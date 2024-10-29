Every year the Halloween season brings a glut of new and even more terrifying films. The 2024 season has already seen the release of Smile 2, Terrifier 3, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and The Substance. But despite the endless options for horror lovers, very few scary movies are actually set on Halloween. Perhaps filmmakers are reticent to encroach on the holiday that is so synonymous with John Carpenter's iconic horror series, or perhaps the allure of Halloween is stronger for audiences than it is for creators.

Regardless of the reason, the small handful of films set on or around the 31st of October perfectly capture the moody fall vibes that Halloween lovers are looking for. Between anthology films like Trick 'r Treat and grindhouse gore-fests like Terrifier 2, there's sure to be a Halloween film to scratch any kind of itch.

10 'Terrifier 2' (2022)

Directed by Damien Leone

Image via Bloody Disgusting

Art the Clown (David Howard Thornton) was made infamous after his Halloween massacre in the small town of Miles County. Although it was rumored he died at the scene, that story is only half true. Art is resurrected by a supernatural power and returns to terrorize and defile Miles County for another Halloween.

Many horror films function as lenses through which a filmmaker can explore the human experience, allegorize political discourse or unpack his own inner demons. Terrifier 2 is not one of those films. Instead, writer/director Damien Leone slapped together a dozen or so of the edgiest horror set pieces he could think of, reverse-engineered a story around them and duct-taped the whole thing together. The result is a bombastic exercise in ultra-violence that has managed to gain a cultural foothold based solely on the strength of Art's character design, and David Howard Thornton's performance as the killer clown. While Terrifier 2 (and Terrifier 1 and 3 for that matter) offers little in the way of artistic integrity, the film does offer blood, guts and a Halloween setting. All of these ingredients make Terrifier 2 a fitting choice for those looking for background noise and visuals for their Halloween parties.

Terrifier 2 Release Date October 6, 2022 Director Damien Leone Cast Felissa Rose , David Howard Thornton , Samantha Scaffidi , Griffin Santopietro , Tamara Glynn , Lauren LaVera Runtime 138 Main Genre Horror Writers Damien Leone Expand

Watch on Amazon

9 'Trick 'r Treat' (2007)

Directed by Michael Dougherty

Image via Legendary

Over the course of a Halloween evening, residents of a small Ohio town cross paths in myriad ways. The central thread between the characters and their disparate stories is a small trick-or-treater in an orange jumpsuit with a patchwork pumpkin head. The small trick-or-treater keeps an eye on the Halloween festivities, and ensures that anyone who steps out of line is punished accordingly.

Halloween is the perfect season for an anthology film, and the horror genre has always paired well with the anthology formula. Aside from a very limited theatrical release, Trick 'r Treat was primarily a direct-to-DVD film. Despite the subdued release, the film was still discovered and loved by horror fans, and Trick 'r Treat has a cultural footprint that far outweighs its start as a straight to video horror film from a first-time director.

Trick 'r Treat Release Date November 27, 2015 Director Michael Dougherty Cast Dylan Baker , Brian Cox , Quinn Lord , Anna Paquin Leslie Bibb , Tahmoh Penikett , Rochelle Aytes , Britt McKillip , Moneca Delain , Lauren Lee Smith , Brett Kelly , Jean-Luc Bilodeau , Alberto Ghisi , James Willson , Christine Willes , Isabelle Deluce , Samm Todd , Connor Christopher Levins , Laura Mennell , Ty Hill , Matthew Kevin Anderson , Barbara Kottmeier , Derek McIver , Catherine Barroll , Caroline Redekopp , Patrick Gilmore , Troy Everett Runtime 1hr 22 Main Genre Horror Writers Michael Dougherty Character(s) Mr. Kreeg , Sam / Peeping Tommy , Laurie , Steven , Emma , Henry , Maria , Macy , Janet , Danielle , Charlie , Schrader , Chip , Alex , Mrs. Henderson , Sara , Rhonda , Billy , Allie , Nathan , Clerk , Centaur Girl , Centaur Guy , Mother , Reporter , Bud The Cameraman , Bud's Assistant Expand

Watch on Amazon

8 'Scary Stories To Tell in the Dark' (2019)

Directed by André Øvredal

Image via Lionsgate Films

On Halloween night in the late 60s, a group of friends sneaks into their small town's infamous haunted house for a thrill. While there, they discover the diary of Sarah Bellows, who lived and died in the house. After taking the mysterious diary home, new entries start to appear on their own. The topics of the diary entries get more sinister and begin to play out in real life, with all the friends having their own unique and terrifying experiences.

Adapted from the Alvin Schwartz story collection of the same name, Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark delivers on its reputation as a darker anthology for horror-loving tweens. The film successfully weaves together a range of the most iconic stories from the Schwartz collections and connects them with an engaging through line. All in all, the film functions as a great sample of different horror concepts for teen audiences.

