taylor Gates

Little Monsters (2019)

Director: Abe Forsythe | Run Time: 1 hr 43 min

Cast: Lupita Nyong'o, Josh Gad, Alexander England, Diesel La Torca

Little Monsters offers a fun twist on the zombie apocalypse genre. Starring Lupita Nyong'o as a badass kindergarten teacher, Alexander England as an irresponsible chaperone, and Josh Gad as an egotistical children’s TV star who must protect a class full of adorable kids, it offers a fantastic blend of comedy and horror. I mean, come on – who doesn’t want to see Nyong’o slaying some creepy creatures in a delightful and surprisingly heartfelt film? – Taylor Gates

Hatching (2022)

Director: Hanna Bergholm | Run Time: 1 hr 31 min

Cast: Siiri Solalinna, Sophia Heikkilä, Jani Volanen

A Finnish body horror film, Hatching is as beautiful as it is disturbing and as moving as it is strange. Tinja (Siiri Solalinna), a young gymnast, tries hard to please her mother – an intense woman obsessed with appearances who is constantly showcasing her picture-perfect life online. When an odd egg appears, Tinja cares for it until it hatches. When is does, however, the creature surprises the entire family and will prove to have shocking consequences for all of them. Hatching is a unique film with a powerful message, and director Hanna Bergholm proves to be a artist to watch. – Taylor Gates

Hellraiser (2022)

Director: David Bruckner | Run Time: 2 hr

Cast: Odessa A'zion, Jamie Clayton, Brandon Flynn, Goran Višnjić

A new adaptation of the 1986 novella by Clive Barker, the newest Hellraiser installment offers a fresh, compelling twist on the classic by updating it for a modern audience. Riley (Odessa A'zion) is attempting to stay sober and on the straight-and-narrow by living with her brother and his partner. Unfortunately, her best-laid plans are soon ruined when she sneaks into an abandoned manor to steal a potentially valuable box called The Lament Configuration and begins drinking again to celebrate. What’s more, the puzzle box summons Cenobites – sadistic demons from another dimension. With an excellent performance by Jamie Clayton as the iconic Pinhead, Hellraiser is a solid addition to the extensive franchise. – Taylor Gates

Double, Double, Toil and Trouble (1993)

Directed by: Stuart Margolin | Run Time: 1 hr 33 min

Cast: Mary-Kate Olsen, Ashley Olsen, Eric McCormack, and Cloris Leachman

If you’re looking for a kick of nostalgia, how about a Mary-Kate and Ashley movie? Yes indeed, 1993’s Double, Double, Toil and Trouble is available on Hulu just in time for Halloween, and it’s just as silly as you remember. The Olsen Twins play a pair of young girls who go with their parents to their Aunt Agatha’s house so their parents can ask for a loan. The mean old Agatha refuses, but while at the house the twins learn that Agatha’s own twin sister Sophia is trapped inside the house, which once belonged to a powerful witch. Now it's up to them to break the curse before it becomes permanent. Spooky! – Adam Chitwood