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark Release Date August 9, 2019 Director André Øvredal Cast Zoe Margaret Colletti , Michael Garza , Gabriel Rush , Dean Norris Gil Bellows , Lorraine Toussaint Runtime 108 minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Dan Hageman , Kevin Hageman , Guillermo del Toro , Marcus Dunstan , Patrick Melton , Alvin Schwartz Tagline Must be the season of the witch Website https://www.scarystoriestotellinthedark.com/ Expand

Watch on AppleTV+

7 'The Monster Squad' (1987)

Directed by Fred Dekker

Image via Tri-Star Pictures

A group of tweens who are utterly obsessed with the original Universal Monsters dub themselves The Monster Squad. Their devotion extends beyond just the films and also includes the actors, and the mythology associated with the stories. When the group get their hands on a genuine monster artifact, they set off a chain of events that result in all their favorite monsters coming to life.

The Monster Squad walks a fine and charming line between goofy family comedy, and horror-movie love letter. While critics and ticket sales weren't on the film's side at the time of its release, the feel-good Halloween movie has since been reevaluated. These days, it's not uncommon for The Monster Squad to be mentioned in the same breath as other nostalgic classics like The Goonies. Today, The Monster Squad functions as a great gateway to get younger children into horror, and to get them excited about some of the classic Universal monster movies which are invoked in the film.

The Monster Squad Release Date August 14, 1987 Director Fred Dekker Cast Andre Gower , Robby Kiger , Stephen Macht , Duncan Regehr , Tom Noonan , Brent Chalem Runtime 82 Main Genre Action Writers Shane Black , Fred Dekker Tagline Call them for a monster-ous good time. Expand

Watch on Hoopla

6 'Ginger Snaps' (2000)

Directed by Kenny Ortega

Image via Motion International

Brigitte and Ginger Fitzgerald (Emily Perkins and Katherine Isabelle) are sisters who are obsessed with everything dark and macabre. But when the pair head out to cause trouble on Halloween night, they get a more macabre experience than they bargained for. Ginger is attacked by a wild animal, and although she survives, she doesn't escape unchanged.

Werewolf stories are often masculine tales concerned with the inescapable curse of one's own darkside. While this perspective has given audiences classic films like An American Werewolf in London, and The Wolf Man (which has a reboot from Leigh Whannell coming in 2025), there is something obvious missing from all of these adaptations. That is, how perfect of a metaphor lycanthropy is for a girl's coming-of-age, which sees her afflicted with a curse against her will, and forced to live a life dictated by the cycle of the moon. Ginger Snaps was able to tune in to the obvious parallels between a werewolf and a teen girl and use them to great effect in the Halloween classic.

Ginger Snaps Release Date August 1, 2000 Director John Fawcett Cast Emily Perkins , Katharine Isabelle , Kris Lemche , Mimi Rogers , Jesse Moss , Danielle Hampton Runtime 108 minutes Main Genre Drama Writers Karen Walton , John Fawcett Tagline They don't call it the curse for nothing. Website http://www.gingersnapsthemovie.com/ Expand

Watch on Shudder

5 'Hocus Pocus' (1993)

Directed by Kenny Ortega

Image via Walt Disney Pictures

Max (Omri Katz) has recently moved to Salem from Los Angeles. As if fitting in at a new high school isn't hard enough, Max is also stuck taking his younger sister Dani (Thora Birch) trick-or-treating on Halloween. Along their trick-or-treat route, the pair run into Max's classmate, Allison (Vinessa Shaw), who takes them to the Sanderson cottage. The cottage was once the home of several infamous witches and is now a local museum and tourist attraction. Although it has been three centuries since the deaths of the witches, Max lights a Black Flame Candle in the cottage and inadvertently reawakens them.

Adorned with crisp falling leaves and a rich autumnal palette, Hocus Pocus is the ultimate warm and cozy Halloween movie. While it wasn't a hit upon first release, the charming and lightly scary film about witches running rampant on Halloween night has helped Hocus Pocus grow in popularity over the decades. The 90s cult-classic was a gateway movie for an entire generation of horror lovers, and its fun-loving plot and memorable performances have cemented it as essential viewing for the spooky-season.

Watch on Disney+

4 'The Crow' (1994)

Directed by Alex Proyas

Image via Dimension Films

In the crime-riddled and derelict city of Detroit, the night before Halloween is called Devil's Night, and is defined by more sinister and deadly Halloween activities. It's on Devil's Night that Shelly Webster (Sofia Shinas) is sexually assaulted and murdered. During the attack, her fiancé Eric (Brandon Lee watches on, before he is shot and thrown from their apartment to his death. One year later, Eric is resurrected as an invincible vigilante, and walks the streets of Detroit looking for revenge.

Few films come close to capturing as much emo angst as The Crow. The combination of the film's dower and earnest plot, and the real life behind-the-scenes tragedy result in a film with a complicated legacy. The film from director Alex Proyas defined gothic love for an entire generation of fishnet-clad romantics. The film's mark was so significant, it earned itself a re-imagining (not a pound-for-pound remake) in 2024, which was brutally lambasted by Proyas online.

The Crow Release Date May 11, 1994 Director Alex Proyas Cast Brandon Lee , Rochelle Davis , Ernie Hudson Michael Wincott , Bai Ling , Sofia Shinas , Anna Thomson , David Patrick Kelly , Angel David , Laurence Mason , michael massee , Tony Todd , Jon Polito , Bill Raymond , Marco Rodríguez , Kim Sykes , Rock Taulbee , Norman Max Maxwell , Jeff Cadiente , Henry Kingi Jr. , Erik Stabenau , Cassandra Lawton , Lou Criscuolo , Todd Brenner , Joe West , Thomas Rosales Jr. , Jeff Imada , Tierre Turner , Tim Parati Runtime 102 Minutes Main Genre Action Writers David J. Schow , John Shirley YouTube Trailer https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=djSKp_pwmOA Budget $23 Million Studio(s) Dimension Films Distributor(s) Miramax Films Sequel(s) The Crow: City of Angels , The Crow: Salvation , The Crow: Wicked Prayer , The Crow (2024) Franchise(s) The Crow Producers Edward R. Pressman , Dan Farah , Sam Pressman , Brett Dahl , Dan Friedkin , Simon Williams , Jon Katz , Delphine Perrier , Molly Hassell , Jonathan Bross , John Jencks , Joe Neurauter , Henry Winterstern , Victor Hadida , Samuel Hadida , Kevan Van Thompson Character(s) Eric Draven / The Crow , Sarah , Albrecht , Top Dollar , Myca , Shelly Webster , Darla , T-Bird , Skank , Tin Tin , Funboy , Grange , Gideon , Mickey , Torres , Annabella , Lead Cop , Roscoe , Waldo , MJ , Speeg , Newscaster , Uniform Cop #1 , Paramedic #1 , Paramedic #2 , Sanchez , Braeden , Jugger , Bad Ass Criminal Expand

Watch on AppleTV+

3 'The Blair Witch Project' (1999)

Directed by Eduardo Sánchez and Daniel Myrick

Image via Artisan Entertainment

Toward the end of October in 1994, a group of film students venture into a small Maryland town to investigate an iconic but seldom discussed myth: the Blair Witch. Their interviews with the locals, as well as their research and conversations, are captured with their own AV equipment. As the group continues to dig into the legend of the Blair Witch and record their findings, they venture deeper into the woods where she is rumored to live. Their experiences in these woods are all captured on video.

Originally touted as a genuine piece of 'found footage,' The Blair Witch Project created a genre that still endures over twenty years later. While its reputation is dominated by its marketing and release strategy, keen viewers may have noticed that the film takes place at the tail end of October. The autumn setting and ominous time of year all contribute to the folksy and slow-burning tension of one of horror's greatest success stories.

The Blair Witch Project Release Date July 30, 1999 Director Daniel Myrick , Eduardo Sánchez Cast Heather Donahue , Michael C. Williams , Joshua Leonard Runtime 81 minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Daniel Myrick , Eduardo Sánchez , Heather Donahue Expand

Watch on AppleTV+

2 'The Nightmare Before Christmas' (1993)

Directed by Henry Selick

Image via Disney

Every day revolves around Halloween in Halloween Town, where the Pumpkin King, Jack Skellington oversees all the spooky festivities associated with the holiday. But, for the first time, Jack becomes disillusioned with Halloween and yearns to explore something different. Thus, he ventures into Christmas Town and becomes enamored with it. Despite having only a loose grasp on what Christmas actually is, Jack sets about bringing the Christmas holiday to Halloween Town.

Halloween's place in horror is unique, as it's one of the few horror-based occasions that has just as many family-friendly films as it does R-rated gore-fests. The Nightmare Before Christmas was the ultimate goth gateway for youths in the 90s, and the film remains a unique bastion for the intersection between the creepy and the delightful. The morbid creativity and charm of Henry Selick's film has resulted in an enduring classic that is more beloved today than it was upon its release. The Nightmare Before Christmas also has the honorable distinction of being the only film that is utterly perfect for Halloween and Christmas Eve.

Watch on AppleTV+

1 'The Guest' (2014)

Directed by Adam Wingard

Image via Picturehouse

When a stranger arrives at their door, the Peterson family are initially hesitant. However, when they learn that he served in the military with their late son, they welcome him into their home with open arms. David (Dan Stevens) immediately ingratiates himself into the family by offering career advice to father Spencer (Leland Orser), helping mother Laura (Sheila Kelley) with the housework and giving son Luke (Brendan Meyer) the confidence to defend himself against bullies. But oldest daughter Anna (Maika Monroe) has reservations about David, and she isn't wrong to be suspicious.

Taking place in the lead up to Halloween, The Guest relishes the build up to the holiday as much as it does the twists and turns of its story. The clash between the film's southwest setting and moody premise results in an eerie and desolate suburban gothic. While the setting and story telling are enthralling and unique, the strength of the film is ultimately derived from the ongoing tête-à-tête between David and Anna. The stoic and mysterious soldier is embodied perfectly by Dan Stevens, playing against type after his breakout role on Downton Abbey. And, the skeptical and independent role of Anna was made for Maika Monroe, who, after her starring role in Longlegs, is well on her way to being a bona fide Scream Queen.

Watch on AppleTV+